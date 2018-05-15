Watch L.A. Ballet Dancers Give Kevin Hart and Ken Jeong a Dance Lesson (Er...Try To, Anyway)

You could say that a perk of dancing with Los Angeles Ballet is its proximity to Hollywood. It's no wonder, then, that when actor and comedian Kevin Hart was looking for someone to teach ballet lessons for his new "What the Fit" YouTube show, he reached out to the nearby company. The series follows Hart and his celebrity friends as they try different forms of exercise (such as sumo wrestling and goat yoga), with hilarious results. For his ballet episode, Hart brings along Hangover star Ken Jeong—and the dancers do their best to keep these madcap comedians under control.

L.A. Ballet soloist Laura Chachich runs a tight ship as she leads them through a series of stretches, pliés, tendus, spotting technique and grand allegro. But neither Hart nor Jeong can focus very long before they start goofing off. To determine who is the better student, they each grab a partner for a "dance off" pas deux session (kudos to Jasmine Perry and Madeline Houk for being good sports).

In the end, Jeong admits that ballet is "amazing": "It isn't sewer garbage—I'm sorry I said that." Chachich's response? "You'll need to ice tonight." Check out the full episode above, and bonus scenes below.