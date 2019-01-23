Live Streams Alert: PNB in Rehearsal and a Performance by Richmond Ballet's Maggie Small

We love ballet live streams. No matter where we are , they give us a chance to see different parts of the ballet world up close and on the go. Tomorrow (Thursday, January 24) marks two exciting streams. Read all about them below.
Pacific Northwest Ballet in Rehearsal for "The Sleeping Beauty"
Pacific Northwest Ballet is giving audiences a chance to whet their appetites before the February 1-10 run of The Sleeping Beauty with a live stream from the rehearsal studio. PNB will be working on the ballet's first act; you can get a sneak peek in the above video of soloist Kyle Davis in Act III's Bluebird Variation.
The livestream begins at 3:30 pm PST and is available here.
Life of a Legend: Carmen de Lavallade with Richmond Ballet's Maggie Small
On January 24, Jazz at Lincoln Center will stream Life of a Legend: Carmen de Lavallade, a special performance honoring the legendary dancer's long life and career. Since the 1950s, De Lavallade has been a sought after performer in the Broadway, Hollywood, jazz and dance worlds, where she performed works by choreographers including Agnes de Mille, Lester Horton and Geoffrey Holder. This show focuses on her involvement with jazz, and includes a performance of a ballet for which she was known: John Butler's 1960 Portrait of Billie, danced by Richmond Ballet's Maggie Small. De Lavallade worked with Richmond Ballet on the work in 2017, and will join the company again this May to set her own ballet, Sweet Bitter Love. Life of a Legend runs through January 25.
The livestream begins at 7 pm EST and is available here and on Facebook.