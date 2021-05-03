Orlando Ballet dancer Kate-Lynn Robichaux performs the The Dying Swan

Michael Cairns, Courtesy Orlando Ballet

Returning to Live Audiences: How 4 Companies Have Gotten Back Onstage

Steve Sucato
May 03, 2021

Performing in front of live audiences again has been every ballet organization's goal since the COVID-19 pandemic began more than a year ago. With vaccinations on the rise and light appearing at the end of the tunnel, companies are slowly starting to come back to in-person shows.

Pointe spoke to four U.S. ballet companies—Milwaukee Ballet, Orlando Ballet, Avant Chamber Ballet and Columbia City Ballet—about how they have cautiously made their way back to live audiences. For each, the road back to the stage meant a combination of lessons learned throughout the pandemic, adhering to government and health and safety policies, and dogged determination.

"Every step we take now is a bigger step back to normalcy," says Milwaukee Ballet artistic director Michael Pink.

Safety First

Each company took a slightly different path, but all adopted the now familiar health and safety measures that got their dancers back into the studio and working: masks, temperature checks, cleaning and ventilation protocols, regular COVID-19 testing and organizing dancers into small pods to help minimize potential disease spread. Those precautions have also helped to allay safety concerns among dancers about interacting with each other during the pandemic.

"First and foremost was the safety of everyone. No one was being forced into a choice that they were not comfortable with," says Katie Puder, founder and artistic director of Dallas-based Avant Chamber Ballet.

Similarly, Columbia City Ballet artistic director William Starrett, now in his 34th season, says: "Any of our 28 dancers that were not comfortable coming back into the studio or performing during the pandemic could opt out. Their contracts would be there for them next season."

On a darkened stage, Paunika Jones balances in pass\u00e9 and does cambr\u00e9 back while her partner, WIlliam Moore, Jr., holds her waist with his right hand and extends his left arm in second. She wears a red bikini, face mask and pointe shoes while he wears red shorts and brown ballet slippers.

Paunika Jones and William Moore, Jr., in Rendezvous at Columbia City Ballet, from the March program Off the Wall and Onto the Stage: Dancing the Art of Jonathan Green.

Ashley Concannon Photography, Courtesy Columbia City Ballet

Getting Creative

Each company had to deal with various levels of state-mandated theater closings. Most notably, Orlando Ballet, whose home state of Florida kept its theaters open with restrictions throughout much of the pandemic, has been offering live performances since last fall. "We have been very fortunate and have done a lot of the right moves to be able to be doing what we are doing," says company artistic director Robert Hill.

In October, the company presented a pandemic-friendly version of Hill's Sleeping Beauty, keeping the audience capacity at a state-mandated 50 percent. In reality, says Orlando Ballet executive director Cheryl Collins, with proper safety restrictions in place that turned out to be only about 22 percent. The company also modified its ticket pricing upward for select seating sections to financially justify being in the theater.

In addition, Hill made modifications to his ballet, including having the dancers wear gloves as well as masks, and re-choreographing the grand pas de deux so that it was contact-free. Instead of kissing Princess Aurora, Prince Désiré blew her a kiss, which turned into a lighting effect that traveled along a stage curtain to meet her reposed figure. Similar modifications, including cutting the ballet's running time and eliminating intermission, were made to the company's February run of Jorden Morris' Moulin Rouge and April's production of Morris' Peter Pan.

While the company was able to perform in its usual theater, for the others finding a venue and making the process economically viable proved more challenging.

Melissa Meg and Madelaine Boyce, two female ballet dancers, perform a grand jet\u00e9 towards stage right in front of a bright blue backdrop. Each wears a white and green dance dress, pink tights and pink pointe shoes.

Avant Chamber Ballet dancers Melissa Meng and Madelaine Boyce in The Seasons

Sharen Bradford, Courtesy Avant Chamber Ballet

With this being Columbia City Ballet's 60th-anniversary season, Starrett was hell-bent on presenting its annual Nutcracker after not performing all fall. "I had five performance spaces reserved, including a baseball field, fairgrounds and our convention center," he says. As it turned out, the Koger Center for the Arts, where the company regularly performs, received a special variance from South Carolina's Department of Commerce to open at reduced audience capacity: 473 seats (down from 2, 223), socially distanced every other row. In addition to the safety measures mentioned before, audience members wore masks, tickets were sold only in pairs and the theater exits were kept open for ventilation.

Starrett also got creative: He modified the ballet's first act to be set during the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic, when wearing masks was also commonplace. To help with revenue, the company upped its local performance run from six to eight shows.

Having proved a success with Nutcracker, Starrett applied a similar approach with the company's production of Cinderella this March and to April's season-ending encore presentation of the 1960s-themed Beatles, the Ballet.

Alternative Spaces

In December, Milwaukee Ballet eased back into live performance with The Nutcracker: Short & Sweet, showcasing highlights from the ballet. With Milwaukee's theaters closed, the company decided to utilize its new Baumgartner Center for Dance's 200-seat studio theater. With a new ventilation system, plenty of space and four separate theater exits, the company could adhere to COVID safety guidelines more easily, says artistic director Michael Pink. He also kept performances to an hour, with no intermissions.

They began with 10 audience members per performance for the 26 live showings of The Nutcracker: Short & Sweet. (The company also offered a prerecorded, pay-to-view version online.) They did the same with their To The Pointe program in February and March, which had a state-mandated maximum of 50 audience members per show. Those same measures will be applied to the company's remaining programs, Re Gen (April 22–May 2) and Encore (June 3–13), which revisit popular repertory works. Pink says that the mix of classical pas de deux and small ensemble works wouldn't normally fit into the regular theater's repertoire programs, but doing them at the in-house space has opened his eyes to continuing similar programs there.

Itzel Hernandez does an attitude crois\u00e9 balancing on her right leg in front of a blue backdrop. She wears a green and oragne peasant dress, pink tights, pointe shoes and a black face mask.

Milwaukee Ballet dancer Itzel Hernandez

Nathaniel Davauer, Courtesy Milwaukee Ballet

Taking advantage of Texas' warmer weather, Avant Chamber Ballet took its first live performance outdoors in November to a newly discovered downtown amphitheater that had previously never been used for dance. With COVID numbers yo-yo-ing in Dallas, the venue was one of the few kept open by the city. ACB kept the space to 30 percent capacity for the mixed-repertoire program, and was able to perform to live music. Then in March, in a show of solidarity with other Dallas troupes, the company hosted Together We Dance, a joint production with Bruce Wood Dance and Dallas Black Dance Theatre. Like Milwaukee Ballet, ACB offered its audiences an online pay-to-view option in keeping with its 2020–21 season mix of virtual-only and limited live performances.

As for whether audiences felt trepidation about coming to a live show, most of the directors we spoke with said they couldn't tell. "Our audiences were so happy to have live performing arts to go to. I heard no grumbles," says Puder. "Everyone is just so excited to be able to do something again safely."


Getty Images

For Late Starters, How Hard Is It to Become a Professional Dancer? 3 Who Know Offer Their Advice

The ballet world is filled with stories of dancers who first pointed their toes as toddlers and became professionals as teenagers. But what about those who started ballet as teenagers—and then realized that they wanted to make it their career? Their experience can be as thrilling as it is overwhelming, and also inspire a bit of panic. Late starters might wonder: "How will I ever catch up to the level of my peers, and what do I need to do to make that happen? Is it too late for me to ever become a professional?"

Getty Images

The Big Benefits of Training Locally This Summer

With summer approaching, where you'll train is probably at the forefront of your mind. Major schools are making huge shifts to create COVID-safe dance spaces, including limiting their summer intensive enrollment, and traveling logistics are more complex due to limited housing options. While many ballet schools partner with local colleges to provide dorms for summer students, this year, that isn't a possibility for most. "If you don't have a relative in the area, it's a huge problem," says Lisa Collins Vidnovic, artistic and executive director of Metropolitan Ballet Academy & Company in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania.

If you're unable to attend a large intensive this year, take heart. Big-name schools attached to esteemed companies have their strengths, but more often than you may think, you don't need to go far for top-notch training. A rigorous program in your area, whether it's at your own studio or another within driving distance, may be just the ticket. "It doesn't have to be a large school attached to a major company," says Nancy Davis, artistic director of The Portland Ballet in Oregon, which is offering a four-week intensive this year. "Good training is good training."

Nancy Davis teaching Level 3 dancers at The Portland Ballet.

Blaine Truitt Covert, Courtesy The Portland Ballet

Alexandra Koltun, co-founder and director of Koltun Ballet Boston, points out another perk: By staying local, you'll be near family and friends, and also save on housing, transportation and food. You can then redirect that money toward other training expenses, such as private lessons or costumes for competitions.

Read on to find out why attending a summer intensive at a regional, independent studio is not just a good option this year, but a great option in general.

Varied and High-Quality Training

A lot of smaller studios are staffed and directed by teachers with impressive credentials. (Koltun, for example, trained at Russia's Vaganova Ballet Academy and danced with both the Mariinsky Ballet and Boston Ballet.) And they often curate their summer faculty roster with just as much intentionality and standards as those of larger programs. At National Ballet Academy of Denver, a private studio in Colorado (with a new satellite branch in New York), artistic director Cornell Callender tries to expand his dancers' horizons by hiring guest teachers from a range of training backgrounds, such as Houston Ballet principal Karina González and former English National Ballet répétiteur Yuri Uchiumi. "There is a pool of knowledge and experience achieved from successful careers that each teacher brings into the classroom," says Callender.

Students at the National Ballet Academy of Denver

Courtesy National Ballet Academy of Denver

Many private studios also try to expand their typical offerings during the summer, adding classes such as variations, men's class, partnering and repertoire. Collins Vidnovic, for instance, schedules a contemporary week, Pilates and conditioning on top of her school's ballet curriculum. Lorna Feijóo, artistic director and founder of Feijóo Ballet School in Dickinson, Texas, says that along with ballet and contemporary classes, their five-week intensive will be offering Afro-Cuban dance, music education, and seminars on health, costume history and dance history. And at Portland Ballet, Davis has added a seminar on mental health for dancers.

If there are limited options at your home studio this summer, research what else is in your area. Look for nearby intensives, workshops, master classes or even open classes you can supplement your training with. If you're not sure what to look for, ask your teacher for a recommendation.

Alexandra Koltun with a student at Koltun Ballet Boston

Courtesy Koltun Ballet Boston

A Personal Experience

One of the greatest benefits of training at a smaller studio is getting more individual attention. "When you go to big intensives there are usually so many people in a classroom," says Feijóo, a former principal with National Ballet of Cuba and Boston Ballet. "There's more attention here. The important thing is the quality of the time that you'll spend in that intensive, not the quantity [of dancers]."

Smaller numbers mean more tailored classes and corrections, and stronger connections with faculty. "Small schools have the ability to design the curriculum to suit the individuals," says Callender. "They can set higher expectations that students can then meet at a faster rate. Instructors have more time to evaluate each dancer and offer more personalized advice."

Consider what you want from performance opportunities, as well. Not all summer programs include them, but at a smaller studio you may have a greater chance to shine. "There aren't as many people vying for those roles," says Davis.

Dancers from Feijóo Ballet School

Rhonda Floyd Photography, Courtesy Feijóo Ballet School

Health and Safety Measures

Even with recent COVID-19 vaccine rollouts, health and safety in the studio is still very much a concern. Like many larger institutions, smaller studios have gotten creative and done remarkably well crafting safe class experiences. "As a private boutique school, we took all the measures," says Koltun, adding that they reopened safely (doing away with Zoom classes entirely) by spacing dancers apart, cleaning frequently and limiting the number of people in the building by requiring parents to stay outside. And Collins Vidnovic notes that Metropolitan Ballet will hold its classes partially outdoors this summer.

Consider the space you'll be dancing in and know what your comfort level is with proximity to other dancers. If you stay at your home studio, you'll know what to expect, but if you're interested in attending another nearby school, see if you can visit before you apply. (That said, summer programs are expected to fill up this year due to limited enrollment, so make sure you're proactive in reaching out.)

An outdoor class at the Metropolitan Ballet Academy

Courtesy Metropolitan Ballet Academy

While you may not be able to attend a large conservatory or company-affiliated intensive this year, don't write off the smaller schools that enrich your community. If you stay put and train exclusively at your home studio, remember that your teachers know and care about you and will be able to provide the guidance you need. "The trust between teacher and student," says Koltun, "accumulates during the year and expands even more during the summer."

Getty Images

Ready to Boost Your Body Image? Start With These 3 Small Steps

If you struggle with body image as a dancer, you're not alone. Some of the biggest stars of ballet have opened up about their own difficulties. There's a lot of pressure to look a certain way, and awareness of that fact emerges early—sometimes even before puberty. Maybe you've received direct comments from an artistic director or a teacher, or you compare yourself to your peers or other dancers on social media.

When you feel overwhelmed by aesthetic pressure, it can steal the joy from your art. Not only can obsessing over your appearance distract you from working on your technique and artistry, but it can also lead to self-critical thoughts or disordered eating. If you're feeling stuck in a loop of body negativity, it is possible to stop the destructive cycle. In my work as a holistic health coach for dancers, cultivating a more positive self-image is a big focus. Here are some practical actions I guide my clients through that you can implement to shift your body narrative.

