New York City Ballet in Coppélia

Suzanne Faulkner Stevens, Courtesy Lincoln Center.

Lincoln Center's Dance Week Offers 7 Online Broadcasts—Including Vintage ABT and NYCB Favorites

Amy Brandt
May 15, 2020

How many of us have hovered breathlessly over our iPads, watching grainy YouTube footage of Gelsey Kirkland and Mikhail Baryshnikov in Theme and Variations? Or Suzanne Farrell in Mozartiana? (Hundreds of thousands of us, to be exact.) Well, get ready: Yesterday, Lincoln Center announced its brand new Dance Week, a series of seven online broadcasts devoted to our favorite art form. Part of Lincoln Center at Home, the organization's new portal for digital offerings, the six-day fest will feature performances by Ballet Hispánico, American Ballet Theatre, New York City Ballet, School of American Ballet and Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. What's particularly exciting is that some of these—including the aforementioned Theme and Variations and Mozartiana—are legendary performances of yesteryear.

Ready to hear the lineup? Check it out below, then tune in to Lincoln Center's website or Facebook page to watch the performances.

Saturday, May 30 at 2 pm EDT: Ballet Hispánico in "Carmen.maquia" and "Club Havana"

Originally broadcast in 2015 as part of Lincoln Center at the Movies: Great American Dance, this Ballet Hispánico double bill showcases the company in two Latin-inspired works. Carmen.maquia, choreographed by Gustav Ramírez Sansano, is a contemporary take on Bizet's classic opera, with sleek black-and-white designs by Devid Delfín. Afterwards, Cuba's infectious dances and dance rhythms take center stage in Pedro Ruiz's Club Havana.

Saturday, May 30 at 8 pm EDT: NYCB in "A Midsummer Night's Dream" (1986)

George Balanchine's beloved A Midsummer Night's Dream takes center stage in this 1986 "Live from Lincoln Center" televised broadcast. Former NYCB principals Maria Calegari and Ib Anderson star as Titania and Oberon, with Jean-Pierre Frolich as Puck.

Thirteen ballerinas in white Romantic tutus and one danseur in a dark tunic create a tableau onstage.

American Ballet Theatre in Michel Fokine's Les Sylphides

Louis Peres, Courtesy Lincoln Center

Sunday, May 31 at 8pm EDT: ABT at the Metropolitan Opera House (1978)

This 1978 "Live from Lincoln Center" program showcases ABT during one of its most exciting eras. The evening includes Natalia Makarova and Fernando Bujones in the Act III pas de deux from Don Quixote; Michel Fokine's Les Sylphides, starring Rebecca Wright, Marianna Tcherkassky and Ivan Nagy; Fokine's Firebird; and Balanchine's glorious Theme and Variations, led by Gelsey Kirkland and Mikhail Baryshnikov.

A male dance student in black tights and a white t-shirt lays down on the stage, holding the right hand of a female dance student as she balances in pench\u00e9 on pointe.

Advanced School of American Ballet students perform the pas de deux from Balanchine's Agon.

Paul Kolnik, Courtesy Lincoln Center

Monday, June 1 at 7 pm EDT: School of American Ballet Virtual Workshop Performance Celebration

In lieu of its annual end-of-year performance, the School of American Ballet is hosting an online version that includes footage of past Workshop performances and commentary from SAB leaders, faculty members and NYCB dancers. The winners of the school's prestigious Mae L. Wien Award for Outstanding Promise, awarded each year to three seniors, will also be announced. The program will include Balanchine's Scotch Symphony from 2017, Justin Peck's In Creases and Jerome Robbins' Circus Polka from 2018, and Balanchine's Agon pas de deux from 2019.

In this black and white photo, a man in a white ballet costume lunges and holds the hand of a ballerina in a long tutu as she balances in pench\u00e9 crois\u00e9.

Patricia McBride and Helgi Tomasson in Coppélia

Suzanne Faulkner Stevems, Courtesy Lincoln Center

Tuesday, June 2 at 8 pm ET: NYCB in "Coppélia" (1978)

Here's another "Live from Lincoln Center" gem featuring NYCB. Patricia McBride, Helgi Tomasson and Shaun O'Brien star in this charming production of Coppélia by Balanchine and Alexandra Danilova (after Marius Petipa), with music by Léo Delibes.

Wednesday, June 3 at 8 pm EDT: NYCB in "Tribute to Balanchine" (1983)

This 1983 "Live from Lincoln Center" tribute to NYCB founder George Balanchine was filmed shortly after the choreographer's death. The program features three of his ballets: Vienna Waltzes, starring Kyra Nichols, Sean Lavery, Heather Watts, Helgi Tomasson, Elyse Borne, Bart Cook, Karin von Aroldingen, Peter Martins, Suzanne Farrell and Adam Lüders; Mozartiana, led by Farrell, Victor Castelli and Ib Anderson; and Who Cares?, featuring Lourdes Lopez, Patricia McBride, Heather Watts and Sean Lavery.

A group of dancers in a bright spotlight lunge down with their heads down and arms spread in second position.

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in Ailey's Revelations

Gert Krautbauer, Courtesy Lincoln Center

Thursday, June 4 at 8 pm EDT: Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater: "Chroma, Grace, Takadame, Revelations"

What better way to cap Dance Week than with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater? This 2015 performance, captured for Lincoln Center at the Movies, features the company in Wayne McGregor's Chroma, Ronald K. Brown's Grace and Robert Battle's Takadame. Alvin Ailey's classic masterpiece Revelations, set to African American spirituals, rounds out the program, leaving us with the joy, inspiration and hope we all need right now.

lincoln center dance week lincoln center new york city ballet american ballet theatre abt ballet hispanico alvin ailey american dance theater online dance performances online ballet performances

Latest Posts

Courtesy Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

Your Quarantine Pick-Me-Up: A "Center Stage" TV Series Has Just Been Announced

Where were you when you first watched Center Stage? Were you team Charlie or team Cooper? It's hard to believe that the iconic ballet film just had its 20th anniversary on Tuesday, but Hollywood couldn't have given fans a better way to celebrate. Deadline just announced that the hit movie will now be adapted into a television series (cue the Jody Sawyer fouettés).

Keep reading SHOW LESS
ethan stiefel sascha radetsky amanda schull zoe saldana tv show dance films center stage
center stage
Tulsa Ballet in Ma Cong's Tchaikovsky: The Man Behind the Music. Kate Luber Photography, Courtesy Tulsa Ballet.

Updated: Mark Your Calendars for These Online Ballet Performances

Updated on 5/15/2020

Since COVID-19 has forced ballet companies around the world to cancel performances—and even the remainder of their seasons—many are keeping their audiences engaged by streaming or posting pre-recorded performances onto their websites or social media channels. To help keep you inspired during these challenging times, we've put together a list of upcoming streaming events and digital performances.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
online ballet performances streamed ballet perofrmances covid-19 coronavirus
coronavirus
Getty Images

3 New Ballet Podcasts to Add to Your Queue

With the dance world shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, everyone's looking for new ways to connect. And what better way than podcasts? In the past few weeks, three new ballet podcasts have emerged to join the likes of Conversations on Dance, City Ballet The Podcast, Dance and Stuff and DanceMedia's very own The Dance Edit Podcast.

These three new finds—Blab Swans, A Seat at the Barre and Outsiders—are all carving out their own niche in the podcast universe, ranging from long-form interviews to friendly conversations to abstract discussion. So grab your headphones and head out on a socially distanced walk, all while connecting with virtual pals and learning something new.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
ballet podcasts blab swans outsiders a seat at the barre min jeanette kareaka lincoln jones skylar campbell podcasts
podcasts

Editors' Picks