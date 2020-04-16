Lia Cirio and Paul Craig in a still from "Reverie"

Courtesy Lia Cirio

Find a Sense of Escape in This Quarantine Dance Film by Lia Cirio and Paul Craig

Chava Lansky
Apr 16, 2020

After many weeks stuck at home, it can be easy give into feelings of frustration. But when Boston Ballet principals Lia Cirio and Paul Craig realized that their jobs would be put on hold, they were determined to use this time creatively, and decided to see only each other and become "quarantine buddies," leaving them free to dance together while maintaining safety precautions. The result is a new short film titled "Reverie," released today.

"Paul and I decided to collaborate on something to stay sane, stay in shape and just have something fun to work on," says Cirio. The duo choreographed the four-minute film together, and joined forces with two friends: videographer Ernesto Galan, and musician Josh Knowles. Cirio and Craig starred in Knowles' music video, "Same," last year. "Working with Josh is always easy and inspiring," says Cirio. "It made the creation even more memorable."

The film is true to its name, moving from homebound stir-craziness to a glorious daydream, shot in a gorgeous, light-filled atrium. The location came courtesy of Galan. "He suggested his friend's stunning house to film in, and had a cool vision of the concept of the overall video," says Cirio. She's quick to point out that although the group worked together, they took necessary precautions throughout the creative process, from wearing masks to practicing social distancing. This is clear at 1:38, when Knowles serenades the dancers from a safe distance.

"Paul and I wanted to create this piece to show the world that art can be created anywhere, even in a little space, and that in difficult times like these, continuing creativity and imagination can bring some escape," says Cirio. "Art is our outlet, and its beauty is a welcome distraction for all."

Related Articles From Your Site
Related Articles Around the Web
paul craig boston ballet film josh knowldges lia cirio

Latest Posts

Gergory Bartadon, Courtesy Prix de Lausanne

One to Watch: Get to Know 15-Year-Old Ava Arbuckle

Ava Arbuckle is a dancer on the rise. At just 15, the Texas native has taken home top medals at Youth America Grand Prix and the ADC|IBC, and won the Grishko model search. In February, she was one of just ten dancers from the United States selected to compete in the 2020 Prix de Lausanne, and the only one to place; she came in second, winning a full scholarship to the ballet school of her choice, and received the Rudolf Nureyev Foundation's Best Young Talent Prize.

Though her competition plans for the remainder of the year have been halted due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, Arbuckle remains undeterred, focusing on her ballet training and enjoying time with her family. Recently, we caught up with Arbuckle to hear all about her time at the Prix, how she's managing virtual training in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and her plans for the next year.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
prix de lausanne prix de lausanne 2020 youth america grand prix adc|ibc competition john cranko school elite classical coaching ava arbuckle
ava arbuckle
Tulsa Ballet in Ma Cong's Tchaikovsky: The Man Behind the Music. Kate Luber Photography, Courtesy Tulsa Ballet.

Updated: Mark Your Calendars for These Online Ballet Performances

Updated on 4/16/2020

As COVID-19 has forced ballet companies around the world to cancel performances—and even the remainder of their seasons—many are keeping their audiences engaged by streaming or posting pre-recorded performances onto their websites or social media channels. To help keep you inspired during these challenging times, we've put together a list of upcoming streaming events and digital performances.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
online ballet performances streamed ballet perofrmances covid-19 coronavirus
coronavirus

#TBT: Mikhail Baryshnikov in "Don Quixote" (1983)

If you need a bit of cheering up as we near the end of another week in quarantine, Mikhail Baryshnikov's unbridled charisma in this 1983 clip from American Ballet Theatre's Don Quixote is just the ticket. Then the artistic director of ABT, Baryshnikov performs Basilio's tavern variation with swagger and panache, making every audience member root for him in his bid for Kitri's hand.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
don quixote american ballet theatre basilio variation mikhail baryshnikov
mikhail baryshnikov

Editors' Picks