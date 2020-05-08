One Mom's Letter of Gratitude to the Ballet World

<p><br/></p>
American Ballet Theatre<p>In celebration of its 80th anniversary, American Ballet Theatre is presenting <a href="https://www.abt.org/support/special-events/abt-together-tonight/" target="_blank">ABT: Together Tonight</a>, a unique online performance on the company's <a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/ABTBalletTheatre" target="_blank">YouTube channe</a>l on Tuesday, <strong>May 12</strong> from <strong>7–8 pm ET</strong>. A mix of new work created in social isolation and historical film footage, this virtual gala also includes a slew of appearances by celebrity guests, including Katie Couric, Jennifer Garner, Kelly Ripa and Liev Schreiber, plus beloved ballet icons like Julio Bocca, Alessandra Ferri, Carla Fracci and Roberto Bolle. As for the dancing, watch out for soloists Aran Bell and Catherine Hurlin dancing in Central Park to Tony Bennett's "Fly Me to the Moon," choreographed by Jessica Lang and sung by Bennett himself. ABT dancers will also perform an adapted version of Michelle Dorrance's <em>Dream within a Dream (deferred) </em>from their individual homes, as well as a new piece by Lang entitled <em>Our Common Fate</em>.</p>
San Francisco Ballet<p>San Francisco Ballet was the first major U.S. ballet company forced to cancel performances in March. It has since launched SF @ Home, a new initiative to broadcast archival performances on its <a href="https://www.sfballet.org/sf-ballet-home/" target="_blank">website</a>, <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sfballet/videos/898477387247355/?__tn__=kC-R&eid=ARCBfeuwUs7PZxD-MZXHZdEf0EltWTGhZjn20bcy1lZ8Fh7GMPEs-jKRxxhxIPeIW9gSZmOsnvQFyzAj&hc_ref=ARTw9aFjnQFD2TRJYjyoWFVTpkpndgngpe8momfD2-vhLZImqvfL7K1fLrus4UfVIoo&fref=nf&__xts__[0]=68.ARDrbpBAF-dwRWnxckCW2bhUT4Vqe14W2xGs4ZWBzr7nYde1SBgPXkj1ENHYigugdif5ipPSBOklQKBrPPS7Er9WINhEstgJPt_03GNgrBpC5b8dT9PuiazFzEUBj4I3oZh38R_LVcqAfm0hdwYk5cfYfS2Oji74AfsBJnNGASoOCEENRpHjAbKfIUpqm5-hYT3zzmAvEoYCRhwEnUlqKcHSgBQzvnj2FF7kOwFdcuu8Sa47tx--Bmh5V676kPhEMdf_q_PK5Hs-Zx99VD_QU3UlcIeDdMex3uGArniXpb-sUviwmEBmxaDerFdRuXPtIHTzIjGcGHkuRaD7XwYcpCpH7Vc" target="_blank">Facebook</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B-ibcn1jZXa/" target="_blank">Instagram</a> pages, and <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ez7_q3rVgQI" target="_blank">YouTube channel</a>. Below is a schedule of upcoming events.</p><ul><li><strong>Now through Friday May, 8</strong>: Edwaard Liang's <em>The Infinite Ocean</em><em>,</em> to music by Oliver Davis. Liang's ballet was one of 12 new works that premiered during SFB's ambitious 2018 <a href="https://www.pointemagazine.com/san-francisco-ballet-unbound-festival-2561834509.html" target="_blank">Unbound Festival</a>.</li><li><strong>May 8–15:</strong> Helgi Tomasson's full-length <em>Romeo and Juliet,</em> captured from a 2015 performance starring Mathilde Froustey and Carlo di Lanno in the title roles. Before the broadcast, be sure to tune in at 2 pm PT on May 8 for a Q&A with Tomasson and Froustey.</li><li><strong>May 11 at 2:30 PT/5:30 ET</strong>: You can also catch Tomasson's <em>Romeo and Juliet, </em>this time starring former SFB dancers Maria Kochetkova and Davit Karapetyan, on Lincoln Center's new online platform, Lincoln Center at Home. Tune in to Lincoln Center's <a href="http://lincolncenter.org/lincoln-center-at-home" target="_blank">website </a>and <a href="https://www.facebook.com/LincolnCenterNYC/" target="_blank">Facebook page</a> to watch.</li><li><strong>May 15–22</strong>: Justin Peck's <em>Hurry Up, We're Dreaming</em>, also created for SFB's 2018 Unbound Festival, with music by L.A.–based electronic band M83.</li><li><strong>May 22–29</strong>: Christopher Wheeldon's <em>Bound To, </em>a reflection on our disconnected world in the face of all-consuming technology, which also premiered at SFB's 2018 Unbound Festival.</li></ul>
Royal Danish Ballet<p>The Royal Danish Ballet is streaming a performance of August Bournonville's <em>Napoli</em> on its <a href="https://kglteater.dk/kgl/xtra/forestilling-napoli?fbclid=IwAR3rccB6kBGRvzlZUmmhYYVV2g2KSe7p_Um1GjTbCzMdvR2PSVbnpX5aUSc&section=31079" target="_blank">website</a> <strong>right now</strong>. The performance, staged by artistic director Nikolaj Hübbe and recorded during the company's 2013-14 season, stars Alexandra Lo Sardo as Teresina and <a href="https://www.pointemagazine.com/search/?q=ALban+lendorf" target="_blank">Alban Lendorf</a> as Gennaro. You can also now watch Balanchine's<em> Ballo della Regina</em>, starring Holly Jean Dorger and Jonathan Chmelensky; John Neumeier's Romeo and Juliet, starring Ida Pretorius and Andreas Kaas; Christopher Wheeldon's Alice in Wonderland, starring Holly Jean Dorger; and the Marius Petipa classic <em>Raymonda</em>, starring J'aime Crandall and Alexander Bozinoff. <a href="https://kglteater.dk/xtra/forestillinger?section=32010" target="_blank">Click here </a>for links to all performances. <a href="https://kglteater.dk/xtra/forestillinger/forestilling-alice-i-eventyrland/" target="_blank"></a></p>
Bolshoi Ballet<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5e50885560c9af8883c9254ad349d48e"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/2vvBNitA45A?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The Bolshoi Theatre has been announced Volume 2 of its "Golden Fund" video series, and will screen several pre-recorded ballet and opera productions on its <a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUimBc08CcsoCvP_WlYJl0Q" target="_blank">YouTube</a> page. All performances start at <strong>12 pm ET/9 am PT</strong> and will be available for 24 hours. See schedule below:</p><ul><li><strong>May 7: </strong> <em>Don Quixote</em></li></ul>
Mariinsky Ballet<p>St. Petersburg's famed Mariinsky Theater is releasing web broadcasts on its streaming channel, <a href="https://mariinsky.tv/e" target="_blank">Mariinsky TV</a>, with a ballet, opera or symphony performance posted every few days. On Tuesday, <strong>May 5</strong>, the company presents a 2013 performance of Leonid Lavrovsky's Romeo and Juliet, starring Diana Vishneva and Vladimir Shklyarov in the title roles. Each broadcast will be available for 24 hours.<span></span></p>
Paris Opéra Ballet<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="707ebf7e6438c4c962092a0c5aa4bb1b"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/N6spHY5gsfM?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Paris Opéra Ballet has been streaming performances from its archives on its <a href="https://www.operadeparis.fr/magazine/cendrillon-replay" target="_blank">website</a>. <strong>Now through June 19</strong>, the company streams Rudolf Nureyev's Hollywood-themed <em>Cinderella</em>, starring étoiles Valantine Colasante in the title role, Karl Paquette as the Star Actor, and Ludmila Pagliero and Dorothée Gilbert as the Two Sisters.<strong></strong></p>
Stuttgart Ballet<p>Stuttgart Ballet has been releasing a series of on-demand videos on its <a href="https://www.stuttgart-ballet.de/schedule/a-z/the-sleeping-beauty/" target="_blank">website </a>and <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4GDNAN6x-C4" target="_blank">YouTube </a>page in recent weeks as part of its <a href="https://www.stuttgart-ballet.de/home/" target="_blank">Stuttgart Ballet @Home</a> initiative. <strong>May 7–10</strong>, catch the company in Edward Clug's <em>Patterns in 3/4</em>, a 2019 work that commemorates the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Bauhuas School. Then from <strong>May 14–17</strong>, Stuttgart Ballet presents John Cranko's 1972 <em>Initials R.B.M.E.</em>, set to Johannes Brahms' Second Piano Concerto. The ballet, which is a favorite in the company's home city, is rarely seen elsewhere. </p>
Hamburg Ballet<p>Hamburg Ballet is offering a series of performance videos on demand this month, all choreographed by the company's legendary artistic director, John Neumeier. Each will be <strong>available for 48 hours</strong>. On <strong>May 9</strong>, the company streams <em>Beethoven Project</em>, followed by <em>Illusions—like Swan Lake </em>on <strong>May 7 and 16</strong>. All streamed performances are available on the company's <a href="https://www.hamburgballett.de/en/news/online_programm.php" target="_blank">website</a> starting at <strong>10:30 am ET/7:30 am PT</strong>.</p>
The Royal Ballet<p>The Royal Ballet has been holding streaming events on the company's <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ko-b3dXiykY" target="_blank">YouTube channel</a> and <a href="https://www.facebook.com/royaloperahouse" target="_blank">Facebook page</a>. Tune in <strong>May 15</strong> for Sir Kenneth Macmillan's three-act <em>Anastasia</em>. Natalia Ospiova stars as<em> </em>Anna Anderson, a mysterious woman who believes herself to be Grand Duchess Anastasia, the youngest daughter of Russia's Czar Nicholas II, and who claims she is the sole survivor of her family's infamous assassination. The broadcast starts at <strong>2 pm ET/11 am PT. </strong>Bonus: You can still catch past broadcasts of Christopher Wheeldon's <em></em><a href="https://www.roh.org.uk/tickets-and-events/the-winters-tale-stream-details" target="_blank"><em>The Winter's Tale</em></a><em> </em>and<em> </em>Arthur Pita's <em><a href="https://www.roh.org.uk/streaming/the-metamorphosis" target="_blank">Metamorphosis</a></em>, on the company's website and on YouTube.</p>
New York City Ballet<p>Twice a week through May 29, <a href="https://www.nycballet.com/Season-Tickets/Digital-Spring-Season.aspx" target="_blank">New York City Ballet </a>will release a ballet performance at <strong>8 pm ET/5 pm PT</strong>. The programs showcase footage taken during recent seasons, and will be available on NYCB's <a href="https://www.nycballet.com/default.aspx" target="_blank">website</a>, <a href="https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=854782885030047" target="_blank">Facebook page</a> and <a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCg1UaFOsQ7BkCWAxNIpE4uQ" target="_blank">YouTube </a>channel <strong>for 72 hours</strong>. Tuesday nights feature works by NYCB's co-founding choreographers, George Balanchine and Jerome Robbins, while Friday nights explore the company's more cutting edge repertoire. Check out the first two weeks of programming below:</p><ul><li>Tuesday, <strong>May 5</strong>: "Rubies" from Balanchine's <em>Jewels</em> starring Megan Fairchild, Gonzalo Garcia and Mira Nadon</li><li>Friday, <strong>May 8</strong>: Alexei Ratmansky's <em>Concerto DSCH</em> starring Sara Mearns, Ashley Bouder, Tyler Angle, Gonzalo Garcia and Joaquin de Luz</li><li>Tuesday, <strong>May 12</strong>: Jerome Robbins' <em>Afternoon of a Faun</em> (starring Sterling Hyltin and Joseph Gordon in his 2018 debut) and "Spring" from his <em>The Four Seasons</em>, plus excerpts from Balanchine's <em>Divertimento No. 15</em>, <em>The Four Temperaments</em> and <em>Western Symphony</em>.</li><li>Friday, <strong>May 15</strong>: Justin Peck's <em>Pulcinella Variations.</em></li></ul>
Smuin Ballet<p>Smuin Ballet is offering 48-hour streaming access to a pre-recorded performance <strong>every Wednesday</strong>. Called Hump Day Ballets, the week's repertoire is chosen by a different company member. Links to the broadcast will be available on the company's <a href="https://www.facebook.com/smuinballet" target="_blank">Facebook</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/smuinballet/" target="_blank">Instagram </a>page, as well as through the company's email list (a sign up is available at <a href="https://www.smuinballet.org/" target="_blank">smuinballet.org</a>).</p>
Carolina Ballet<p>Carolina Ballet has been uploading a pre-recorded ballet from its vast repertoire to its <a href="https://www.carolinaballet.com/performances/" target="_blank">website</a> and <strong>every Tuesday and Friday</strong>. This Tuesday it's <em>Rhapsody in Blue</em>,<em> </em>choreographed by artistic director Zalman Raffael, to George Gershwin's iconic music of the same name. Watch it and all future uploads <a href="https://www.carolinaballet.com/performances/" target="_blank">here</a>.</p>
Dutch National Ballet<p>Dutch National Ballet is streaming ballets this month<em> </em>on its <a href="https://www.operaballet.nl/online" target="_blank">new online platform</a> and on its <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yMw0ApqUVHY" target="_blank">YouTube channel</a>. <strong>Now through May 9</strong>, the company will showcase Hans van Manen: Part 1, featuring three works by the Dutch choreographer: <em>Trois Gnossiennes</em>, <em>Solo</em> and <em>Adagio Hammerklavier</em>. Then mark your calendars for <em>Swan Lake,</em> starting <strong>May 9</strong>, and Hans Van Manen: Part 2 starting <strong>May 16</strong>. All streamings start at <strong>1 pm ET/10 am PT.</strong></p>
Northern Ballet<p>UK–based Northern Ballet is offering a <a href="https://northernballet.com/pay-as-you-feel-season" target="_blank">Pay As You Feel Digital Season</a>, with a series of videos available on the company's website for a limited time, along with a link to donate. <em>EGO</em>, a Northern Ballet original dance film, is available on the <a href="https://northernballet.com/ego" target="_blank">website</a> <strong>now.</strong> You can also catch highlights from the company's <a href="https://northernballet.com/gala" target="_blank">50th Anniversary gala performance</a> and excerpts from Kenneth Tindall's brand new ballet <em><a href="https://northernballet.com/geisha" target="_blank">Geisha</a></em><strong>. </strong>In the coming weeks,<strong> </strong>David Nixon's <em>Dracula</em> will on BBC Four and iPlayer as part of the BBC's Culture in Quarantine Season.</p>
Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo<p>Let's face it—we all could use a laugh right now. Thankfully, <a href="https://trockadero.org/" target="_blank">Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo</a> will be posting recordings of past performances to its Vimeo channel every two weeks as part of its <a href="https://trockadero.org/2020/04/the-trocks-launch-online-performance-series/" target="_blank">#trocksathome </a>initiative. <strong>Right now</strong>, you can watch the Trocks' hilarious rendition of <em>Le Corsaire</em>. <a href="https://vimeo.com/125718739" target="_blank">Click here</a> to watch. </p>
Pacific Northwest Ballet<p>Pacific Northwest Ballet has just announced an exciting lineup of online broadcasts, available on the company's <a href="https://www.facebook.com/PNBallet" target="_blank">Facebook page</a> and <a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/pacificnwballet" target="_blank">YouTube channel</a>. <strong>Now through May 6</strong>, you can watch Alejandro Cerrudo's <em>One Thousand Pieces</em>, to music by Philip Glass, which was recorded during the dress rehearsal on March 12. Then, from <strong>May 22–27</strong>, PNB presents <em>Swan Lake</em>, starring Noelani Pantastico and Seth Orza. Finally, cath the company in Balanchine's A Midsummer Night's Dream from <strong>June 24–29</strong>, featuring Laura Tisserand and Kyle Davis. All streamings start at 7 pm PDT on the night of their release.</p>
New York Theatre Ballet<p>New York Theatre Ballet, now called NYTB/Chamber Works, started its <a href="https://nytb.org/calendar-and-tickets/livingroomseries" target="_blank">Living Room Series</a> in March. <strong>Every Friday night</strong>, the company will release a performance video from its archives. An All-Ashton Evening, including <em>Capriol Suite</em> and <em>La Chatte metamorphosée en femme</em>, is available on Vimeo <strong>now.</strong> The best part? NYTB has made all past Living Room Series performances available on its website. <a href="https://nytb.org/calendar-and-tickets/livingroomseries" target="_blank">Click here </a>for links to all performances, including the company's REP Triple Bill, All Alston Evening, All Tudor Evening and Keith Michaels' <em>Mother GOOSE</em> and <em>Alice in Wonderland </em><em>Follies</em>.</p>
English National Ballet<p>English National Ballet has launched Wednesday Watch Parties, featuring full-length recordings of company performances on ENB's <a href="https://www.facebook.com/EnglishNationalBallet" target="_blank">Facebook page</a> and <a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/enballet" target="_blank">YouTube channel</a>. Tune in <strong>every Wednesday</strong> for the next month at <strong>2 pm ET/11 am PT</strong>; videos will be <strong>available for 48 hours</strong>. On <strong>May 6</strong>, tune in for Rudolf Nureyev's <a href="https://www.ballet.org.uk/onscreen/watch-party-romeo-juliet/" target="_blank"><em>Romeo and Juliet</em></a><em>, </em>starring Alina Cojocaru and Isaac Hernández, originally recorded in 2015. Azure Barton's <em><a href="https://www.ballet.org.uk/onscreen/watch-party-fantastic-beings" target="_blank">Fantastic Beings</a></em>, a work for 20 dancers to the music of Mason Bates, follows, making its online debut on<strong> May 13</strong>.</p>
Island Moving Company<p>Rhode Island–based <a href="http://islandmovingco.org/" target="_blank">Island Moving Company</a> is offering select performances from its repertory archives on its <a href="http://islandmovingco.org/great-dance-in-great-places/" target="_blank">website</a>. Called Great Dance in Great Places, the series runs every Thursday through Sunday. On <strong>May 7–10</strong>, the troupe is showcasing Island Moving Company's Tours Around the World, which features past performances in Italy, Kazakhstan and more.<strong></strong></p>
Vienna State Opera Ballet<p>The Vienna State Ballet has been hosting streaming events for both its opera and ballet companies for free on its <a href="https://www.staatsoperlive.com/live" target="_blank">website</a> (a sign-in is required). On Friday, <strong>May 8</strong>, the company presents Edward Clug's <em><a href="https://www.staatsoperlive.com/event/2/de445dc8-f990-46e9-a370-de8deb77859e/watch" target="_blank">Peer Gynt</a></em>, based on both Henrik Ibsen's play and the music it inspired by Edvard Greig. Then tune in on Monday, <strong>May 11</strong>, when the ballet broadcasts <em><a href="https://www.staatsoperlive.com/event/2/5a3ae30a-d320-4e74-bcb4-2e83423352dd/watch" target="_blank">Swan Lake</a></em>, starring Olga Esina as Odette/Odile and Vladimir Shishov as Prince Siegfried. Broadcasts start at 7 am ET.</p>
Zurich Ballet<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a09962a12cd953026f1b60c3bbdabe87"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/MaevXAY88ac?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Zurich Ballet is streaming artistic director Christian Spuck's <em>Romeo and Juliet </em>from <strong>May 8–</strong><strong>10 </strong>on the company's <a href="https://www.opernhaus.ch/en/spielplan/streaming/romeo-und-julia/" target="_blank">website</a>. The production stars Katja Wünsche and William Moore in the title roles, with Tigran Mkrtchyan (now a <a href="https://www.pointemagazine.com/boston-ballet-20-21-promotions-2645577853.html" target="_blank">newly promoted principal</a> at Boston Ballet) as Tybalt and Daniel Mulligan as Mercutio. The broadcast starts at <strong>noon ET/9 am PT </strong>on May 8.</p>
Ballet Fantastique<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9434a36976346706ef5bbe3e85762e86"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/rTjJ9qWhteU?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Eugene, Oregon's Ballet Fantastique is staying true to a Mother's Day tradition. While the company has long held performances over Mother's Day weekend, this year they are hosting a family-friendly watch party of <em>Alice in Wonderland: Remix</em>, for the wallet-friendly price of $5. Tune in to the performance on Sunday, <strong>May 10</strong> at <strong>2:30 pm PT </strong>(and, bonus, there's a Facebook Live Q&A with choreographer Hanna Bontrager at 2 pm). <a href="https://www.balletfantastique.org/watchparty" target="_blank">Click her</a>e to instructions on how to sign up.</p>
American Repertory Ballet<p>American Repertory Ballet was supposed to perform its new production of <em>Giselle</em> this weekend at Princeton's McCarter Theater. But since the COVID-19 pandemic has forced its cancellation, the company is <strong>now</strong> presenting an hour's worth of excerpts on its <a href="https://www.arballetvideos.org/" target="_blank">website</a>, filmed during a February 16 performance at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center. The production is a collaboration between Cuban and American stagers, including José Manuel Carreño, Aydmara Cabrera, Ana Novoa and Ian Hussey.</p>
Black Iris Project<p>In honor of Mother's Day, Jeremy McQueen's <a href="https://www.blackirisproject.org/" target="_blank">Black Iris Projec</a>t, which focuses intensely on bringing Black stories to life through ballet, is <strong>now</strong> streaming the Emmy-nominated dance film <em>A Mother's Rite </em>on the company's <a href="https://www.blackirisproject.org/a-mothers-rite" target="_blank">website</a> and on <a href="https://vimeo.com/394720909" target="_blank">Vimeo</a>. (It will also be <a href="https://www.bxtimes.com/bronx-resident-receives-emmy-nod-for-film-a-mothers-rite/" target="_blank">televised locally</a> this weekend on CUNY-TV on BronxNet.) Set to a four-handed piano arrangement of Igor Stravinsky's <em>Rite of Spring</em>, McQueen's ballet follows a mother's grief after her son is murdered by police. Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre's Courtney Celeste Spears stars in this powerful 40-minute solo, which was filmed in the historic home of Harlem Renaissance poet Langston Hughes<span></span></p>
City Ballet of San Diego<p>Ballet lovers can catch City Ballet of San Diego in Act II of <em>Swan Lake</em> <strong>right now</strong> on <a href="https://vimeo.com/409676730/d946f7a10b" target="_blank">Vimeo</a>. The 2018 performance features principal dancers Ariana Gonzales and Iago Breschi as Odette and Prince Siegfried, as well as the City Ballet Orchestra playing Tchaikovsky's iconic score.</p>
Ballet Arkansas<p>Ballet Arkansas is posting a free performance to its website every Saturday and Sunday, as part of its Encore series. From <strong>May 2–3</strong>, the company will feature <em>Cinderella</em>, which premiered earlier in February. <a href="https://www.balletarkansas.org/encore?fbclid=IwAR0b60dYm2DoW5pTnlXLInOus_LmKACoYMIiZ8Dt_6E2hc9xr3unoD7JST8" target="_blank">Click here</a> to watch.</p>
Marquee TV<p>While you need a subscription to performing arts streaming service <a href="https://www.marquee.tv/" target="_blank">Marquee TV</a>, it is currently offering 14 days of free streaming for new subscribers. Marquee offers a robust selection of ballet and contemporary dance performances from major international dance companies, including The Royal Ballet, New York City Ballet, Dutch National Ballet, Royal Swedish Ballet, Alonzo King LINES Ballet and Bolshoi Ballet. This month features two new releases: The Royal Ballet in Mayerling, available Saturday, <strong>May 23</strong>, and the Bolshoi Ballet in <em>Coppelia</em>, available <strong>May 30</strong>. <strong></strong></p>
All Arts<p><a href="https://allarts.org/" target="_blank">All Arts</a>, the streaming arm of New York PBS station WNET, is offering a slew of performances for free <strong>right now</strong>. Catch the Czech National Ballet in <em>Romeo and Juliet</em>, the Mariinsky Ballet in Balanchine's <em>Jewels</em>, Tokyo Ballet and Ballet Béjart Lausanne in Maurice Béjart's<strong> </strong><em>Ninth Symphony</em>, <em>Young Stars of Ballet</em>, and State Street Ballet in the company's production of <em>Cinderella</em>. You can also catch behind-the-scenes documentaries of Kansas City Ballet's <em>Wizard of Oz</em> and <a href="https://www.pointemagazine.com/joffrey-nutcracker-pbs-2513599318.html" target="_blank">Christopher Wheeldon's </a><em><a href="https://www.pointemagazine.com/joffrey-nutcracker-pbs-2513599318.html">Nutcracker</a></em><strong> </strong>at Joffrey Ballet.</p>