Getty Images

Pantry Spotlight: 3 Reasons Why Dancers Shouldn't Overlook Legumes

Madeline Schrock
Aug 03, 2020

Beans, lentils, peas, peanuts, soybeans and chickpeas are all part of the legume family, categorized for their pods that contain seeds. Here are three reasons dancers shouldn't overlook this nutritious staple.

1. They pack a nutritional punch.

Legumes are high in protein, as well as dietary fiber, which will keep you fuller longer during rehearsals. They're also a good source of iron, which many dancers may not have enough of.

Legumes, shot from the top on a white background with copy space. Red kidney and pinto beans, lentils, chickpeas, soybeans, black eyed peas in bowls.

Getty Images

2. They're affordable.

The perfect option for dancers on a budget, a bag of dried beans or lentils goes a long way and is one of the cheapest items at the grocery store.

3. They're versatile.

Beans or lentils are a hearty addition to soups or salads. You can blend chickpeas to whip up a quick hummus, or roast them tossed with olive oil and spices for a crunchy snack. And don't forget about peanut butter: Pair it with an apple or celery for an on-the-go energy boost.

Editors' Picks