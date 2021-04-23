Boston Ballet soloist Lawrence Rines. Brooke Trisolini.

Studio to Street: Boston Ballet Soloist Lawrence Rines Breaks Down His Signature Style

Marissa DeSantis
Apr 23, 2021

Even during a pandemic, Lawrence Rines finds ways to don his carefully collected designer wardrobe. "I was going months without actually getting dressed," says the Boston Ballet soloist. "So I started this 'COVID Closet Chronicles' on Instagram, where I would put together outfits just to remind myself that I have clothes to wear—even if it was only to go to Whole Foods or CVS."

For Rines, who prefers classic pieces with a dash of drama, his love of fashion came early. "Every year, my mom and my sisters and I would spend a weekend in New York City," the Pennsylvania native says. "We would go to the Barneys sale every summer, shopping and having lunch at Fred's. I continued that tradition when I moved to New York to go to The School of American Ballet. Even as an adult in Boston, I would meet up with my mom to go to the Barneys here." Since Barneys' closing in 2020, Rines has been turning more to boutiques and consignment stores—both online through The RealReal and in person on Boston's Newbury Street.

In the studio, Rines uses fashion to set himself apart, especially with his warm-up wear. "I don't typically wear very balletic outfits," he says, preferring Lululemon pants or shorts over tights. "If I'm doing something where lines and structure are important, I know I have to wear tights, though, because you have to put yourself in that mindset." What doesn't change for Rines are his warm-up staples at the barre: a beanie on his head and his RubiaWear legwarmers.

The Details—Street

Lawrence Rines pops his right foot and rests his right hand over his head on an old Boston street with brick sidewalks. He wears cropped, wide leg pants, a brightly patterned blouse, sunglasses and multi-colored tennis shoes.

Brooke Trisolini

Ralph Lauren shirt: "I try to always have something with a little bit of color that pops, without being too loud or too crazy."

Studio Nicholson pants: "I got these from one of my favorite boutiques, Viola Lovely. I love finding different boutiques here in Boston that carry newer brands."

Nike Air Max sneakers: "I've switched how I dress with footwear recently," explains Rines. "It feels very funny to wear a boot or a loafer just to walk around the house."

Saint Laurent handbag: "I started collecting handbags over a decade ago, but this bag was actually a gift from my parents when I got promoted to soloist."

Celine sunglasses: "I wear sunglasses every day—I feel like they're part of my uniform."

The Details—Studio

Lawrence Rines stands in fifth position at the barre with his left arm en bas and looking over his left shoulder. He wears a black beaie, blue and orange windbreaker, black sweatpants, burgundy legwarmers, and hot pink booties.

Brooke Trisolini


Bloch booties in fluorescent pink

RubiaWear legwarmers, created by Boston Ballet principal Ashley Ellis

Adidas jacket: "William Forsythe gave this to me one day in rehearsal. It's one of my favorite warm-up jackets."

Beanie: "I always wear a beanie for barre. This was one that everyone in my dance pod, 'Pod Mercury,' ordered."

Lawrence Rines practices a piqu\u00e9 on his right foot with his left leg in coup\u00e9 back, stretching his arms out and arching over to the left with his upper body. He wears a long-sleeved purple shirt, black socks and ballet slippers, white and black patterned shorts and a black face mask.

Brooke Trisolini

Nike shirt: "I think athleisure is a fun place to experiment when it comes to studio looks."

Lululemon shorts: "I don't usually wear tights unless the ballet calls for it," Rines says of his preference for Lululemon shorts and sweatpants (shown in the previous photo). "But if you know you're rehearsing Bluebird, you gotta slap on the tights and work on the technique."


Photo by Christian Peacock, modeled by Carmela Mayo

3 Exercises for More Coordinated Pirouettes

Whether you're aiming for effortless pirouettes onstage or trying not to bump into furniture while training at home, we all want sailing, suspended turns. While many components go into a controlled pirouette—a powerful preparation, a balanced relevé, a stable core and well-placed arms—your whole body must be a strong, solid unit to maintain your position against gravitational and centrifugal forces as you turn.

Getty Images

7 Eco-Friendly Choices Dancers Can Make to Green Up Their Lifestyles

Ballet dancers are known for their empathy and willingness to improve, so it is no surprise that many are educating themselves about the environment and incorporating sustainable habits into their lives. "I recently read that there are more microplastics in our oceans than there are stars in our galaxy. That really hit me," says American Ballet Theatre corps member Scout Forsythe, who has been making an effort to be more environmentally conscious.

Although no one can fix the climate crisis on their own, we can make small, everyday changes to help decrease waste, consumption and emissions. Here are some suggestions for dancers looking to do their part in helping our planet.

Left to right: Dance Theatre of Harlem's Daphne Lee, Amanda Smith, Lindsey Donnell and Alexandra Hutchinson in a scene from Dancing Through Harlem. Derek Brockington, Courtesy Dance Theatre of Harlem

Dancers Share Their Key Takeaways After a Year of Dancing on Film

Creating dances specifically for film has become one of the most effective ways that ballet companies have connected with audiences and kept dancers employed during the pandemic. Around the world, dance organizations are finding opportunities through digital seasons, whether conceiving cinematic, site-specific pieces or filming works within a traditional theater. And while there is a consistent sentiment that nothing will ever substitute the thrill of a live show, dancers are embracing this new way of performing.

