Lauren Anderson's Tips for Relevé Développé Écarté Devant

Natalia Boesch
Nov 20, 2020

Développé écarté relevé "is in every class, every ballet," says Lauren Anderson, former principal dancer and current program manager of education and community engagement at Houston Ballet. Below, she gives you the keys to success for this "light and lovely" repertoire staple.

Wearing an orange and green leotard, pink tights and pointe shoes, Karina Gonz\u00e1lez extends her right leg high to the side and looks up towards her right hand, which is lifted. Chun Wai Chan, in dark green tights and a mint T-shirt, holds onto her waist while a male piano player sits at a piano upstage and plays.

Houston Ballet principal Karina González, partnered by Chun Wai Chan, does relevé développé écarté devant in Justin Peck's Reflections.

Amitava Sarkar, Courtesy Houston Ballet

First Steps

Before you do anything else, shift your weight onto the standing leg. "Then it starts with a coupé," says Lauren Anderson. She begins building the développé at the barre, with an exercise that repeatedly goes to coupé and back to fifth, then progresses up to retiré and returns, then through coupé and passé to attitude in second, and finally to a full extension. Each passed-through position is important, she says: "It's not coupé, whack!"

Failing to shift the weight in advance causes a host of problems, says Anderson. "You get to retiré and raise the hip. Then you shift your weight, lift the hip again, and now your butt is out in the développé." To avoid falling, dancers are forced to grip their working thighs and hips, which can lead to hip-flexor tendinitis.

The Back Shapes the Arms

"The back of your body makes the front of your body look good," Anderson says. Feel the port de bras grow from the base of your spine. As your back takes the arm up, turn your chin toward the fold in your arm, and look up at your hand. The side arm, she specifies, should be in second position. Any tilt of the line must be shaped by the back, not by dropping that arm.

Tip: Anderson has students do a simple experiment in pairs to help them find and activate their back muscles. Facing each other, standing tall in sixth position, they each extend an arm as if to shake hands. Then they gently press their hands together to feel the muscles fire in their backs. There's a nice little bonus: "When you activate your back, your shoulders can't go up. Your muscles act like a swing tack from your shoulder blades to that top rib."

No partner? No problem. In the video below, Anderson shares another back-activating exercise that you can do on your own.

"Tell the Truth"

Looseness in the working hip is imperative for the leg to go up. But lifting the hip to cheat your leg higher actively impedes improvement. Instead, keep the working hip close and present the back of your heel as you draw the foot up into développé. Lift your standing kneecap to activate the back of that leg and engage your "second booty," which Anderson describes as the place where the glutes and the back of the thigh connect. "Then—boom-shacka-lacka!—the développé becomes free. And there's hope, because now you have something to work from."

Tip: In her own extension struggles, Anderson found a floor exercise from the Graham modern technique particularly helpful. "Sit up really tall in the butterfly position with your feet in demi-pointe and your heels lifted. Trying to keep your little toes on the floor, slide your feet forward [until your legs are straight], flex and point, then come back." She credits this exercise with activating her turnout and connection to the backs of her legs. (Click here for a video demonstration.)

Add the Relevé

If you are executing a développé relevé from fifth, the relevé should happen simultaneously with the scoop to coupé. Most of the time, though, relevé écarté comes from fondu. In that case, relevé as the foot moves up through passé. Either way, Anderson is clear that the toes of the standing foot should move underneath you as you spring onto pointe. It's not incorrect to take the body over to where the toes are (Anderson calls this a "risevé"), but "then you have to be ready for a serious shift of weight."

développé tips développé ecarté devant houston ballet lauren anderson technique tips

Latest Posts

Skjalg Bøhmer Vold, Courtesy Merritt Moore

How Quantum Physicist Ballerina Merritt Moore Learned to Dance With a Robot (Plus, Her Newest Film)

When the world went into lockdown last March, most dancers despaired. But not Merritt Moore. The Los Angeles native, who lives in London and has danced with Norwegian National Ballet, English National Ballet and Boston Ballet, holds a PhD in atomic and laser physics from the University of Oxford. A few weeks into the coronavirus pandemic, she came up with a solution for having to train and work alone: robots.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
merritt moore @physicsonpointe baryshnibot ballet and robots ballet and physics
merritt moore
Andrey Chuntomov, Courtesy Arabesque-2020

Inside Arabesque-2020, One of Russia’s Top Ballet Competitions

Much like everything else this year, the XVI Russian Open Ballet Competition Arabesque-2020 was unlike any in its three-decade history. Rescheduled and shortened because of the coronavirus pandemic—and on the brink of cancellation until the very last moment—the competition nevertheless took place October 24 to November 2 at the historic Perm Opera and Ballet Theatre.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
xvi russian open ballet competition arabesque-2020 arabesque-2020 vladimir vasiliev kubanych shamakeev liriy wakabayashi ballet competitions covid-19 coronavirus
ballet competitions
Todd Rosenberg, Courtesy Charlotte Ballet

How College Prepared Charlotte Ballet's Raven Barkley for a Dance Career—and a Future in Computer Science

This is one of a series of stories on recent graduates' on-campus experiences—and the connections they made that jump-started their dance careers. Raven Barkley graduated from SUNY Purchase with a BFA in dance with a concentration in ballet in 2015.

On a busy weekend during her senior year at SUNY Purchase, Raven Barkley attended a crowded open audition for Charlotte Ballet, which she'd been interested in for years. Despite her nerves, she felt prepared. "Purchase helped me get a job because it provided me with the tools that I needed to go out into the world," she says. After making it through the audition and company class a few weeks later, Barkley was offered a position with Charlotte Ballet II.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
raven barkley charlotte ballet suny purchase higher education dance degree dancing in college
raven barkley

Editors' Picks