BalletX artist Ashley Simpson. Rachel Neville, Courtesy Simpson

Why Studying Kinesiology Could Benefit Your Ballet Career, Whether You Dance, Teach or Choreograph

Katherine Beard
Jun 02, 2021

When it comes to the body, dancers seem to have a sixth sense about which muscles to use when. And yet many aren't familiar with the actual science behind body movement. That's where kinesiology comes in. Kinesiology is a science studied by physical therapists and athletic trainers that is becoming more common in university dance curriculums. Similar to anatomy, it examines the human body; however, kinesiology narrows in on movement and specifically looks at the skeleton, muscles and actions within the body that are required to initiate motion.

Though this science has gained significant traction in the dance world, many dancers are still unaware of how beneficial a kinesiology course can be when preparing for a ballet career, whether you dream of choreographing, performing or teaching ballet. We spoke with three professionals in the ballet industry who have studied kinesiology and have seen this knowledge enhance their own careers.

Ashley Simpson, professional dancer

Ashley Simpson, in a green leotard and brown pointe shoes, stands on her right leg on pointe and kicks her left leg behind her in a high attitude. She lifts her arms up high above her head.

BalletX dancer Ashley Simpson says studying kinesiology transformed her approach to technique.

Rachel Neville, Courtesy Ashley Simpson

Professional dancers experience quite a bit of autonomy in the studio, so when they are struggling to execute steps, they need to know their bodies well enough to determine what changes need to be made. An understanding of kinesiology can provide that awareness.

"Kinesiology helps me help myself," says BalletX artist Ashley Simpson. "I feel like I am working smarter, not harder."

Simpson was briefly exposed to kinesiology during several summer dance intensives, but she received an in-depth understanding of the science while attending the Ailey/Fordham BFA program as a dance major. She says that taking the course transformed her approach to technique.

While her kinesiology and anatomy classes had some similarities, Simpson explains that the former was much more physical and hands-on. "We did a lot of high-intensity-interval-training research and had projects where we had to analyze dance moves that we found challenging and figure out which muscles were firing at each point of the movement," Simpson says.

Understanding the fundamentals of movement mechanics has made all the difference to Simpson's technique. "As a young student I would try the same thing over and over again without making any real internal changes and then wonder why it looked the same," she says. "But now when I go into a pirouette thinking about where my turnout muscles are and where the force of the takeoff is coming from, and how my back is engaged, I get two more pirouettes."

Simpson feels her knowledge in kinesiology has helped with injury prevention, too. "I have been lucky enough to not be injured thus far, and I contribute that to knowing what my inner muscles need to fire in the correct way."

Gretchen Vogelzang, ballet teacher

Gretchen Vogelzang, in blakc T-shirt and pants and a blue face mask, stands to the left and coaches a group of young dancers during a conditioning class. The three teenage students stand on folding chairs with their right legs in parallel pass\u00e9 and holding a arm weight high above their head with their left hand.

Gretchen Vogelzang assists her dance students with a cross training program that helps them improve their strength, agility and flexibility.

Alan Price, Courtesy Greater Washington Dance Center

Having a background in kinesiology can be an effective lifeline for teachers hoping to instill a deeper understanding of ballet in their students. Gretchen Vogelzang, director of Greater Washington Dance Center, says that kinesiology provides the foundation to "become a really intelligent teacher who can train a dancer from the inside out."

"A lot of us just learn dance from copying others," she continues. "You can try as you want to make everything look good on the outside, but if those muscles aren't functioning properly from the inside, then the technique is never really going to be there."

She says it has also given her the vocabulary to accurately describe how students should be executing certain steps. "The more you can articulate what you need the body to do, the better success you're going to have with your dancers," says Vogelzang. For instance, a student who is struggling to balance may be told that they need to "stay up." But a kinesthetic explanation might be more helpful, as it would describe the process, or the "how," of the balance and name the correct muscles to initiate and engage.

Vogelzang also integrates her knowledge of kinesiology with other dance sciences to create cross-training programs for her dancers, organizing exercises and circuits that target different muscle groups within the body. She supplements this with her students' technique classes to help improve their strength, agility and flexibility.

As a teacher, Vogelzang considers studying kinesiology to be one of the best decisions for her career. "Alongside anatomy and physiology, it provides in-depth knowledge of the instrument you're working with and what makes your body do what it needs to do."

Claudia Anata Hubiak, choreographer

Claudia Anata Hubiak, in black workout clothes and socks, lunges deelpy on her right leg and stretches her arms wide. To her left in the dance studio stand a cluster of two men and one woman dancer, who watch her intently.

Claudia Anata Hubiak (far right) goes over her choreography with members of Boulder Ballet during a recent rehearsal.

Mark Ragan, Courtesy Boulder Ballet

For Claudia Anata Hubiak, studying kinesiology throughout college, and then as part of her research in graduate school at New York University, strongly impacted her development as a dancemaker. "The science of the human body in motion is a powerful tool for any choreographer, and understanding the biomechanical and physiological structures of the body helped me to hone my craft," says Hubiak, who works as both a choreographer and as executive director at Boulder Ballet in Colorado.

This knowledge has inspired and influenced her choreographic choices in the form of motion, shape and dynamics. "I work a lot with impulse and initiation in partnering, and the motion of how a shoulder joint can rotate or a limb can extend in relationship to another human being can speak volumes onstage," Hubiak explains. It's this integral, kinesthetic understanding of the process of body movement that Hubiak likes to play with in her pieces.

Kinesiology has played such a crucial role in Hubiak's path as a choreographer that she encourages dancers to look for ways to learn more about the science. "The subject is not often offered outside a university setting, but I think even just seeking out some great texts or even an online course could be a wonderful supplement to a dancer's education."

To learn more about the science of movement in the human body, Hubiak and Vogelzang recommend these books:

  • The Anatomy of Movement, by Blandine Calais-Germain
  • Taking Root to Fly, by Irene Dowd
  • Dynamic Alignment Through Imagery, by Eric Franklin
  • Netter's Moving AnatoME: An Interactive Guide to Musculoskeletal Anatomy, by Stephanie Marango and Carrie McCulloch
  • The Physics of Dance, by Kenneth Laws


kinesiology kinesiology and ballet dance science college dance courses dance science books

Royal Winnipeg Ballet School professional division students. Kristen Sawatzky, Courtesy RWBS.

How Can Dancers Training at Home This Summer Best Audition for Traineeships and Second Companies?

Summer intensives have long served as extended audition periods for trainee and second company positions, allowing pre-professional dancers a chance to prove themselves and to get to know artistic staff. But compared to pre-COVID years, limited enrollment at summer programs for 2021 has left many graduating students struggling to find a place to go and anxious about their future. With organizations stretching to accommodate dancers without compromising health and safety protocols, and students struggling with limited opportunities to be seen in person, how can pre-professionals best position themselves to audition for the junior ranks?

traineeships and second companies summer intensives 2021 audition advice coronavirus covid-19 virtual summer intensives
Laura Nespola, Courtesy Merrywidow Films LLC

Celebrate Pride Month With "Ballerina Boys," a New Documentary on the Trocks

On June 4, dance into Pride Month with PBS' premiere of American Masters' Ballerina Boys, a documentary about the all-male comedic ballet company Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo. The film follows the legendary troupe on tour in the Carolinas—a focal point in the ongoing battle for LGBTQ rights—and culminates in a performance of Stars and Stripes Forever at the Stonewall 50th Anniversary Concert in New York City's Central Park. Unlike Balanchine's original choreography, the Trocks' version features a kickline, an homage to those that formed in protest against the New York City police during the Stonewall riots of 1969.

Founded by Peter Anastos, Anthony Bassae and Natch Taylor in 1974 as the gay rights movement grew, the organization broke barriers by becoming the first world-renowned ballet company to perform in drag. The Trocks have toured to cities large and small at home and abroad, drawing inspiration from Les Ballets Russes de Monte Carlo, which brought classical Russian ballet to everyday audiences in the U.S. Though more than half of the Trocks' members were tragically lost to AIDS in the 1990s, the company continued, offering 150 performances each year. In 2017, the organization became the subject of the documentary Rebels on Pointe, which won the award for Best Canadian Feature at the Inside Out Toronto 2SLGBTQ+ Film Festival.

the trocks documentary dance films pride month lgbtq dancers
Chisako Oga photographed for Pointe by Jayme Thornton

Chisako Oga Is Soaring to New Heights at Boston Ballet

Chisako Oga is a dancer on the move—in more ways than one. From childhood training in Texas, California and Japan to a San Francisco Ballet apprenticeship to her first professional post with Cincinnati Ballet, where she quickly rose to principal dancer, she has rarely stood still for long.

But now the 24-year-old ballerina is right where she wants to be, as one of the most promising soloists at Boston Ballet. In 2019, Oga left her principal contract to join the company as a second soloist, rising to soloist the following year. "I knew I would have to take a step down to join a company of a different caliber, and Boston Ballet is one of the best companies in the country," she says. "The repertoire—Kylián, Forysthe, all the full-length ballets—is so appealing to me."

And the company has offered her major opportunities from the start. She danced the title role in Giselle in her very first performances with Boston Ballet, transforming a playful innocent into a woman haunted by betrayal with dramatic conviction and technical aplomb. But she also is making her mark in contemporary work. The last ballet she performed onstage before the pandemic hit was William Forsythe's demanding In the middle, somewhat elevated, which she says was a dream to perform. "The style really clicked, felt really comfortable. Bill drew something new out of me every rehearsal. As hard as it was, it was so much fun."

"Chisako is a very natural mover, pliable and strong," says artistic director Mikko Nissinen. "Dancing seems to come very easy for her. Not many have that quality. She's like a diamond—I'm curious to see how much we can polish that talent."

Chisako Oga, an Asian-American ballerina, does a pench\u00e9 on pointe towards the camera with her arms held out to the side and her long hair flying. Smiling confidently, she wears a blue leotard and a black and white ombr\u00e9 tutu.

Jayme Thornton for Pointe

A Life-Changing Opportunity

Oga began dancing at the age of 3. Born in Dallas, she and her family moved around to follow her father's job in IT. Before settling in Carlsbad, California, they landed in Japan for several years, where Oga began to take ballet very seriously. "I like the simplicity of ballet, the structure and the clear vocabulary," she says. "Dances that portray a story or have a message really drew me in. One of my favorite parts of a story ballet is diving into the role and becoming the character, putting it in my perspective."

In California, Oga studied with Victor and Tatiana Kasatsky and Maxim Tchernychev. Her teachers encouraged her to enter competitions, which she says broadened her outlook and fed her love of performing in front of an audience. Though highly motivated, she says she came to realize that winning medals wasn't everything. "Honestly, I feel like the times I got close and didn't place gave me perspective, made me realize being a dancer doesn't define you and helped me become the person and the dancer I am today."

At 15, Oga was a semifinalist at the Prix de Lausanne, resulting in a "life-changing" scholarship to the San Francisco Ballet School. There she trained with two of her most influential teachers, Tina LeBlanc and Patrick Armand. "She came in straightaway with strong basics," Armand recalls, "and working with her for two years, I realized how clever she is. She's super-smart, thoughtful, driven, always working."

She became a company apprentice in 2016. Then came the disappointing news—she was let go a few months later. Pushing 5' 2", she was simply too short for the company's needs, she was told. "It was really, really hard," says Oga. "I felt like I was on a good track, so to be let go was very shocking, especially since my height was not something I could improve or change."

Chisako Oga, an Asian-American ballerina, poses in attitude derriere on her right leg with her arms in a loose high fifth position and her face looking over her left shoulder towards the camera. She wears a light blue tutu, pink tights and pointe shoes, and a rhinestone tiara and smiles regally with closed lips.

Jayme Thornton for Pointe

Moving On and Up

Ironically, Oga's height proved an advantage in auditioning for Cincinnati Ballet, which was looking for a talented partner for some of their shorter men. She joined the company in 2016, was quickly promoted to soloist, and became a principal dancer for the 2017–18 season, garnering major roles like Swanilda and Juliet during her three years with the company. "There were times I felt insignificant and insecure, like I don't deserve this," Oga says about these early opportunities. "But I was mostly thrilled to be put in those shoes."

She was also thriving in contemporary work, like choreographer-in-residence Jennifer Archibald's MYOHO. Archibald cites her warmth, playfulness and sensitivity, adding, "There's also a powerful presence about her, and I was amazed at how fast she was at picking up choreography, able to find the transitions quickly. She's definitely a special talent. Boston Ballet will give her more exposure on a national level."

Chisako Oga, an Asian-American ballerina, poses in attitude derriere crois\u00e9 on her right leg, with her right arm out to the side and her left hand grazing her left shoulder. She smiles happily towards the camera, her black hair blowing in the breeze, and wears a blue leotard, black-and-white ombre tutu, and skin-colored pointe shoes.

Jayme Thornton for Pointe

That was Oga's plan. She knew going in that Cincinnati was more stepping-stone than final destination. She had her sights on a bigger company with a broader repertoire, and Boston Ballet seemed ideal.

As she continues to spread her wings at the company, Oga has developed a seemingly effortless artistic partnership with one of Boston Ballet's most dynamic male principals, Derek Dunn, who Oga calls "a kind-hearted, open person, so supportive when I've been hard on myself. He's taught me to believe in myself and trust that I'm capable of doing whatever the choreography needs." The two have developed an easy bond in the studio she likens to "a good conversation, back and forth."

Dunn agrees. "I knew the first time we danced together we had a special connection," he says. "She really takes on the artistic side of a role, which makes the connection really strong when we're dancing onstage. It's like being in a different world."

He adds, "She came into the company and a lot was thrown at her, which could have been daunting. She handled it with such grace and confidence."

Derek Dunn, shirtless and in blue tights, lunges slightly on his right leg and holds Chisako Oga's hand as she balances on her left leg on pointe with her right leg flicking behind her. She wears a yellow halter-top leotard and they dance onstage in front of a bright orange backdrop.

Oga with Derek Dunn in Helen Pickett's Petal

Liza Voll, Courtesy Boston Ballet

Perspective in a Pandemic

The pair were heading into Boston Ballet's busy spring season when the pandemic hit. "It was really a bummer," Oga says. "I was really looking forward to Swan Lake, Bella Figura, some new world premieres. When we found out the whole season was canceled, it was hard news to take in."

But she quickly determined to make the most of her time out of the studio and physically rest her body. "All the performances take a toll. Of course, I did stretches and exercised, but we never give ourselves enough time to rest as dancers."

She also resumed college courses toward a second career. Oga is one of many Boston Ballet dancers taking advantage of a special partnership with Northeastern University to help them earn bachelor's degrees. Focusing on finance and accounting, Oga upped her classes in economics, algebra, business and marketing. She also joined Boston Ballet's Color Our Future Mentoring Program to raise awareness and support diversity, equity and inclusion. "I am trying to have my voice inspire the next generation," she says.

Wearing stretch jeans, a flowy white shirt, black leather jacket and black suede high-heeled boots, Chisako Oga sits in a white chair and stretches her left leg up with pointed toes. Her right leg hangs over the side of the chair and she tilts her head right with a huge, happy smile.

Jayme Thornton for Pointe

One pandemic silver lining has been spending more time with her husband, Grand Rapids Ballet dancer James Cunningham. The two met at Cincinnati Ballet, dancing together in Adam Hougland's Cut to the Chase just after Oga's arrival, and got married shortly before her move to Boston. Cunningham took a position in Grand Rapids, so they've been navigating a long-distance marriage ever since. They spend a lot of time texting and on FaceTime, connecting in person during layoffs. "It's really hard," Oga admits, but adds, "We are both very passionate about the art form, so it's easy to support each other's goals."

Oga's best advice for young dancers? "Don't take any moment for granted," she says without hesitation. "It doesn't matter what rank you are, just do everything to the fullest—people will see the hard work you put in. Don't settle for anything less. Knowing [yourself] is also very important, not holding yourself to another's standards. No two paths are going to be the same."

And for the foreseeable future, Oga's path is to live life to the fullest, inside and outside ballet. "The pandemic put things in perspective. Dancing is my passion. I want to do it as long as I can, but it's only one portion of my life. I truly believe a healthy balance between social and work life is good for your mental health and helps me be a better dancer."

chisako oga boston ballet cincinnati ballet cover story

