This Video of Kids Meeting a PNB Ballerina Is All Kinds of Adorable

It's safe to say that professional ballet dancers all have one thing in common: getting bit by the ballet bug at a very early age. Pacific Northwest Ballet corps member Elle Macy is no exception. Macy, who joined the company in 2012 as an apprentice, started dancing at age 5, and turned her childhood passion into a dream career, complete with perks ranging from traveling the world on tour with PNB, working with tons of amazing choreographers, and, most recently, introducing a group of wide-eyed kids to the amazing art form that is ballet.

In the video, which was directed by HiHo Kids, Macy answers some seriously sweet questions from the group ("Do you do backflips and spins? What do your toes look like? Have you ever been dropped?"), shows off some pretty pointe work, and encourages each kid to try out some of their own moves (spoiler alert: there are some true prodigies in this group, and I'm not just saying that). The whole thing is painfully cute, really informational for the kids (Macy made sure everyone knew that yes, tons of boys do ballet 🙌), and the perfect way to cure any lingering Monday blues. Give it a watch below!