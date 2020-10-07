Miami City Ballet principal Katie Carranza with her dance bag essentials

Lilly Echeverria

Inside Miami City Ballet Principal Katia Carranza's Dance Bag

Chava Pearl Lansky
Oct 07, 2020

When it comes to studio essentials, Miami City Ballet principal Katia Carranza has a classic sense of style. Her Lululemon dance bag is filled with warm-ups in pink, black, gray and navy. "I like legwarmers from the knee down," she says. "Keeping my calves and ankles warm is so important, but if my thighs are covered I relax too much." Carranza keeps 10 or 11 pairs of Freed pointe shoes with her at a time, and totes them around in a wine carrier. "I don't do much to my shoes because I throw them away so fast," she says.

One item Carranza is never without is Voltaren, the anti-inflammatory gel many dancers swear by. Until recently, it wasn't available over the counter in the U.S. "I'm from Mexico, so every time I go I say to the other girls in the company, 'Muchachas, who needs Voltaren?' "

Arranged on the floor: A green resistance band, banana, bolt of yarn, black heels, a Spanish fan, brush, snack bar, zippered pouch, scissors, roll of sports tape, deodorant, small bottle of essential oil, two bouncy balls and a pair of pink pointe shoes.

Lilly Echeverria

Snack trend: "RXBARs are very popular in the company right now."

Portable prop closet: "The fan is for Don Q, and these shoes are for Nine Sinatra Songs."

Pointe shoe prep: "I just use tape and 2nd Skin," says Carranza. "Toe pads make my feet get too slick."

Muscle must-have: "My sister gave me this oil. It helps me warm my muscles."

On-the-go massage: "I love these two balls," she says. "They're my life!"

Carranza always carries a scented body spray. "We dance with different partners all the time with sometimes just five minutes between rehearsals," she says. "You need to refresh yourself!"

Related Articles From Your Site
Related Articles Around the Web
dance bag show and tell katia carranza miami city ballet

Latest Posts

Complexions Contemporary Ballet's Tatiana Melendez Proves There's No One Way to Have a Ballet Career

This is Pointe's Fall 2020 cover story. Click here to purchase this issue.

Talk to anyone about rising contemporary ballerina Tatiana Melendez, and one word is bound to come up repeatedly: "Fierce." And fair enough, that's a perfectly apt way to describe the 20-year-old's stage presence, her technical prowess and her determination to succeed. But don't make the mistake of assuming that fierceness is Melendez's only (or even her most noteworthy) quality. At the core of her dancing is a beautiful versatility. She's just as much at ease when etching pure classical lines as she is when boldly throwing herself off-balance.

"Selfish choreographer that I am, I want Tatiana to stay with Complexions for all time," says her boss Dwight Rhoden, Complexions Contemporary Ballet's co-artistic director and resident choreographer. "She has a theatricality about her: When the music comes on, she gets swept away." Not too shabby for someone who thought just a few years ago that maybe ballet wasn't for her.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
complexions contemporary ballet cover story dwight rhoden desmond richardson claudio munoz tatiana melendez
tatiana melendez
Erik Tomasson, Courtesy SFB

2020 Stars of the Corps: San Francisco Ballet's Alexander Reneff-Olson

Like all stellar corps dancers, San Francisco Ballet's Alexander Reneff-Olson is great at blending in. Despite an imposing 6' stature, he has a quiet, steady presence that makes him one of the crowd in the Sleeping Beauty polonaise, and just another wave in the sea of John Neumeier's The Little Mermaid. Yet the San Francisco native deploys a marvelously dramatic side in a growing repertoire that ranges from the wild theatricality of Arthur Pita's Björk Ballet to a towering—and never campy—Von Rothbart in Swan Lake.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
alexander reneff-olson 2020 stars of the corps stars of the corps san francisco ballet
Health professionals discuss foot flexibility with a dancer at a health-care event run by Boston Dance Alliance last year. Courtesy Boston Dance Alliance.

Calling All Ballet Dancers: Join Boston Dance Alliance for a Month of Virtual Health Workshops

After many months distanced from the studio due to the coronavirus pandemic, dancers across the country are sorely missing their regular schedule of class, rehearsal and performance. But staying home also means that dancers have lost out on a bevy of health and wellness services crucial to keeping their bodies in top shape.

October 7–30 Boston Dance Alliance aims to fill that gap with Dancer Health Month, a series of online workshops, conversations and presentations by dance medicine experts. Though it's taking the place of BDA's annual, locally based Dancer Health Day, Dancer Health Month is open to dancers everywhere. With topics ranging from foot and hamstring care to injury prevention, participants will have access to all three weeks of programming for $15. "Boston Dance Alliance knows in-person dancing will come back," says BDA executive director Debra Cash. "We want to make sure people, too, can come back as strong and healthy as possible."

Click here to register, and check out the schedule of events below. All sessions are in Eastern time, and more topics will be added throughout the month.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
dancer health month boston dance alliance

Editors' Picks