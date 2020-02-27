Kathryn Morgan, photographed by Jayme Thornton for Dance Magazine

ICYMI: Miami City Ballet Soloist Kathryn Morgan Profiled on the "TODAY" Show

Madeline Schrock For Dance Magazine
Feb 27, 2020

Since making her triumphant return to the stage this season, Kathryn Morgan has been on a mission to share her story and inspire others. The Miami City Ballet soloist—and current cover star of Dance Magazine's March issue—was profiled on NBC's "TODAY" show this morning, reaching her largest audience yet.


Morgan sat down with "TODAY" show anchors to discuss her health struggles, with hypothyroidism and Hashimoto's disease, to her career comeback—and how she's inspiring the next generation. In the segment, aptly titled "Grit," she comments on how she's come to terms with her new reality: "I think even as professionals, the standard that is set for us is sometimes so unattainable, especially with the illness that I have now. I will never be the smallest one in the room or onstage, and I've learned to be okay with that."

Catch Morgan's full interview below—and don't miss the gorgeous photography of her in the background of the set, captured by Jayme Thornton for Dance Magazine.

