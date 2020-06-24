Julian MacKay in Flames of Paris

Carlos Quezada, Courtesy Mackay

Julian MacKay to Join San Francisco Ballet as a Principal

Kyra Laubacher
Jun 24, 2020

Earlier this week, San Francisco Ballet released a statement that Mikhailovsky Ballet first soloist Julian MacKay will be joining the company as a principal dancer for its 2021 season. This news follows SFB's announcement from April noting several company promotions, including three dancers to the rank of principal; Wona Park and Max Cauthorn were promoted within the company, and Nikisha Fogo will join from Vienna State Ballet, where she is currently a first soloist. Considering that SFB's 2021 roster has already been released, the news of MacKay's appointment comes as something of a surprise.

A native of Montana, at just 22 years old MacKay's career has been marked by swift progress, most of it taking place in Russia. He is known for being the youngest American to graduate from the Bolshoi Ballet Academy, completing the upper division in 2015 at age 17 and becoming fluent in Russian. Following his training, MacKay made his professional debut as Siegfried with the Russian State Ballet in Berlin. He later won the Prix de Lausanne, and spent a year as an apprentice with The Royal Ballet. Since joining the St. Petersburg-based Mikhailovsky Ballet in 2016, his repertoire has included leading roles in ballets like Giselle, La Sylphide, Flames of Paris and Cinderella. In 2018, MacKay was a competitor on the Russian television show Big Ballet.

MacKay shared the news in a recent Instagram post, describing his excitement in joining SFB and thanking Tomasson for the opportunity.

Related Articles Around the Web
company promotions promotions san francisco ballet mikhailovsky ballet julian mackay

Latest Posts

Rachel Neville, Courtesy DTH

Onstage, I'm a Professional Dancer. Offstage, I've Been Racially Profiled by Law Enforcement.

Dance has allowed me to travel the world and live in three magical cities. Originally from Melbourne, Australia, I've danced with The Australian Ballet, Grand Rapids Ballet and Dance Theatre of Harlem, as well as the North American tour of Christopher Wheeldon's An American In Paris. Now I am a freelance artist based in New York City. But my travels have also opened my eyes to the work we still have to accomplish when it comes to the culture of racism. As recent events unfold in the news, the horrific images and stories of suffering have brought back memories of my own experience. During my career, I have had several encounters with police officers that have had a profound impact on me, the way I view the world and the concept of "white privilege."

Keep reading SHOW LESS
black lives matter francis lawrence
francis lawrence
Dorian McCOrey, Courtesy Gerszke

Life as a Brand Ambassador: Four Dancers on What It Means—and How to Become One

A dancer's job is rarely ever just to dance. They are also fitness experts, on-the-fly seamstresses, makeup artists and social media managers. On top of this, many are also taking on the role of "brand ambassador." This title can mean a lot of different things depending on the company the dancer represents, and it's not all free swag and publicity—it's also a big responsibility.

Pointe talked to a few dancers who have taken on the role, for products ranging from dancewear to energy drinks, to find out the benefits and challenges of being a brand ambassador.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
larissa gerszke gaynor minden complexions contemporary ballet chloé sherman joffrey ballet bloch gaitline shoes ashley hod new york city ballet celsius fitness drinks brittany rand los angeles ballet
Getty Images

As Summer Intensives Adjust to Social Distancing Restrictions, Here's How to Make the Most of It

No question, the novel coronavirus has turned ballet training upside down. But if you think you can't have a great summer intensive this year, think again. Over the past few months, ballet schools have learned how to deliver classes and workshops online, and some have created online and hybrid summer programs that offer unique learning opportunities along with technique training. Pointe checked in with 10 schools about how they're pulling it off, and how dancers can make the most of a virtual summer experience.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
summer intensives summer programs summer study social distancing ballet and social distancing covid-19 coronavirus summer intensives and social distancing
summer intensives

Editors' Picks