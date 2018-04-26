Powered by RebelMouse
popular
Steve Sucato
Apr. 26, 2018 03:33PM EST

José Mateo Steps Down as Artistic Director of José Mateo Ballet Theatre, Company to Go on Hiatus

Dancers from José Mateo Ballet Theatre in Mateo's "Schubert Adagio." Photo by Gary Sloan, courtesy JMBT.

A mainstay in Boston's cultural landscape, José Mateo Ballet Theatre will end its 32-year run under founder, artistic director and choreographer José Mateo following the company's Moving Violations program this weekend. The 18-member company will be on hiatus until a new director is found, save for performances of Mateo's The Nutcracker in November and December. The 66-year-old Mateo says that while he is ending his duties as artistic director, he is not retiring from the organization—he's merely shifting his focus to further developing the José Mateo Ballet Theatre School and the Dance for World Community festival he produces each year. Pointe spoke with him recently about his decision and his future plans.

Why are you stepping down now, before a new director is hired?

Thirty-two years choreographing for one company makes for a long history. I have other projects I want to turn my attention to.

What will be the biggest challenge in hiring a new artistic director?

Changing hands for a company that has a unique repertory of only my works. I don't know if I would want someone else to set that work, nor would I want to restrain anyone from offering their own work. It's not simply stepping in, it would really be to start something new. Our organizational mission is about presenting new work and developing audiences for it, and that is going to take some time.


Mateo coaches company dancers. Photo by Gary Sloan, courtesy JMBT

Will the company retain the name José Mateo Ballet Theatre? What will happen to the approximately 80 ballets you've created?

The company name is a decision the board will have to make with input from new stakeholders and the new artistic director's vision. As for the ballets, we've have been in discussions on licensing them and making them available to other companies and to the new artistic director.

What are your plans for developing the school?

Creating a movement style has necessitated developing a technique for teaching that style. That technique has helped solidify a pedagogy that I would like to not just codify, but institute more officially in our school. It allows ballet to be more inclusive and so the pedagogy is aimed at very personalized training. Each student is guided to learn his or her own instrument, which ultimately makes for strong technique.

And for your annual festival, Dance for World Community?

With Dance for World Community we have tried to reposition the very role of dance in communities. While we have had success with it over the past 10 years, I feel we have only seen the tip of the iceberg of its potential, and I would like to bring it other cities.


Mateo teaching class. Photo by Gary Sloan, courtesy JMBT.

Tell me about your choice of works for the company's final repertory program?

We have some works from the earlier part of the company's history, the middle part, and a brand-new work. It has been a very effective conclusion to our performances.

Were you trying to say something specific with the program's premiere, New Paths?

It was intended to somehow represent what the artistic mission of José Mateo Ballet Theatre has been all along, which is to take this traditional art form and modernize it. Not turn it on its head and revolutionize it. I have never identified with the term contemporary ballet, but I would like to think our "new classism"-stylized ballets are relevant to contemporary audiences.

What will you miss most?

Our company has always been 18-20 dancers, and I have had the opportunity to develop very close relationships with each of them. I have been very fortunate that many of our dancers have stayed with us for a very long time—many for most of their careers. I have watched them develop from young dancers into mature artists and I will miss that day-to-day process. It is what engages me most and it is where I can give the most.

José Mateo Ballet Theatre present its final performances of Moving Violations, April 27-29, 2018; Sanctuary Theatre, Cambridge, MA. www.ballettheatre.org

Related Articles Around the Web
Show Comments ()
popular

Ballet Book Alert! Laura Jacobs' "Celestial Bodies: How to Look at Ballet" Makes the Foreign Familiar

As dancers, we know why we love ballet—but for a new audience member, our beautiful, silent art form may seem like a mystery. Enter Celestial Bodies: How to Look at Ballet. Written by celebrated dance critic Laura Jacobs, this new book (available May 8 from Basic Books) offers insights on how burgeoning ballet fans can better understand and appreciate the choreographic language they're watching onstage. But it's also a compelling read for dancers and experienced dance lovers.

Keep reading... Show less
popular

Só Dança is Taking Musical Theater to the Next Level

img.youtube.com

Looking for your next audition shoe? Shot at and in collaboration with Broadway Dance Center, Só Dança has launched a new collection of shoes working with some pretty famous faces of the musical theater world! Offered in two different styles and either 2.5" or 3" heels, top industry professionals are loving how versatile and supportive these shoes are! Pro tip: The heel is centered under the body so you can feel confident and stable!

popular

Misty Copeland Designed Her Own Collection With Under Armour (& Her Fellow ABT Dancers Helped Debut It)

Courtesy Under Armour

Misty Copeland just designed her very own collection with Under Armour—and it seems like a natural fit. She's been part of the activewear brand since 2014. On May 2, the American Ballet Theatre principal took a break from rehearsing for the upcoming spring season to officially unveil her Misty Copeland Signature Collection in New York City.

Keep reading... Show less
Viral Videos

#TBT: Jacques d'Amboise in "Carousel" (1956)

D'Amboise in the 1956 film "Carousel." Photo courtesy DM Archives.

Earlier this week, the Broadway revival of Roger and Hammerstein's Carousel, choreographed by Justin Peck and featuring New York City Ballet dancers Amar Ramasar and Brittany Pollack, was nominated for 11 Tony Awards, including Best Choreography.

Keep reading... Show less
popular

5 Non-Slip Socks for Contemporary Class

Via @apollaperformance on Instagram.

Oh, socks: What are we gonna do with you? Many dancers—ourselves definitely included—have a love-hate relationship with this unassuming member of the footwear family. On the one hand, they feel oh-so-essential for pulling off endless turns in contemporary class. On the other hand, we've heard our fair share of horror stories from fellow dancers of catastrophic slips that led directly to serious injuries. Then what's a dancer to do? We're so glad you asked.

Below are five of our favorite dancer socks that won't let you down (literally or figuratively).

Keep reading... Show less
Health & Body

Power Combos: 6 Healthy Meal and Snack Ideas for Dancers

Kaboompics.com

With endless hours of rehearsals and classes, your ballet career can leave you feeling exhausted. But what if your eating habits are only making it worse?

According to Rachel Fine, registered dietitian and owner of To The Pointe Nutrition, there are three major macronutrients (or "macros") that dancers need to consume daily to fuel peak performance: complex carbohydrates, protein and healthy fats. Since dancers require more energy than the average person, aim to include all three in every meal and snack. Fine suggests these combos:

Keep reading... Show less
Ballet Stars

San Francisco Ballet Principal Sasha De Sola Shares Her Dance Bag Essentials

Sasha De Sola wearing a orange shawl. "It's a hand-me-down from my good friend Madison Keesler," she says. "It's so warm and comfortable!" Photo by Quinn Wharton for Pointe.

Among the pointe shoes and fitness tools, San Francisco Ballet principal Sasha De Sola's dance bag is home to mementos from past travels. While on tour to Washington, DC, during her first year with the company, a fellow SFB dancer bought De Sola a patch from Florida, her home state. "I've been carrying it in my bag for 10 years. It has good memories and a little home-state pride," says De Sola. Her travel mug comes from a trip she took to Walt Disney World with friends after the season ended one year. "It brings me a little bit of happiness," she says.


Keep reading... Show less

Sponsored

Videos

Sponsored

mailbox

Get Pointe Magazine in your inbox

Sponsored

Win It!