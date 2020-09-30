Dara Holmes and Edson Barbosa in Myles Thatcher's Body of Your Dreams

Cheryl Mann, Courtesy Joffrey Ballet

2020 Stars of the Corps: The Joffrey Ballet's Dara Holmes

Lauren Warnecke
Sep 30, 2020

A seasoned dancer, Dara Holmes' career with The Joffrey Ballet has consisted of a lot of heavy lifting in the ensemble. "As a new company member, I was onstage all the time," says Holmes, 28. "The older you get, the more you start to appreciate your body and want to preserve it. If I want to keep dancing and do bigger roles, I need to be healthy."

Wearing a beige and brown striped leotard with red embellishments, Dara Holmes does relev\u00e9 arabesque on her right leg and lifts both arms high into fifth position.

Holmes in Val Caniparoli's Incantations

Cheryl Mann, Courtesy Joffrey Ballet

Holmes began her training in Wilmington, North Carolina. She was scouted through a Head Start program by Elizabeth Hester, director of The Wilmington School of Ballet. She then attended The Harid Conservatory and was recruited as a Joffrey trainee in 2010. Holmes' decade with The Joffrey is peppered with highlights. She was featured in Val Caniparoli's Incantations in 2012, and danced a gorgeous Arabian in Robert Joffrey's Nutcracker. Last season, Holmes really hit her stride. She performed the boisterous tap duet with both Derrick Agnoletti and Edson Barbosa in Justin Peck's The Times Are Racing and fashioned a glowering, sardonic interpretation of Grace Poole, the beleaguered caretaker in Cathy Marston's Jane Eyre.

"I feel like I'm finally coming out of corps-dancer mentality," she says. "There was a period of time where I was very bitter. I realized how much that hinders the process of becoming an artist. Develop yourself no matter what you get. Grace Poole was one of those roles—you make the most of it."


Stay tuned for more of our 2020 Stars of the Corps, 10 dancers making strides in and out of the spotlight.

Related Articles Around the Web
2020 stars of the corps stars of the corps joffrey ballet dara holmes

Latest Posts

Complexions Contemporary Ballet's Tatiana Melendez Proves There's No One Way to Have a Ballet Career

This is Pointe's Fall 2020 cover story. Click here to purchase this issue.

Talk to anyone about rising contemporary ballerina Tatiana Melendez, and one word is bound to come up repeatedly: "Fierce." And fair enough, that's a perfectly apt way to describe the 20-year-old's stage presence, her technical prowess and her determination to succeed. But don't make the mistake of assuming that fierceness is Melendez's only (or even her most noteworthy) quality. At the core of her dancing is a beautiful versatility. She's just as much at ease when etching pure classical lines as she is when boldly throwing herself off-balance.

"Selfish choreographer that I am, I want Tatiana to stay with Complexions for all time," says her boss Dwight Rhoden, Complexions Contemporary Ballet's co-artistic director and resident choreographer. "She has a theatricality about her: When the music comes on, she gets swept away." Not too shabby for someone who thought just a few years ago that maybe ballet wasn't for her.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
complexions contemporary ballet cover story dwight rhoden desmond richardson claudio munoz tatiana melendez
tatiana melendez
Jeremy Kyle, Courtesy Laubacher

My First Month as a Professional Dancer in the Age of COVID-19

I moved to Eugene, Oregon, in August, brimming with nerves and excitement to launch my career as an aspirant with Eugene Ballet. After months of quarantining at home in Pittsburgh because of the coronavirus lockdown, transitioning to my new life on the West Coast marked a rapid shift. But in time, it granted me newfound feelings of security. For starters, the ritual of filling up my water bottle, packing my shoes and leotard, putting up my hair and walking into the studio reintroduced a much needed flow of normalcy into my life.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
eugene ballet kyra laubacher coronavirus covid-19 outdoor performances dancing in a mask ballet and social distancing
ballet and social distancing
Erik Tomasson, Courtesy SFB

"My Plate Is Full": Sofiane Sylve on Her New Leadership Roles at Ballet San Antonio and Dresden Semperoper

Sofiane Sylve had huge plans for 2020: Departing her post as a principal dancer at San Francisco Ballet, she embarked on a multifaceted, bicontinental career as ballet master and principal dancer at Dresden Semperoper Ballett, and artistic advisor and school director at Ballet San Antonio—and then COVID-19 hit, sidelining performances and administrative plans at both companies. But ballet dancers are nothing if not resilient. In her new leadership roles, Sylve is determined to help shepherd ballet through this challenging time—and transform it for the better. Pointe caught up with her by phone while she was in Dresden.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
dresden semeroper ballett ballet san antonio sofiane sylve
sofiane sylve

Editors' Picks