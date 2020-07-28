Revisiting Pointe's Past Cover Stars: Jennifer Ringer (April/May 2002)

<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2e74f4456261e6c08a0c2027236a17cb"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/F4Ug1zj6oOc?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
<p><br>Known for its emphasis on collaboration, Vail gives audiences the unique opportunity to see their favorite artists perform in new genres and repertoire, like <a href="https://www.pointemagazine.com/tk-must-watch-clips-from-vail-dance-festival-2474464671.html" target="_self">Tiler Peck tapping</a> in 2017, <a href="https://www.pointemagazine.com/calvin-royal-iii-ballet-2641672975.html" target="_self">Calvin Royal III</a> building his expertise in Balanchine repertoire, and <a href="https://www.pointemagazine.com/roman-mejia-2639530998.html?rebelltitem=12#rebelltitem12" target="_self">Roman Meija</a> in Alexei Ratmansky's <em>Fandango</em>, a solo that until last summer was only danced by women. This year's online lineup features highlights from the past decade and stars dancers from New York City Ballet, American Ballet Theatre, Boston Ballet, Alonzo King LINES Ballet, Ballet Hispánico and more. Read on for details on what's coming up. For the full schedule, including casting, check out the festival's <a href="https://vaildance.org/" target="_blank">website</a>.</p>
Opening Night: Friday, July 31 at 6 pm MDT<p>Performance highlights include:<br></p><ul><li>Jose Limón's <em>Mazurkas</em>, starring Tiler Peck and Robert Fairchild (2016)</li><li><em></em>Balanchine's<em> </em><em>Apollo</em> (excerpt), starring Calvin Royal III and Unity Phelan (2019)</li><li><em>1-2-3-4-5-6, </em>starring Michelle Dorrance, Robbie Fairchild, Melissa Toogood and Lil Buck (2016 premiere)</li><li>Alexei<strong> </strong>Ratmansky's <em>Fandango</em>, originally a woman's solo created for Wendy Whelan, reworked for Roman Mejia (2019)</li></ul>
Passing Balanchine On: Monday, August 1 at 6 pm MDT<p>Vail presents exclusive insights as artistic director Damian Woetzel and his wife, former NYCB principal Heather Watts,<strong> </strong>discuss mentoring, coaching<strong> </strong>and curating Balanchine's works at the festival throughout the years. Contributing speakers include Tiler Peck, Herman Cornejo and Calvin Royal III.</p>
Conversations on Dance with Lil Buck: Tuesday, August 2 at 6 pm MDT<p>Rebecca King Ferraro and Michael Sean Breeden, hosts of the podcast <em>Conversations On Dance</em>, host a virtual discussion with festival artist and celebrated jooker Lil Buck.</p>
Virtual Gala: Sunday, August 2 at 6 pm MDT<p>Highlights include:<br></p><ul><li>Alonzo King's <em>Personal Element </em> with commissioned music and performance by jazz musician Jason Moran, starring dancers from LINES and NYCB (2019 double commission premiere)</li><li><em>The Swan</em>, starring hip hop artist Lil Buck with a musical performance by Yo-Yo Ma (2013)</li><li>Ronald K. Brown's 2007<em> </em><em>Release My Heart</em>, starring Matthew Rushing (2012)</li><li>Pas de deux from Balanchine's <em>Agon</em>, <strong></strong> starring Calvin Royal III and Unity Phelan</li></ul>
NOW: Premieres: Tuesday, August 4 at 6 pm MDT<p>Highlights include:<br></p><ul><li>Justin Peck's <em>Rise Wait Climb Through</em>, starring Herman Cornejo and dancers from NYCB, ABT and Boston Ballet (2018 premiere)</li><li>World premiere of Bobbi Jene Smith's <em>Mercy</em>,<em> </em>created for the 2020 virtual festival, starring Smith, Calvin Royal III and Melissa Toogood</li><li><em>Time It Was/116</em>, starring and created by Tiler Peck, Bill Irwin and Damian Woetzel (2015)</li><li><em>Piece d'occasion</em> starring Robbie Fairchild singing and dancing from his rooftop in NYC (2020)<strong></strong></li></ul>
Conversations On Dance with "The Cindies" Isabella Boylston and James Whiteside: Wednesday, August 5 at 6 pm MDT<p>Rebecca King Ferraro and Michael Sean Breeden host a virtual discussion with festival artists Isabella Boylston and James Whiteside.<br></p>
Closing Night (hosted by Damian Woetzel): Friday, August 7 at 6 pm MDT<p>Highlights include:<br></p><ul><li><em>Carolina Shout</em> with music performed by Jason Moran, starring Michelle Dorrance and Lil Buck (2019)</li><li>Michelle Dorrance and Dario Natarelli's <em>w</em><em>e seem to be more than one</em> , starring a diverse cast of musicians and tap, ballet, contemporary, jookin', flamenco and modern dancers in a performance celebrating Vail's history of collaboration across genres (2017)</li></ul>
