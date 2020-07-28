Revisiting Pointe's Past Cover Stars: Jennifer Ringer (April/May 2002)

Steve Sucato
Jul 28, 2020

We revisited some of Pointe's past cover stars for their take on how life—and ballet—has changed.

Jenifer Ringer, April/May 2002 

Then: Principal dancer, New York City Ballet

Now: Dean, Colburn School's Trudl Zipper Dance Institute

On being a Pointe cover star: "It was a surprise and an honor. I never felt I was the type of dancer that would be on the cover of things. It was an affirmation that what I was doing was touching people and making a difference. That is what you aspire to as an artist."

What's changed since then: "Social media has completely changed the dance world and how dancers interact with the scope of their audiences. The COVID-19 pandemic has made that even more important, along with virtual classes to keep that sense of community and purposefulness."

Ringer sits on a chair at the front of a studio while dancers come up to her.

Jennifer Ringer's students thank her after class at the Colburn School.

Paige Ray, Courtesy Colburn School

Advice for dancers: "In looking back with my students at an old video of myself performing, I was dancing beautifully and felt proud. But I also remember not liking my body, being insecure and being intimidated by another dancer's talent. If I could convey one thing to students, it is that you have excellence in your grasp with just the efforts you are making and the ways you are expressing yourself. That's its own beauty and art. I wouldn't want them to lose that by comparing themselves to others."

Related Articles From Your Site
Related Articles Around the Web
pointe turns 20 cover star jennifer ringer

Latest Posts

Getty Images

6 Cross-Training and Conditioning Myths for Dancers Debunked

Despite what you may think, when it comes to being a strong, healthy dancer, "all ballet, all the time" shouldn't be your motto. We spoke with Vanessa Muncrief, chief physical therapist for Ballet Austin, from Baylor Scott & White Institute of Rehabilitation, to dispel some of the biggest misconceptions surrounding cross-training and conditioning for dancers.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
your best body vanessa muncrief running weight lifting turn out cross-training
cross-training

Watch Julie Kent Review 60 Years of Famous Ballet Movie Scenes

Earlier this week, Vanity Fair dropped a gift into our laps. The magazine released a 25-minute long YouTube video of Julie Kent reviewing ballet scenes from 60 years of feature films, spanning from 1948's The Red Shoes to 2018's The White Crow. While she certainly isn't the first pro to give her take on dance in film (we're still not over Isabella Boylston's hilarious recap from last year), as the longest-serving ballerina in American Ballet Theatre's history Kent is able to offer an unprecedented amount of insight into each scene... never mind that she herself stars in one (ahem, Center Stage).

Keep reading SHOW LESS
dance in film film ballet in film center stage the red shoes black swan julie kent
julie kent
Erin Baiano, Courtesy Vail Dance Festival

What to Watch: The 2020 Vail Dance Festival Goes Virtual

Picture this: Tiler Peck, Isabella Boylston and Roman Mejia performing in your living room.

From July 31 to August 7, tune in as the Vail Dance Festival premieres its new digital edition in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. For the first time, the festival will be readily accessible to audiences who unable to attend the annual festivities in Vail, Colorado. This year, you can catch archival performances and educational conversations via the festival's Facebook and YouTube channels for free through August 15.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
online ballet performances online performances damian woetzel isabella boylston calvin royal iii tiler peck roman mejia vail dance festival 2020 james whiteside lil buck justin peck melissa toogood bobbi jene smith unity phelan robbie fairchild conversations on dance michelle dorrance vail dance festival
vail dance festival

Editors' Picks