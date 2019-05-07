Powered by RebelMouse
Chava Lansky
May. 07, 2019 05:31PM EST

Listen to Self-Proclaimed Bunhead Jennifer Garner on the Conversations on Dance Podcast

Jennifer Garner. Courtesy Conversations on Dance.

Ever since 2017, Jennifer Garner has been proving herself as ballet's biggest fangirl. From her incredible cameo backstage at American Ballet Theatre's Nutcracker to her insistence that she is the third Cindy, we've been here for all of it. This week, we finally got to the bottom of Garner's ballet obsession, thanks to the podcast Conversations on Dance.

Hosted by former Miami City Ballet dancers Rebecca King Ferraro and Michael Sean Breeden, COD releases a new episode each Monday diving into the world of professional dance. Yesterday, Ferraro and Breeden published their interview with Garner, conducted in her Los Angeles home. The Golden Globe Award-winning actress shares how growing up dancing shaped her career, from the work ethic and sense of rigor it instilled in her to her penchant for physically challenging roles (like the epic Thriller dance scene from 13 Going on 30). Their hour-long conversation includes all kinds of gems, like which dancers Garner is currently stalking on Instagram, and how she used to chew gum behind her teacher's back in ballet class to get her friends to laugh.

Ferraro and Breeden end each episode with a lightning round of quick questions, and this time is no exception. Garner tells us her ballet dream role (the Waltz Girl in Serenade), her dream dance partner (James Whiteside... aka Cindy), and the person she'd most like to have dinner with (George Balanchine). This episode left us fangirling her right back. But don't take our word for it—COD's interview with Gardner is available on iTunes, Spotify and iHeartRadio.

News

Onstage This Week: "Hamilton" Choreographer's Ballet Debut, Ballet West's Choreographic Fest, Australian Ballet in NYC, and More!

Scottish Ballet in Sophie Laplane's Sibilo, which will have its US Premiere at Ballet West's choreographic festival this week. Jane Hobson, Courtesy Ballet West.

Wonder what's going on in ballet this week? We've pulled together some highlights.

News

Meet San Francisco Ballet's Newly Promoted Principals and Soloists

Newly appointed principal WanTing Zhao in Helgi Tomasson's The Sleeping Beauty. Erik Tomasson, Courtesy SFB.

San Francisco Ballet has announced its 2019 company promotions, and artistic director Helgi Tomasson has elevated five talented young artists who all started in the company's corps de ballet. With several world premieres along with Balanchine's A Midsummer Night's Dream and the full-scale Jewels planned for the 2020 season, there will be ample opportunities for these dancers to shine on the SFB stage. Read on to learn more about them, and congratulations to all!

Ballet Careers

How Boutique Troupe Avant Chamber Ballet Blossomed in Dallas

Avant Chamber Ballet in Katie Cooper's Aurora's Wedding. Sharen Bradford, Courtesy ACB.

Katie Cooper knows an opportunity when she sees one. When the Dallas-area Metropolitan Classical Ballet—where she'd danced for six years—shuttered its doors, she saw an opening for a new company: her own. "There were ballet dancers who needed work," she says. So in 2012, Cooper, known for her Texas spunk, founded Avant Chamber Ballet, now considered the city's cherished boutique troupe.

"During my performance career, I had never worked under a female artistic director or danced work by a female choreographer," says Cooper, who began developing herself as a dancemaker when she launched the company. "It was time for me to move to the front of the room." After starting ACB at 28, she quickly found that dancing, choreographing and running a company proved too big a load, so she retired from performing after the first few shows.

