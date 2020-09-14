New York Cuty Ballet corps member Jenelle Manzi baking in her apartment

NYCB Dancer Jenelle Manzi Has Launched Her Own Snack Bar Company

Hannah Foster
Sep 14, 2020

New York City Ballet corps member Jenelle Manzi has played around with gluten-free home baking for years, and she even has a popular food blog. But two years ago, after her colleague Sara Adams suggested she start selling the tasty snacks she often baked for her fellow NYCB dancers, Manzi took the plunge and signed her LLC, Get Golden. Now, thanks to the COVID-19 shutdown, extra time offstage has allowed her to expedite her company's launch timeline. On August 27, Get Golden introduced its first snack bar, Savor, with direct-to-consumer website sales. Manzi has already had to place another purchase order, and a national fitness brand has reached out for samples.

Two women sit, one in profile and one with her back towards the camera, on a cluttered table and in front of a white borad.

Manzi and a Get Golden team member at the office

Manzi set out to create a brand and a bar that wouldn't be just for dancers. Gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan, Savor claims to provide lasting energy from the healthy fats in its nut-seed blend and anti-inflammatory properties from Manzi's signature turmeric-coconut-caramel butter. "I wanted something that was savory, salty, sweet at the same time," says Manzi. "No birdseed, no weird sugars," and crucially, she says, something that tastes homemade.

Influenced by mentors she had met once at an event for female food-entrepreneurs, Manzi evolved her plans from making the bars herself with an at-home kitchen license and selling them at farmers' markets to small-batch manufacturing in a facility in Los Angeles. Manzi used her own savings to sign the LLC and start testing commercial kitchen spaces in New York City. She then raised a round of capital from friends and family, which enabled her to work with a team of people (including a product manager, a UX web developer, a product photographer, a social media manager, a creative director, an investor relations specialist and a San Francisco–based strategy team) to get her product and brand to market in just two years.

A stack of four nutty snack bar squares in front of a yellow background

Get Golden's Savor bar

In order to scale her home recipes, Manzi slightly tweaked the liquid-to-solid ratio, but allowed no additives to constitute the whole ingredients. From there, she researched everything about consumer-goods production, from die-lines (the shape and folding template for boxes) to what type of wrapper would best preserve the bars' high-fat content.

With the pandemic complicating in-person events, Manzi's Get Golden launch was fully digital—and targeted for our times, from the sunset-colored branding to the good-vibes messaging. "COVID has been shocking for everyone, so we wanted to make the unboxing experience similar to that of a care package," she says.

As for the post-pandemic future, Manzi plans to continue dancing at NYCB. Concurrently, she wants to continue growing Get Golden, branching into more categories than snack bars and creating a strong brand and a profitable company. "I think the only way to grow is to do it slow and smart," she says. "At the end of the day, that's what's important to me: that people enjoy the product and enjoy the brand."

Latest Posts

Talbot Hall, Courtesy Linnea Swarting

Dancing With Eczema: More Than a Minor Irritation

For dancers dealing with eczema and skin sensitivity, ballet poses some unique challenges. I have struggled with both my whole life, and sometimes my eczema is all I can see when I look in the mirror. The condition causes dry, irritated, rash-like patches on the skin. American Midwest Ballet dancer Rachel Smith, who also suffers from eczema, can relate. "It's hard to feel confident in yourself or your dancing when you have itchy red spots all over your body that you should leave uncovered so they can heal quickly."

Dry, sensitive skin and eczema are very common—according to the National Eczema Association, about 10.1 percent of Americans have some form of the skin condition. Sweating all day, tight-fitting dancewear and high levels of stress make dancers with eczema more likely to experience bad flare-ups and daily symptoms. While treatments vary, below are some simple steps dancers can take to ease raw, itchy skin.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
Clockwise from top left: Rosalie O'Connor, Gene Schiavone, Rosalie O'Connor, Gene Schiavone (3). All photos courtesy ABT.

American Ballet Theatre Promotes 6 Dancers to Principal, 1 to Soloist

This spring was supposed to be one of highly anticipated debuts at American Ballet Theatre, a chance for many soloists to test their mettle in major leading roles at the Metropolitan Opera House. While the coronavirus pandemic shutdown put those debuts on pause, the company has shown a major leap of faith in its up-and-coming dancers: This morning, in a sweeping move, ABT promoted six of its soloists—Cassandra Trenary, Skylar Brandt, Calvin Royal III, Joo Won Ahn, Thomas Forster and Aran Bell—to principal dancer. Longtime corps standout Gabe Stone Shayer is promoted to soloist.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
abt abt promotions joo won ahn aran bell cassandra trenary skylar brandt thomas forster calvin royal iii gabe stone shayer american ballet theatre
american ballet theatre
First Soloist Tyler Gum, in the studio pre-COVID. Photo by Beau Pearson, Courtesy Ballet West

What It's Like to Be Back in the Studio: Adam Sklute on Ballet West's Return

What does it take to come back to the stage mid-pandemic? While many American dance companies have already called off all live performances through the end of the year (or longer), some, like Salt Lake City's Ballet West, are cautiously starting to return to some semblance of "normal." For the past three weeks, Ballet West dancers have been in the studio taking maintenance classes meant to help them get in shape for rehearsals.

"We're working until we cannot work," says artistic director Adam Sklute. "Obviously, there's only so much we can do. And everybody's health and safety is the priority. But we wanted to keep on going. It's what's given us a sense—as an organization and also our artists—of hope and drive."

Keep reading SHOW LESS
coronavirus ballet west adam sklute covid-19
covid-19

