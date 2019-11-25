There are few things we love more than big movie and TV dance scenes. Are they, generally speaking, accurate and flattering depictions of the IRL dance world? Well...no. But each one is an opportunity to bring a more mainstream audience inside this wonderful, HIGHLY specific universe we inhabit. And who better to break down some of the most iconic dance scenes of the past three-odd decades than American Ballet Theatre principal/Instagram celebrity/all-around delight Isabella Boylston?
Insider asked Boylston to talk through 11 famous Hollywood takes on dance, from the oh-so-'80s audition scene in Flashdance to Mac's surprisingly accomplished contemporary routine in "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" to the legendary costume changes of Center Stage's grand finale. Boylston does not disappoint, providing insightful and funny commentary as she rates each scene on a one-to-ten scale. We especially love her dance double radar—that ability to point out the exact moment in the footage when the dance double takes over for the actor. (Maybe she's so good at it because Boylston herself served as a dance double for Jennifer Lawrence in Red Sparrow, which, yes, is one of the films discussed.)