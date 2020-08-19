Isabella Boylston

Courtesy Grand Communications

Isabella Boylston Is Expanding Her Book Club. First Up: Chatting With a Major Science Fiction Author

Courtney Escoyne For Dance Magazine
Aug 19, 2020

American Ballet Theatre principal Isabella Boylston's bibliophilia has been well documented—particularly on Instagram Instagram, where she shares her reading recommendations through #BallerinaBookClub. But through a partnership with ALL ARTS, WNET's dedicated digital art platform, Boylston is taking Ballerina Book Club to a whole new level, adding monthly author interviews with special guest stars.

First up is a conversation between Boylston and N.K. Jemisin, author of August Ballerina Book Club pick The City We Became (and the first person ever to win the Hugo Award for excellence in science fiction and fantasy three years consecutively, no big deal). Their discussion, which includes delightful musings on which of the famed science fiction author's works would be best suited for a balletic adaptation, goes live tomorrow at 12 pm Eastern on ALL ARTS' YouTube; an Instagram Live discussion of The City We Became is slated for August 26.

Also on the docket is a conversation with Boylston's inimitable ABT colleague Misty Copeland on September 18. They'll discuss Copeland's memoir, Life in Motion, and her picture book, Firebird, as well as her upcoming children's title Bunheads, out September 29. Further programming has yet to be announced (be sure to sign up for the official newsletter for updates), but we don't doubt it'll give plenty for dance-lovers-slash-avid-readers to look forward to.



