Marissa DeSantis
Apr. 27, 2018 03:10PM EST

3 of Ballet's Biggest Stars Teamed Up for the Most Glamorous Ballet Photo Shoot of All Time

Pari Dukovic, via Instagram.

In need of weekend rehearsal inspo? Harper's Bazaar has you covered, thanks to their May issue. To celebrate the 70th anniversary of the dancer-favorite film, The Red Shoes, the mag combined some the world's biggest names in ballet with designer gowns (and red shoes, of course).

Photographed by Pari Dukovic, the full story is available on newsstands and the Harper's Bazaar site, and it includes insight on why the 1948 film still matters from American Ballet Theatre's Isabella Boylston and Misty Copeland as well as New York City Ballet's Tiler Peck.

"Watching The Red Shoes is like watching a ballet," Copeland tells Bazaar. "Just like Swan Lake, it has stood the test of time. You don't look at it and think, 'Oh, this was filmed in a certain time.' It's like experiencing a live performance."

Check out each of the dancers' portraits as they channel the film's leading lady, Vicky Page (played by real-life ballerina Moira Shearer).

Boylston in Dior with Christian Louboutin shoes

Copeland in Oscar de la Renta, holding Miu Miu boots

Peck in Chanel

