Isabella Boylston

Quinn Wharton

Inside ABT Principal Isabella Boylston’s Dance Bag

Chava Lansky
Jul 29, 2020

Though Isabella Boylston meticulously keeps to-do lists and writes down her commitments in her well-loved planner, her dance bag is far less organized. "I'm pretty haphazard with my stuff," says the American Ballet Theatre principal. "I leave things behind in the studio after every rehearsal." Nevertheless, the contents of Boylston's bag show off her colorful, sophisticated style. Her collection of lipsticks in different shades lives next to her threadbare warm-ups and skirts. "I just love vintage knitwear," she says. "I get a lot of my ballet gear out of the giveaway pile."

A self-described bookworm, Boylston usually carries two to three books, on the off chance she has a free moment to read in the midst of her busy days. "My favorite genres are fantasy and sci-fi," she says. "But right now I'm reading The Body Keeps the Score, about the mind–body connection and healing after trauma, which is fascinating."

Contents of Boylston's dance bag laid out in a square format on a grey studio floor.

Quinn Wharton

"I like to carry my Leica film camera. I go through phases where I'll take a lot of pictures of my colleagues backstage."

"I'm always cycling through various brands of natural deodorant. Recently I've been using Native."

"I like backpacks because you can just fit more, and you don't wind up tilting over on one side."

"This skirt is handmade from Designed by Alice. I just love colorful things!"

Boylston customizes her Bloch European Balance pointe shoes with an unusual trick: "I use one elastic ribbon and one normal ribbon on each shoe," she says. "I find it gives the perfect amount of elasticity."

'80s throwback: "I love scrunchies, much to the chagrin of my friends," says Boylston.

"I carry portable speakers for when I'm rehearsing on my own."

Related Articles From Your Site
Related Articles Around the Web
dance bag show and tell isabella boylston

Latest Posts

Getty Images

6 Cross-Training and Conditioning Myths for Dancers Debunked

Despite what you may think, when it comes to being a strong, healthy dancer, "all ballet, all the time" shouldn't be your motto. We spoke with Vanessa Muncrief, chief physical therapist for Ballet Austin, from Baylor Scott & White Institute of Rehabilitation, to dispel some of the biggest misconceptions surrounding cross-training and conditioning for dancers.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
your best body vanessa muncrief running weight lifting turn out cross-training
cross-training

Revisiting Pointe's Past Cover Stars: Jennifer Ringer (April/May 2002)

We revisited some of Pointe's past cover stars for their take on how life—and ballet—has changed.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
pointe turns 20 cover star jennifer ringer
jennifer ringer

Watch Julie Kent Review 60 Years of Famous Ballet Movie Scenes

Earlier this week, Vanity Fair dropped a gift into our laps. The magazine released a 25-minute long YouTube video of Julie Kent reviewing ballet scenes from 60 years of feature films, spanning from 1948's The Red Shoes to 2018's The White Crow. While she certainly isn't the first pro to give her take on dance in film (we're still not over Isabella Boylston's hilarious recap from last year), as the longest-serving ballerina in American Ballet Theatre's history Kent is able to offer an unprecedented amount of insight into each scene... never mind that she herself stars in one (ahem, Center Stage).

Keep reading SHOW LESS
dance in film film ballet in film center stage the red shoes black swan julie kent
julie kent

Editors' Picks