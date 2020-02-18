Powered by RebelMouse
Viral Videos
Chava Lansky
Feb. 18, 2020 03:46PM EST

Ingrid Silva Stars in New Nike Video Series Celebrating Black History Month (Plus, Serena Williams Narrates)

Yesterday, the first of Nike's new Common Thread video series dropped, and we were thrilled to see that it featured dancers; namely, Dance Theatre of Harlem member (and June/July 2017 Pointe cover star) Ingrid Silva, and Florida-based ballet student Alex Thomas. Even better, it's narrated by tennis phenom Serena Williams. This series of short videos celebrates Black History Month by focusing on representation in sport. (We're not crazy about ballet being called a sport, but we'll let it slide.) In each installment, athletes united by a common thread discuss their passion, and the lack of role models they saw in their fields while growing up.

Interspersed with gorgeous dance footage, Silva and Thomas tell each other their stories. Silva talks about growing up in Brazil, and how it wasn't until she moved to New York to train at DTH that she saw dancers who looked like her. Thomas discusses the loneliness he felt as the only dancer of color in his childhood studio. "Representation matters, and you can't become something you don't see," says Silva, who later adds, "Directors have to take the first step in hiring dancers of color, so the stage looks like what the rest of the world looks like."

Watch this inspirational video below now!

Viral Videos

Celebrate Valentine's Day With This LINES Ballet Couple

Happy Valentine's Day! Below, Josephine Lee plays a version of the Newlywed Game with Alonzo King LINES Ballet dancers and couple Michael Montgomery and Shuaib Elhassan.

Profiles

#TBT: Cynthia Gregory and Fernando Bujones in the Black Swan Pas de Deux

www.youtube.com

Former American Ballet Theatre principals Cynthia Gregory and Fernando Bujones—known for their inimitable stage presence and penchant for flair—dazzle in this performance of the Black Swan pas de deux. They draw the audience into their characters' worlds, even in a gala performance

News

Watch the 2020 Prix de Lausanne Live Stream All Week

Competitors at last year's Prix. Gregory Bartadon, Courtesy Prix de Lausanne.

The weather is gloomy and winter shows no signs of ending anytime soon, but this week there's a small glimmer that might help bunheads make it through: The 2020 Prix de Lausanne, running February 2–9. This year's Prix welcomes 77 young hopefuls (including 10 Americans) to Montreaux, Switzerland, and a free live stream will be available daily.

Viral Videos

#TBT: Rudolf Nureyev in “Swan Lake” (1964)

www.youtube.com

At the end of Swan Lake's Act I, Prince Siegfried finds himself alone after guests have departed from his birthday celebration, processing the news that he'll soon need to choose a wife. The soul-searching prince dances an introspective, almost mournful solo that is one of the most challenging male variations in the classical repertoire. Rudolf Nureyev, a formidable performer and a relentless technician, gives an inspired interpretation of the solo in this clip from a 1964 Vienna State Opera performance.

