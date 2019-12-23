Powered by RebelMouse
Ballet Stars
Chava Lansky
Dec. 23, 2019 09:30AM EST

Standout Performances of 2019: NYCB's Indiana Woodward in "Bartók Ballet"

NYCB soloist Indiana Woodward (center) with Rachel Hutsell and Gretchen Smith in Pam Tanowitz's Bartók Ballet. Erin Baiano, Courtesy NYCB.

In the middle of Pam Tanowitz's Bartók Ballet for New York City Ballet, Indiana Woodward flew into a quicksilver sequence of turns and jumps, but was repeatedly carried off by her male cast mates. She calmly reemerged each time, continuing on as if uninterrupted. The unflappable determination and laser-sharp focus evident here were a prime example of Woodward's approach to the ballet as a whole.

Indiana Woodward wears a gold leotard and stands in a large fourth position lunge onstage.

Woodward in Bartók Ballet

Erin Baiano, Courtesy NYCB

Bartók Ballet, which premiered last May, marked Tanowitz's NYCB debut. The 35-minute work, set to Béla Bartók's atonal string quartet no. 5 and awash with flexed feet and Merce Cunningham–inspired tilts, was certainly a change of pace for the company. Though this seemed daunting to some, Woodward proved herself as the perfect muse for Tanowitz' minimalist, technical style. In a group folk-dance section, she was even the de facto leader; holding up one or two fingers, she signaled her peers' next action. Known for romantic roles like "Emeralds," Apollo and Juliet, the young soloist showed a new side of her abilities, proving her immense versatility as an artist.

American Ballet Theatre’s Catherine Hurlin and Aran Bell Are on the Fast Track Towards Stardom

Jayme Thornton

This is Pointe's Winter 2020 cover story. You can subscribe to the magazine here, or click here to purchase this issue.

"They're breaking all my theories about not pushing dancers too soon," Kevin McKenzie, the usually cautious artistic director of American Ballet Theatre, said recently in his office near Union Square. He was referring to recently promoted soloists Catherine Hurlin and Aran Bell, 24 and 21, respectively. And he's not kidding. Hurlin and Bell are on the fast track, with role after role coming their way.

Sponsored by Ballet Arizona

The Case for Attending a Well-Rounded Summer Intensive Program

Tzu Chia Huang, Courtesy Ballet Arizona

These days, ballet dancers are asked to do more than they ever have—whether that's tackling versatile rep, taking on intense cross-training regimens or managing everything from their Instagram pages to their summer layoff gigs.

Without proper training, these demands can take a toll on both the mind and the body. But students can start preparing for them early—with the right summer intensive program.

The School of Ballet Arizona's summer intensive takes a well-rounded approach to training—not just focusing on technique and facility but nurturing overall dancer growth. "You cannot make a dancer just by screaming at them like they used to," says master ballet teacher Roberto Muñoz, who guests at the program every summer. "You have to take care of the person as well."

Sponsored by The School of Pennsylvania Ballet

Why It's Never Too Early to Start Prepping for Your Summer Intensive

Courtesy School of Pennsylvania Ballet

While many of us are deep in Nutcracker duties, The School of Pennsylvania Ballet director James Payne has been looking further ahead, finalizing preparations for the school's summer intensive programs. In January, he and his staff will embark on a 24-city audition tour to scour the country for the best young dancers, deciding whether or not to offer them a spot—maybe even a scholarship—in the school's rigorous 5-week intensive focused on high-caliber ballet instruction. Though he'll be evaluating aspirants, he urges that as a student, you should be equally selective in choosing programs that could galvanize your training—and possibly even your career.

We got Payne's advice on strategizing your summer intensive plan before the audition cycle kicks in:

Ballet Stars

Standout Performances of 2019: Atlanta Ballet in Claudia Schreier's "First Impulse"

Atlanta Ballet dancers in Claudia Schreier's First Impulse. Kim Kenney, Courtesy Atlanta Ballet.

Midway through Claudia Schreier's First Impulse, the women of Atlanta Ballet stole the show with simple bourrées. One at a time, they traversed the stage backwards on pointe, at warp speed. The effect was cinematic and magical, the audience gasping in disbelief. The dancers appeared to be floating, defying all rules of physics and gravity.

