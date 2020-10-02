Photo by Quinn Wharton, courtesy Ilaria Guerra

Pro Pointe Shoe Hacks From Alonzo King LINES Ballet Dancer Ilaria Guerra

Josephine Lee
Oct 02, 2020

Fun fact: Alonzo King LINES Ballet dancer Ilaria Guerra hates new pointe shoes. Why? For this contemporary phenom, malleability is everything—so nothing is worse than a stiff pair of shoes. Below, watch pro pointe shoe fitter Josephine Lee speak with Guerra about all her pointe shoe hacks, from three-quartered shanks to elastic ribbons.


