A Step-by-Step Guide to "Pancaking" Your Pointe Shoes

No two pairs of pointe shoes are the same, from their shanks to their boxes, their color to their shine. To make an array of shoes more uniform or to get them to a shade closer to your skin tone, dance teachers might ask that you "pancake" your pointe shoes before going onstage. But what does that entail, exactly? We're here to show you.

(Fun fact: Dancers used to cover their shoes with a thick base called pancake makeup, which is where the term "pancaking" came from.)

Materials needed:



a bottle of pink calamine lotion (if you're trying to match pink tights) or a bottle of liquid foundation that matches your skin tone

a wedge-shaped makeup sponge

a bowl or plate

a paper towel

pointe shoes

Preparation:



Fold the paper towel so that it's thick enough to absorb the calamine lotion/foundation without any seeping through.

Shake the bottle of calamine lotion or foundation to ensure it's well-mixed.

Pour about three seconds' worth of calamine lotion or foundation into your bowl or onto your plate. (Less is more! You don't want to over-do it, or your shoes will take forever to dry.)

If your pointe shoes are well-worn, tidy up any frayed satin by trimming it with scissors.