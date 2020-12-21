Getty Images

Holiday TLC: 8 Ways Dancers Can De-Stress and Treat Themselves at Home

Hannah Foster
Dec 21, 2020

If you find yourself with extra downtime this Nutcracker season, but counterintuitively higher stress levels, you're likely not alone. "COVID-19 has been this underlying baseline stress in the back of everybody's lives. Whether you realize it or not, it's affecting everybody," says Dr. Kathleen Bower, director of dance medicine for Miami City Ballet.

You may not need the post-matinee ice baths or power naps that come with a typical holiday performance run, but that doesn't mean you don't deserve—and need—a little extra TLC. Read on for relaxation tips to rejuvenate your mind and body after a long, hard year.

Deep Breathing

A white woman with straight brown hair reclines on a coach with her eyes closed. She is smiling. In the blurred-out background, there is a Christmas tree.

Getty Images

Consider this the gold standard to incorporate into every activity on this list. Whether it's during yoga or in the bath, Bower says, find 10 minutes each day to "get into that nice, deep diaphragm breathing." This actually has a measurable effect on your nervous system, bringing it into its parasympathetic "rest-and-digest" state, rather than its sympathetic "fight-or-flight" state that's so often engaged during a fast-paced performance season.

Mindfulness Walks

An image from the ankles down of someone in jeans and tan boots walking on a bed of pine needles.

Getty Images

Josh Spell, a licensed social worker, therapist and former Pacific Northwest Ballet dancer warns that dancers' overachieving tendencies often creep into what's supposed to be a restorative activity. He loves mindfulness walks where, he says, "the intention is not for exercise. It's more for connecting with nature and mental clarity."

If you need help getting into that mindful place, Bower recommends apps like Calm, Headspace or Ten Percent Happier.

Epsom Salt Baths

A tranquil bathtub scene. A bamboo tray sits atop the tub and holds bath salts and a small, green plant.

Getty Images

"A big part of why we think they work so well is because Epsom salts are high in magnesium, which athletes tend to be deficient in," says Bower. As an extra relaxation hack, she suggests tapping into all of your senses while soaking. Light a scented candle, put on some relaxing music and even eat your favorite treat, like a square of chocolate, in the tub. "Then you're really touching on all of those senses and getting that feeling of warmth within the body," say Bower.

Self-Massage

A woman foam-rolling in an empty studio. She is wearing patterned leggings and a black tank. There is a pink foam rolling positioned under her low back and she is pulling her left knee toward her chest.

Getty Images

A lighter workload is the perfect time to address any chronically tight areas or imbalances. Bower particularly likes using a foam roller for self-massage. Rather than quickly rolling over major muscle groups, she says, pinpoint a specific area by rolling slowly to the point of restriction (where the muscle feels tight and is giving more resistance on the roller), then relaxing and breathing into it for 30 seconds to a minute. This helps open up the fasciae surrounding the muscle fibers.

Sleep and Nutrition Best Practices

A grain bowl with quinoa, grill chicken strips, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, kidney beans and spinach.

Getty Images

During a typical Nutcracker run, Miami City Ballet dancers travel a lot between theaters, so Bower is always prioritizing their recovery. This year, it's just as critical. Your body is likely exhausted from the challenges of cramped class space at home and inconsistent schedules, making foundational health as important as ever. Bower recommends that you make time for well-balanced meals and get eight to 10 hours of sleep per night for optimal musculoskeletal recovery.

Anything Routine-Breaking

A woman in activewear, seated on a yoga mat, stretches her arm behind her head. She is seated in a living room and is doing a yoga class on her laptop with others.

Getty Images

Whether it's trying an entirely new dance style or even just a different warm-up before your regular Zoom ballet class, disconnecting your autopilot tendencies will stimulate new neural pathways, which is important for your long-term happiness. "That's what habits are, grooves in your brain," says Spell. "Every December, if the only groove that's really being carved out or traversed is The Nutcracker, that can sort of narrow who you are as a person." The very act of switching up your routine, even in something as simple as eating dessert before dinner, trains your brain to forge new paths in the future.

Get in the Holiday Spirit

A wood table covered in flour and adorned with holiday cookie baking items, including a rolling pin, a star-shaped cookie cutter, a cookie sheet and cookies shaped like stars, reindeer and trees.

Getty Images

Don't let holiday activities fall by the wayside just because you aren't performing. Instead, view this as an opportunity to make space for new ways to celebrate safely. For example, Spell suggests making a pilgrimage to see your neighborhood's best holiday light displays.

Bower notes that connection with family and friends is particularly important. Even if you can't see each other in person due to the pandemic, try something creative, like a Zoom cookie-decorating party.

Journaling

A light-skinned Black young woman, with her hair in a bun, sits thinking at a desk with a smile on her face. She is holding a pen above a notebook.

Getty Images

If you're having difficulty dealing with downtime, you're not alone. Spell encourages dancers to question their relentless quest for self-improvement, using journaling as a way to slow down and find some self-forgiveness: "There are a lot of questions to explore around the discomfort in taking a day off," says Spell. "For example, 'Where did I get the idea that I'm lazy if I do choose to relax?' It's about challenging that perspective that you need to be doing something productive all the time."

Essentially, a less busy Nutcracker season does not negate the need for downtime. In these challenging times, it's as important as ever to prioritize yourself—and to rest and reset.

Related Articles Around the Web
coronavirus foam rolling nutcracker self-care wellness

Latest Posts

Jayme Thornton for Pointe

ABT’s Gabe Stone Shayer Is Not Afraid to Make a Statement, On the Stage and Off

One of Gabe Stone Shayer's favorite collaborations happened thanks to his agent, Henri Lemic. In August 2019, Shayer—frustrated after being passed over yet again for a promotion at American Ballet Theatre—started to think about the company's fall gala. He wanted to make a defiant sartorial splash on the red carpet. Lemic worked some magic, persuading Harlem couturier Dapper Dan to meet with his young client.

At the meeting, Shayer said the ballet world seemed unable to envision him, a Black man, as a prince. "I'm going to make you look like a king," Dapper Dan told him. Referencing photos of African royalty, the designer created a sweeping gold jacket, dubbed the "King Coat." Shayer wore it to the gala—thumbing his nose, in the most elegant way, at the ballet establishment. "I was finally a prince, and not with a tunic made in Germany, but with a coat made in Harlem that represented my African heritage," he says. "And my story is a Black story that might not have gotten to Dapper Dan, if it wasn't for Henri."

Here's the thing: There is no Henri. Or, rather, "Henri Lemic" is Shayer, under a different email address.

That gutsy display of determination is of a piece with Shayer's ballet career. A Russian-trained virtuoso with eye-popping extensions, the 27-year-old projects boundless confidence onstage. He has big, innovative ideas about the way ballets should be danced and created, and does not hesitate to argue for them. "Most ballet dancers, we're trying not to step on toes during rehearsals," says friend and ABT principal Cassandra Trenary. "But Gabe, he's fearless. He's always asking 'Why is it done this way?' He wants to push buttons until he believes in what he's doing."

Shayer's courage extends outside the studio. Long critical of ABT's treatment of him and its other Black members, and of the ballet world's racism writ large, he has become a prominent voice in dance's racial reckoning. "I still don't feel settled with it," he says. "And I won't be closing my mouth anytime soon."

Has he paid for his outspokenness? Despite a steady stream of featured roles, Shayer spent eight years in ABT's corps before his promotion to soloist in September. But now, with the new title, and fresh off a series of invigorating pandemic projects, he at last seems to be gaining momentum at ABT—and well beyond it.

Gabe Stone Shayer wears a shiny, floor-length gold overcoat and yellow one-piece jumper with a black zig-zag pattern. He does a turned in pass\u00e9 relev\u00e9 on his left leg and crosses his left arm high across him, which makes his jacket float up behind him.

Jayme Thornton for Pointe

From Philadelphia to Moscow

Shayer, who is adopted, grew up in Philadelphia with his white mother and Ghanaian grandmother. As a child, he was bewitched by the Bolshoi Ballet's touring production of Spartacus. "It had a huge impact on me, all this intense bravura dance coming right at you," he remembers.

After early training at the Gwendolyn Bye Dance Center, Koresh School of Dance and Philadanco's Philadelphia School of Dance Arts, Shayer formalized his ballet studies at The Rock School. As a teen, he began attending ballet competitions—and experiencing race-based pigeonholing. "I would come offstage after performing a classical variation," he remembers, "and moms or judges would say things like 'Hey, you're amazing, are you thinking about Ailey?'"

Sensing that Black dancers didn't have a place in American ballet, he started to imagine a career abroad. One of his Rock School teachers pointed out his resemblance to Black, Cuban-born danseur Carlos Acosta, then a star of The Royal Ballet. "I saw Carlos seamlessly dancing Romeo and Basilio, these roles that people had thought of as white roles," Shayer says. "Without really processing it, I thought: The Royal has accepted Carlos. Maybe I can go to London and be the next Carlos?"

But in terms of technique, Shayer preferred the Russian style he'd been training in. "I've always felt like the Russian methodology is most logical for my body," he says. "It helps you lengthen, which I need, and I just love the way it looks." In 2009, after attending a Bolshoi Academy summer program, he was invited to attend the school year-round. He went instead for three months, then moved to Moscow in fall of 2010 and spent a transformative year immersed in Russian ballet culture.

Gabe Stone Shayer, wearing a sparkly white and black bolero jacket and black leggings, does a relev\u00e9 pench\u00e9 arabesque on his right leg.

Jayme Thornton for Pointe

Russia is far from an inclusive haven, yet at the Bolshoi, Shayer felt free of America's racial baggage. "People always get on me for saying this, but the Russians were very matter-of-fact about it: 'Okay, you're American, you're Black, we acknowledge it.' That's it," Shayer says. "It wasn't connected to perceptions of my work ethic or achievements." He found a mentor in teacher Ilya Kuznetsov. And Shayer experienced, in his words, "the best kind of culture shock": learning Russian, studying the Stanislavski acting method, embracing the Bolshoi's idiosyncratic traditions. In 2011, he became the first African-American male to graduate from the Bolshoi Academy.

Early Opportunities

Shayer assumed he'd dance professionally in Russia, or maybe London. But after graduation, he attended ABT's summer course, and ended up with an offer to join the Studio Company. Thrown, but recognizing the magnitude of the opportunity, he accepted. A few months later, he entered the main company.

It was a difficult transition. ABT's technique and way of working felt unfamiliar; he missed Russia. Nevertheless, Shayer kept getting remarkable opportunities, particularly in ballets by Alexei Ratmansky, ABT's resident choreographer and a former director of the Bolshoi Ballet. The two developed a rapport, communicating in Russian during rehearsals. "Gabe is very particular in his style of dancing—you can really tell it's him—and Ratmansky loves that," says ABT director of repertoire Carlos Lopez. "When you see Gabe perform Ratmansky's characters, you can see he feels at home there." Shayer danced Bluebird in Ratmansky's Sleeping Beauty alongside Misty Copeland, and principal roles in the choreographer's Whipped Cream and Harlequinade. He seemed to be on an upward trajectory.

A male dancer with a blue feathered cap and wearing bright blue tights, shoes and tunic stands in sous-sus and lifts his arms like wings. To his left, a ballerina in a blue and orange tutu and gold crown kneels on the stage and crosses her hands at her chest. They look at each other and smile.

Shayer as Bluebird and Misty Copeland as Princess Florine in The Sleeping Beauty

Gene Schiavone, Courtesy ABT

Yet as the years passed and no promotion materialized, Shayer asked the artistic staff for answers. "First, I was met with technique things—work on this, work on that—and I was like, 'Great! I got it,'" he says. "One year it was: 'We don't have space at the soloist level for you.' And I thought, Okay, maybe it's a money issue. I couldn't figure out this weird disconnect, where I was being favored with these great parts, but then held back by title."

Toward the end of the company's 2018 Metropolitan Opera House season, Shayer says, the staff told him he hadn't made soloist because he had an attitude problem. "My brain exploded," he says. "It felt like I was being singled out in a way that wasn't substantialized by any truth." A week later, he tore his ACL onstage while dancing the principal part in Whipped Cream.

A male ballet dancer in gold body paint stands on a darkened stage bathed in a spotlight. He stands on his left foot and pops his right foot into demi-pointe, and bends his lifted arms at the elbows, pinching his thumb and forefingers together.

Shayer as the Golden Idol in La Bayadère

Rosalie O'Connor, Courtesy ABT

New Motivation

During the seven-month recovery period, Shayer "separated" from ballet entirely for a while, working intensively with trainers from the Philadelphia Eagles to regain his strength. Revitalized, he returned for ABT's 2019 season, during which he danced his usual roster of featured roles. Once again, he was not promoted. He began talking in earnest to friends abroad about job opportunities.

A few months later, the coronavirus shut down the ballet world, and then the murder of George Floyd convulsed it. Shayer, quarantining with his family in Long Beach Island, New Jersey, felt helpless. At the end of May, he taped his phone to the back of his mom's car and filmed a video of himself jogging at sunset, set to "Runnin'," by Naughty Boy, Beyoncé and Arrow Benjamin. He posted it to Instagram, captioned with a poem:

"I run with Maud!
I kneel with Kaepernick!
I stand for black lives!
I call for SUSTAINABLE TRANSFORMATION!..."

Distinctive and deeply felt, the post resonated throughout the ballet community. At ABT, Shayer and the company's six other Black dancers were called upon to share their perspectives in a series of internal diversity-and-inclusion Zoom meetings, a process both exasperating and empowering. "My colleagues and I have been vocalizing these issues for years, so for people to act like they were hearing them for the first time was frustrating," Shayer says. "But it gave us a platform to use and a way to be heard, which we hoped would spur action."

Shayer was becoming a leader. During the shutdown, he developed his creative voice in a series of projects, many of them self-directed. He taught ballet students in Ghana over Zoom, and secured their local teachers spots in ABT's National Training Curriculum. He worked with choreographer Sonya Tayeh, and created a duet for himself and Trenary, at the Kaatsbaan Cultural Park in upstate New York. (An excerpt of that work, titled The Ritual, premiered digitally on Lincoln Center at Home and ABT's YouTube channel on December 13.)

Wearing white tights and a long, sheer off-white coat, a Black male ballet dancer stands in fourth position on demi-pointe and looks up towards his lifted right hand.

Jayme Thorton for Pointe

In August, Shayer tried his hand at artistic direction, launching the Creative Genesis program. He brought eight dancers (seven of them from ABT) to Long Beach Island and created a 30-minute ballet, while adhering to strict pandemic protocols. The project recently earned a Levinson Arts Achievement Award, a $50,000 prize.

Shayer's highest-profile quarantine enterprise, Pas De Deux, featured ABT dancers in conversation with stars from other areas of the artistic world. "My idea was to bring something new to ABT, to access different kinds of creativity," Shayer says. His segment with musician Alicia Keys included a probing discussion of race and identity, and a new dance set to Keys' "Love Looks Better." Shayer performed the self-choreographed work on the stage of Harlem's Apollo Theater. "I wanted to attach the collaboration to Alicia as a Black New Yorker," he says, "and also to create an image that would've helped young Gabe see himself as a prince. A Black man with his hair braided, doing ballet at the Apollo!"

A male, light-skinned Black ballet dancer stands on his right foot and crosses his left foot over it while holding his left hand on his hip and his right hand out pointing towards the ground. He wears a sparkly white and black bolero jacket over his bare chest, a beaded necklace and black leggings with a white stripe down the sides.

Jayme Thornton for Pointe

ABT's administration recognized Shayer's pandemic-era growth. "With his strong sense of self, his artistic inclinations have flourished in this hardest of times," artistic director Kevin McKenzie says. As a soloist, Shayer hopes to dance more princely roles once COVID subsides, and to keep working toward principal-dancer status. Eventually, he sees himself dancing abroad. And his curiosity transcends ballet. "He is constantly in a state of discovery, whether it be fashion or visual art or music," Trenary says. "He's always sending me ideas—'Look at how incredible this Balmain smoking jacket is. I'm gonna own it one day!'—and then I'll find out he's manifested them into being."

Shayer says his larger goal is to put ballet on America's mainstream map, bringing it the level of visibility it enjoys in parts of Europe. One way to do that, he suggests, is to incorporate Black and African culture. Recognizing the importance of aesthetic inclusivity, he hopes to mesh ballet with pop culture and fashion. (A Dapper Dan–costumed piece might be in the cards.)

Whatever ballet's path forward, expect Shayer to be leading the conversation. "I'll never be finished fighting and advocating," he says. "I want to be the person who facilitates the idea of possibility in this historically exclusive world. And I want to present the possibility of success through my own story."

gabe stone shayer american ballet theatre abt diversity in ballet
gabe stone shayer
Getty Images

The Year in Ballet Books: 9 New Reads for Dance Fans Young and Old

Whether you're looking for a last-minute gift idea or want to add to your own library, now is a good time to think about ballet books. Earlier this year we featured New York City Ballet principal Tiler Peck's new children's book, Katarina Ballerina, and the re-release of Jessica Flynn's YA novel Dancing in Time. Here are nine more dance books that came out this year, spanning everything from pointe training to dance history to children's stories written by or featuring our favorite stars.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
ballet books dance books
Jackie Sajewski, Courtesy Verb Ballets

Verb Ballets' Antonio Morillo Launched His Career While He Was Still a College Student

This is one of a series of stories on recent graduates' on-campus experiences—and the connections they made that jump-started their dance careers. Antonio Morillo graduated from the University of South Florida with a BFA in ballet performance in 2017.

For Antonio Morillo, company life started before he had his diploma. During his senior year at the University of South Florida, he was offered a contract with Verb Ballets near Cleveland, Ohio, and finished his degree remotely. For his final production credit, he choreographed a piece on his fellow company members. It was later chosen to be performed as part of the Martha Graham Studio Series' NEXT@Graham event in 2017. "It was wild," says Morillo.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
antonio morillo verb ballets university of south florida higher education dance degree dancing in college prodanza
antonio morillo

Editors' Picks