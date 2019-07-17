We're Living for the New "High Strung Free Dance" Trailer

Dreams, drama, and capital-D DANCE: The brand-new High Strung Free Dance trailer just dropped, and it is chock-full of everything we love.
Quick catch-up: High Strung Free Dance is the much-anticipated sequel to the original 2016 High Strung film. The new movie stars two-time Dance Spirit cover girl Juliet Doherty as Barlow, a stunning contemporary and ballet dancer determined to make it to the Broadway stage. Barlow finally gets her big break when she's cast in Free Dance, a Broadway show choreographed by the dazzling Zander Raines (played by Thomas Doherty—no relation to Juliet). But tensions arise when Barlow catches the attention of both Zander and the show's dashing young pianist, Charlie (Harry Jarvis). We're not sure how everything works out, but Doherty did reveal to DS that she kisses both guys in the film!
Swoon-worthy love triangle aside, from the looks of the trailer, High Strung Free Dance is full of incredible dancing (and we'd expect nothing less from its Emmy-winning lead choreographer, Tyce Diorio). The film boasts a cast of over 80 dancers, including the one and only Desmond Richardson, and features cameos from such luminaries as Nigel Lythgoe.
Mark your calendars and group-text your dance buds: High Strung Free Dance hits theaters nationwide October 11th. Until then, check out the trailer below!