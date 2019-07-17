Powered by RebelMouse
Viral Videos
Amanda Sherwin For Dance Spirit
Jul. 17, 2019 02:28PM EST

We're Living for the New "High Strung Free Dance" Trailer

Juliet Doherty and Thomas Doherty in High Strung Free Dance. Cos Aelenei, Courtesy Sicily Publicity.

Dreams, drama, and capital-D DANCE: The brand-new High Strung Free Dance trailer just dropped, and it is chock-full of everything we love.

Quick catch-up: High Strung Free Dance is the much-anticipated sequel to the original 2016 High Strung film. The new movie stars two-time Dance Spirit cover girl Juliet Doherty as Barlow, a stunning contemporary and ballet dancer determined to make it to the Broadway stage. Barlow finally gets her big break when she's cast in Free Dance, a Broadway show choreographed by the dazzling Zander Raines (played by Thomas Doherty—no relation to Juliet). But tensions arise when Barlow catches the attention of both Zander and the show's dashing young pianist, Charlie (Harry Jarvis). We're not sure how everything works out, but Doherty did reveal to DS that she kisses both guys in the film!

Swoon-worthy love triangle aside, from the looks of the trailer, High Strung Free Dance is full of incredible dancing (and we'd expect nothing less from its Emmy-winning lead choreographer, Tyce Diorio). The film boasts a cast of over 80 dancers, including the one and only Desmond Richardson, and features cameos from such luminaries as Nigel Lythgoe.

Mark your calendars and group-text your dance buds: High Strung Free Dance hits theaters nationwide October 11th. Until then, check out the trailer below!

Ballet Stars

What to Watch: NYCB Dancers Splish, Splash and Sauté in This New Site-Specific Video Series

Behind-the-scenes shot of NYCB dancers on set. David Alberda, Courtesy Emily Kikta and Peter Walker.

Tonight, New York City Ballet opens its 53 annual summer season at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center. But if you're away at a summer intensive or busy rehearsing at your home studio and can't make it to a performance, we have the next best thing: seven new site specific videos made by and featuring NYCB dancers.

Watch These Paris Opéra Ballet Dancers Give a Surprise In-Flight Performance

Members of the Paris Opéra Ballet give a surprise performance on an Air France flight from Shanghai to Paris. Courtesy Air France.

Just imagine: you're settling in for a long international flight, when suddenly Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake starts playing on the intercom—and a group of feather-clad ballerinas bourrée down the aisle. That's exactly what happened last week to Air France customers on a Paris-bound flight from Shanghai, when 10 members of the Paris Opéra Ballet gave a impromptu performance throughout the plane's cabins.

Ballet Stars

#TBT: Margot Fonteyn in “Cinderella” (1957)

Margot Fonteyn in Sir Frederick Ashton's Cinderella. Louis Peres, courtesy DM Archives.

Dame Margot Fonteyn, The Royal Ballet's legendary prima ballerina assoluta, is an icon of elegance and refinement—and her remarkable theatricality still sets her apart. In this short clip from a 1957 television broadcast of Sir Frederick Ashton's Cinderella, she channels easy grace into the title character's giddy, girlish dreams of going to the ball.

Margot Fonteyn Cinderella excerpt www.youtube.com

