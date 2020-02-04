Powered by RebelMouse
Pointe Magazine
Feb. 04, 2020 12:55PM EST

Win a Copy of "HIGH STRUNG FREE DANCE" on Blu-ray

Juliet Doherty in HIGH STRUNG FREE DANCE. Film still Courtesy Sicily Publicity.

Win a "High Strung Free Dance" Blu-ray

Instagram

Intern at Pointe!

Are you a total bunhead who loves to write? You might be the perfect fit for Pointe. We're seeking an editorial intern who's equally passionate about ballet and journalism.

News

Onstage This Week: Annabelle Lopez Ochoa's "Frida" at Dutch National Ballet, Atlanta Ballet Gets Jazzy, and More!

Atlanta Ballet's Sujin Han and Moises Martinez rehearsing Dwight Rhoden's Sunset Divine. Kim Kenney, Courtesy Atlanta Ballet.

Wonder what's going on in ballet this week? We've rounded up some highlights.

Ballet Stars

Inside Australian Ballet Principal  Robyn Hendricks’ Dance Bag

Quinn Wharton

When at home in Melbourne, Australian Ballet principal Robyn Hendricks carries a huge bag around the theater. "It has my whole wardrobe in it, and photos and parts of costumes," she says. But while on tour, the South African–born dancer has perfected a pared-down version that fits into a Nike tote she picked up while performing in China. "It's great for when we go overseas because it just crumples up and doesn't take up too much room," she says. Hendricks likes to pick up mementos everywhere she goes; her first-aid kit is housed in a pink panda pouch that she got in Japan.

News

As "West Side Story" Protest Against Amar Ramasar Looms, His Girlfriend Speaks Out

Amar Ramsar's girlfriend and New York City Ballet corps dancer, Alexa Maxwell. Paul Kolnik, Courtesy The PR Social.

Over the past few weeks, tensions have risen around New York City Ballet principal Amar Ramasar's casting in the Broadway revival of West Side Story, set to open February 20. Ramasar is currently embroiled in a lawsuit surrounding the sharing of sexually explicit photos of a female dancer. In light of a protest against Ramasar's casting scheduled for tonight outside the Broadway Theater, his girlfriend of five years, New York City Ballet corps dancer Alexa Maxwell, identified herself as the dancer in his photos and released a statement sharing her point of view.

