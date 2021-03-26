Harvey Edwards' iconic Leg Warmers

Courtesy Harvey Edwards

The Only Existing C-Print of Harvey Edwards' "Leg Warmers" Is Going Up for Auction

Joseph Carman
Mar 26, 2021

It's a poster you've seen countless times: on the walls of dance studios, in the films Sixteen Candles and Center Stage; on television shows like "Sex and the City," "Saturday Night Live" and "Fame"; in ubiquitous commercials; and in nearly every gift shop in Times Square.

Leg Warmers, shot by renowned photographer Harvey Edwards in 1978, graphically depicts the "gotta dance" grit and grind it takes to succeed as a dancer. Emblematic of the underpaid passion of performing artists, the photo, a close-up of a dancer's legs in fifth position plié, has sold over 2.5 million copies, mostly in poster form, in 86 countries. Now, Edwards is putting the only existing Leg Warmers C-print (a photographic print made from a color negative), framed in white gold and walnut, up for sale at an auction at Bonhams gallery in New York City on April 9. The original negatives were destroyed in a fire.

Edwards, a first cousin of former Boston Ballet artistic director Bruce Marks, began photographing dancers when he accompanied a young woman to her ballet class in a studio in Los Angeles. He recalls the moment he captured Leg Warmers: "When I saw the image, I immediately focused in on the legs. Because of the torn legwarmers and the electrical tape wrapped around the ballet shoes, it represented someone who was going to devote their life, through the sweat, tears, blood, etc., to what it takes to become a dancer."

What most people don't know is that the image is not of a ballerina. The tattered legwarmers were covering the legs of a man, Bruce Wurl, a dancer who had performed with the Los Angeles Chamber Ballet and in Europe. He tragically died of complications from AIDS in 1987.

The image is universally striking in how it depicts the possibilities of dance. Fifth position plié represents the foundational link in ballet, so the dancer could be preparing for a pirouette, a jump or a relevé, or the ending of a movement phrase. You see the potential in the moment with the promise of what comes next.

Edwards produced numerous dance photos in the following decades, many of which aren't typical action shots, that preserve the anonymity of the subjects. In 1989, he published his book The Art of Dance, with photos of dancers in class and rehearsal. "I wanted people to buy my work because it conveys an emotion," says Edwards, who began his artistic career mixing paints for the artist Roy Lichtenstein. "But it doesn't convey the celebrity of that person. That was important to me. A lot of the images, if there is a face in it, you don't recognize who it is."

Leg Warmers also has a legacy of litigation. In 1985, Wurl and Jonette Swider filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles alleging that Edwards had failed on a pledge to pay royalties to them for modeling for Leg Warmers and other photos. Swider, now a dance instructor, agreed to a settlement of $35,000 in 1987. Edwards himself has won 57 copyright lawsuits alleging the use of the image without permission, including one in 2014 against Misty Copeland, her manager Gilda Squire and Harpo, Inc.

During the April auction, the highest bidder will also have the opportunity to buy the copyright to Leg Warmers. So why sell it now? "I'm getting old," says Edwards. A portion of the proceeds will go to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Edwards remembers a day in the early 1980s when his mother nagged him to stop with the art already and get a nine-to-five job for the security of himself and his newly pregnant wife. "That day, $20,000 worth of orders came in for Leg Warmers," he says. "That was the beginning. It was picked up in Chicago, New York and London. That particular image will continue to be seen. It speaks to people even today. They get emotional."

Related Articles Around the Web
harvey edwards leg warmers harvey edwards leg warmers harvey edwards leg warmers auction

Latest Posts

Pacific Northwest Ballet's Sarah-Gabrielle Ryan, photographed by Jayme Thornton for Pointe

The Radiant Sarah-Gabrielle Ryan: Why She's One to Watch at Pacific Northwest Ballet

Hollywood could make a movie about Sarah-Gabrielle Ryan's big break at Pacific Northwest Ballet.

It was November 2017, and the company was performing Crystal Pite's film-noir–inspired Plot Point, set to music by Bernard Hermann from Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho. Ryan, then a first-year corps member, originally was understudying the role of another dancer. But when principal Noelani Pantastico was injured in a car accident, Ryan was tapped to take over her role.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
sarah-gabrielle ryan pacific northwest ballet cover story
Kevin McKenzie. Fabrizio Ferri, Courtesy ABT

Kevin McKenzie to Retire from American Ballet Theatre in 2022

Kevin McKenzie, American Ballet Theatre's longtime artistic director, announced yesterday that he will retire at the end of 2022, after three decades at the helm. He will continue to oversee the company's 2021–22 season while a search for his successor begins this summer.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
kevin mckenzie american ballet theatre abt kevin mckenzie retirement
kevin mckenzie
Getty Images

Ask Amy: Why Does My Classmate's Success Feel Like My Failure?

I have a good friend in my ballet class. We've always been about the same level, but this year, she suddenly advanced to the top of the class while I'm left behind somewhere in the middle. My teacher praises her for almost every single exercise, and to see her getting all the attention really hurts. It's not that I feel jealous or hate her, but more that I feel deflated. I read that you should use your emotions to push yourself to do better, or to watch her to see what I can learn from her, but that makes me feel terrible. It is affecting my dancing and self-esteem. Could you help? —Kelly

Keep reading SHOW LESS
ask amy jealousy

Editors' Picks