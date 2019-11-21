Powered by RebelMouse

If you're one of the many American ballet dancers who loyally wear Grishko pointe shoes, you may have noticed something different about your shoes recently.

In the midst of a lawsuit, Grishko ltd. is now selling in the U.S. under the name Nikolay to reduce confusion and ensure that American dancers get the high-quality shoes they've come to expect.

The lawsuit is expected to continue into 2020—but Grishko ltd. didn't want to leave dancers in the U.S. without shoes in the meantime. To stabilize the supply of shoes from factories to the U.S., the company decided to operate under the name Nikolay (the first name of the company's founder and president, Nikolay Grishko) in the U.S.

You can expect the same quality shoes that Grishko ltd. is known for—in fact the Nikolay products will be using Grishko ltd.'s protected technology to create the exact same models as before. The shoes will have the same names (Nova, Smart Pointe, Maya I, Exam, etc), and will have the same distinctive diamond and honeycomb sole patterns.

One exception: The company's best-selling shoe has been updated and is now known as the 3007. The model is new-and-improved with easier roll-up to demi-pointe and a microfiber heel counter that molds to the foot and prevents slippage.

More benefits to the change: Retailers will now be getting shoes fresh from the factory, eliminating any middle man. Nikolay is also selling an extended range of dancewear products to the U.S., including heat retention dancewear, wool knitted warm-ups and pointe shoe dryers.

How do you ensure that you're buying Nikolay shoes from the Grishko ltd. factories? The soles of your shoes should say "Nikolay: Made In Russia":

A close up of the bottom of the sole of a pointe shoe, with the size and the words "Nikolay: Made in Russia."

Courtesy Grishko ltd. (Moscow, Russia)

To find U.S. retailers offering Nikolay shoes, follow @nikolayworld on Instagram and search for the hashtag #nikolayretailer.

The new official online shop for U.S. customers—https://www.nikolay-world.com—will be launched soon.

Health & Body

Do I Have a Labral Tear? What You Need to Know About Treating This Common Ballet Injury

Emily Giacalone, modeled by Elizabeth Steele of The School at Steps.

In fall 2012, New York City Ballet associate artistic director Wendy Whelan, then a company principal, was taking morning class when her foot slid out from under her, causing her to pull the very top of what felt like her right hamstring muscle. "It shocked me from the inside out," she notes.

Whelan spent three months nursing her hamstring. But once she got back to performing, her right hip flexor began flaring up. "By the end of Nutcracker season, I could no longer bear standing in fifth position. I could not lift my right leg without severe pain," she says. "I couldn't imagine why or how this was suddenly becoming so debilitating." A sonogram revealed a complex labral tear in Whelan's hip.

Ballet Stars

#TBT: Tamara Rojo and Carlos Acosta in "Romeo and Juliet" (2007)

www.youtube.com

Carlos Acosta and Tamara Rojo both took The Royal Ballet by storm when they arrived at the company in 1998 and 2000, respectively. Virtuosic, enigmatic performers, the two forged a storied partnership over the course of their next decade together at The Royal. Now they've both gone on to lead the next generation of ballet dancers in England: Rojo has been the artistic director of English National Ballet since 2012, and Acosta will take the helm of Birmingham Royal Ballet in January. With this 2007 clip of their balcony scene from Sir Kenneth MacMillan's Romeo and Juliet, it's easy to see why they are already the stuff of ballet legend.

Sponsored by Audition Dancewear

Audition Dancewear Wants To Make Dance More Eco-Friendly

Rachel Neville, Courtesy Audition Dancewear

When you dig through your collection of leotards before class, do you ever think about how they're made, or what they're made from? Chances are, most dancers don't, and Audition Dancewear wants to do something about that.

The company—run by two mother-daughter duos, Kathy and Caroline Perry and Shelly and Suzanna Lathrum—has begun making leotards from recycled materials to reduce their carbon footprint and raise awareness around plastic consumption. The result is a sleek line of leos that don't sacrifice style or function, and that use four or five recycled water bottles per leo.

News

Mark Your Calendars! The Royal Ballet's 2019/20 Cinema Season Is Coming to North America

Vadim Muntagirov and Marienela Nuñez in the Royal Ballet's Swan Lake. Bill Cooper, Courtesy Trafalgar Releasing.

Get your popcorn ready! The Royal Ballet is making its way to select North American movie theaters starting November 26 as part of The Royal Opera House's 2019/20 LIVE Cinema Season. Filmed at London's Covent Garden, the season continues through the spring and includes seven ballet productions—some pre-recorded, some captured live—ranging from 19th century classics to world premieres by Cathy Marston and Wayne McGregor. "We make sure we really give a mix of what you can get at the Opera House," says Royal Ballet artistic director Kevin O'Hare. "The idea that you're never really far from the theater is a nice one, and it's caught on fast."

