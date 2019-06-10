Powered by RebelMouse
News
Cadence Neenan
Jun. 10, 2019 05:09PM EST

Gillian Murphy and Ethan Stiefel Welcome First Son

Photo via Instagram

Balletomanes, bunheads, and Center Stage fangirls alike, listen up, because there's a big announcement here for the dance community: on Saturday, June 8, legendary ballet power couple Gillian Murphy and Ethan Stiefel welcomed their son, Ax Nathaniel Stiefel, into the world!

Murphy announced the good news on Instagram by sharing a heartwarming video of fellow American Ballet Theatre principal (and perhaps soon-to-be-fairy-godmother) Stella Abrera announcing Ax's birth to the company.

In the video, Abrera tells the rest of the company that, "there is a new baby in [their] family," sharing that Ax was born happy and healthy at 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Abrera also confirms that, amazingly enough, she and baby Ax share the same birthday. Talk about entering on your cue!

Well-wishers from all corners of the world came out to congratulate Murphy and Stiefel on Instagram, from Diana Vishneva, to Megan Fairchild, to famous ballet-lover Jennifer Garner. There's no doubt that Ax will be welcomed into the dance world with open arms – and maybe even a few fans already.

Related Articles Around the Web
Related Articles From Your Site
    ethan stiefel baby mother ax nathaniel stiefel stella abrera gillian murphy
    The Conversation
    Trending

    Patience and Persistence: Ballet West's Emily Neale

    Ballet West's Emily Neale. Jayme Thornton.

    This is Pointe's Summer 2019 cover story. You can subscribe to the magazine here, or click here to purchase this issue.

    In Ballet West's company class at Salt Lake City's historic Capitol Theatre, demi-soloist Emily Neale stands poised in first position, her hair swirled into a slightly disheveled bun. In any other room, her 5' 8" frame would be a standout, but in this company—where the tallest woman is 6' 1"—her height is hardly something to note. Rather, it's her self-possession. As the dancers around her seek to impress on-looking artistic staff, 24-year-old Neale seems unfazed. Her épaulement breezes, her allégro soars and suspends, her technique is solid, and all the while, she is calm.

    Her unflappability was built along a very patient path to Ballet West. While clearly talented, Neale struggled to find work for two years, enduring the pressures of rejection while waiting for the right stars to align. Yet she remained steadfast, and despite her difficult start, her timeline caught up with her talent once she landed at Ballet West. Since joining as a trainee in 2015, she's risen rapidly to demi-soloist. In fact, it's the fastest climb the company has seen since principal Beckanne Sisk.

    Keep reading... Show less
    Sponsored by Trafalgar Releasing

    Watch The Royal Ballet in Cinemas All Year Long

    The Royal Ballet's Vadim Muntagirov and Marianela Nuñez in La Bayadère. Photo by Bill Cooper, Courtesy ROH.

    Do you ever wish you could teleport to London and casually stroll into The Royal Opera House to see some of the world's best-loved ballets? Well, we have a solution for you: The Royal Ballet's 2018-19 cinema season.

    Whether live or recorded, the seven ballet programs listed below, streaming now through next October, will deliver all of the magic that The Royal Ballet has to offer straight to your local movie theater. Can you smell the popcorn already?

    Keep reading... Show less
    News

    Onstage This Week: Brooklyn Mack's ABT Debut, "Marie" Returns to Houston Ballet, and More!

    Houston Ballet's Melody Mennite in Stanton Welch's Marie. Amitava Sarkar, Courtesy HB.

    Wonder what's going on in ballet this week? We've rounded up some highlights.

    Keep reading... Show less
    News

    Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Artistic Director Terrence S. Orr to Retire After Next Season

    Terrence S. Orr with dancers of Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre. Aimee DiAndrea, Courtesy PBT.

    Change is in the air in Steel City: On Friday Terrence S. Orr announced that, after 22-years as artistic director of Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre, he will retire in June 2020 following the conclusion of PBT's 50th anniversary season.

    Keep reading... Show less