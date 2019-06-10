Gillian Murphy and Ethan Stiefel Welcome First Son

Balletomanes, bunheads, and Center Stage fangirls alike, listen up, because there's a big announcement here for the dance community: on Saturday, June 8, legendary ballet power couple Gillian Murphy and Ethan Stiefel welcomed their son, Ax Nathaniel Stiefel, into the world!
Murphy announced the good news on Instagram by sharing a heartwarming video of fellow American Ballet Theatre principal (and perhaps soon-to-be-fairy-godmother) Stella Abrera announcing Ax's birth to the company.
In the video, Abrera tells the rest of the company that, "there is a new baby in [their] family," sharing that Ax was born happy and healthy at 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Abrera also confirms that, amazingly enough, she and baby Ax share the same birthday. Talk about entering on your cue!
Well-wishers from all corners of the world came out to congratulate Murphy and Stiefel on Instagram, from Diana Vishneva, to Megan Fairchild, to famous ballet-lover Jennifer Garner. There's no doubt that Ax will be welcomed into the dance world with open arms – and maybe even a few fans already.