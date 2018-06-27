Get Summer Style Inspiration From These 8 Ballerinas

You might be used to throwing on a leotard, tights and warm-ups each day, but now it's summer, and your schedule is different. Whether you're trying to dress to impress for a day off at your intensive or you're packing for a much-needed vacation during your company's summer break, the idea of wearing "real clothes" can leave you feeling paralyzed. Never fear! We've pulled some of our favorite dancers' street styles from past issues of Pointe to give you the summer style inspiration that you're looking for.

San Francisco Ballet Principal Dores André Photo by Erik Tomasson Dores André tends towards eclectic, colorful ensembles with a bit of a punk edge. Her look reminds us that the pieces you already own can be combined in any number of ways—and that summertime doesn't mean that your favorite pair of boots are off-limits.