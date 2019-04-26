Master pointe shoe fitter Josephine Lee of the California-based ThePointeShop chats (in Korean!) with Joffrey Ballet artist Gayeon Jung before a performance of Anna Karenina earlier this year to hear all of her pointe shoe hacks and customizations. Jung shares her thoughts on Gaynor Minden verse Freed, why she rotates between different shank strengths, and the joy she felt when she saw her name stamped on the bottom of her shoes for the first time.
Viral Videos Apr. 26, 2019 05:17PM EST
Pro Pointe Shoe Hacks From the Joffrey Ballet's Gayeon Jung
Still via YouTube