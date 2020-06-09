Gabriel Gaffney Smith with Caitlin Valentine in Edwaard Liang's Distant Cries

Jennifer Zmuda, Courtesy BalletMet

Gabriel Gaffney Smith Says Farewell to BalletMet for Careers in Visual Art and Music

Steve Sucato
Jun 09, 2020

In addition to cancelled shows, the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted final performances for many retiring dancers. Pointe is giving several retiring principals and soloists a chance to reflect on their careers and offer advice to the next generation.

For 35-year-old Gabriel Gaffney Smith, retiring from BalletMet is more about switching focus than a bona fide farewell to dance. A modern-day Renaissance man, Smith is also a choreographer, composer and visual artist. His road to being a dancer began at age 12 at New York's Saugerties Ballet Center. He then attended Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre School before becoming a member of the main company in 2005.

In 2008, he joined BalletMet, where he has not only danced but has had opportunities to choreograph and compose music for the company. He has also collaborated with musicians and choreographers, composing works created for The Washington Ballet, Kansas City Ballet, Cincinnati Ballet and Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre. As a visual artist, his woodcarvings have been shown at the Columbus Museum of Art and in galleries across the United States. (See samples of his artwork and music at GabrielGaffneySmith.com.) Smith, at home in Columbus, Ohio, with fiancée and fellow BalletMet dancer Carly Wheaton, reflected on his career and talked about why he's shifting his attention toward his other artistic loves.

Carly Wheaton and Gabriel Gaffney Smith, wearing knee-length black leggings and zip-up tops, face each other and lunge towards the audience. Wheaton looks into Smith's outstretched hand as a string quartet plays in the background.

Smith dancing alongside his fiancée, BalletMet dancer Carly Wheaton

Jennifer Zmuda, Courtesy BalletMet

When did you decide that you wanted to make dance a career?

A game-changer for me was attending Miami City Ballet's summer program as a young dancer. I was around amazing dancers at a high level that were training to be in ballet companies. There, I felt how incredible ballet was and how I could express myself in it.

What were some of the challenges you faced as a student?

There was a bit of bullying as a kid, but I never really let that bother me. For me the biggest challenge was starting a bit late, at 12, and trying to catch up. Those things were just fuel for my fire to prove I could make it.

What advice would you give young dance students looking to pursue a career like yours?

Work hard and be respectful to the people around you. Explore your physical body, such as your port de bras, along with movement outside of ballet. If you have an idea, just use your imagination and make it happen.

Why are you retiring now?

I had been thinking about this for a couple of years. For me, I really wanted to spend more time making visual art and music. I am not afraid to move on to the second act of my life.

What will you miss most about company life?

Going in every day and taking class, creating characters and the process of making dance. I will also miss the people and the friendships made in the studio.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, you missed out on an onstage farewell. Have you looked into returning for a final onstage performance?

I am definitely interested in one and have been in conversation with artistic director Edwaard Liang. It would be pretty incredible if things worked out, but if not, that's just how the cookie crumbled for me.

One of Smith's abstract artworks, entitled Shark Girl.

Courtesy Gabriel Gaffney Smith.

You have choreographed and created music for several dance companies. How will that play a role in your career going forward?

I see myself creating multimedia events, like a gallery opening that incorporates dance and music, or dance films and music videos, along with choreographing and composing more for dance companies.

Has the pandemic sidelined or delayed any of your projects?

Yes and no. Right now, there are a lot of private collections I am creating artwork for. I also have things in the works for an art opening with music and more that will happen post-pandemic.

What else is in your plans going forward?

I want to ski. I was a major skier before I got seriously into ballet. I want to travel too. I also see myself doing small projects as a dancer.

balletmet gabriel gaffney smith retirement gabriel gaffney smith

Latest Posts

Brooke Trisolini, Courtesy Boston Ballet

My Experience as a Black Ballerina in a World of Implicit Bias

I remember the first year that I competed at the Youth America Grand Prix. I was 17 years old and particularly excited to be participating in a competition that focused on ballet. First up for my age group was classical, where I danced Kitri's Act I variation showing off all of my strengths: personality, speed and the ability to jump and turn. I felt really proud of how it went—imperfect, but not terrible.

The next day I performed my contemporary solo, a dance I choreographed to a jazzy version of The Beatles' "Blackbird." I danced in bare feet with my natural hair out. Halfway through the solo I forgot the steps and improvised my way through the rest. I felt mortified, defeated and heartbroken. Later that day, I was pulled aside by one of the competition's organizers congratulating me (what?) and telling me that they wanted to work to get me a scholarship to The Ailey School. I had already participated in Ailey's intensive the summer prior and had discovered that modern dance was not the language in which I wanted to develop. I wanted to do ballet.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
boston ballet black lives matter racism in ballet diversity in ballet chyrstyn mariah fentroy
chyrstyn mariah fentroy
Quinn Wharton

Bloch Announces Plans to Release Pointe Shoes in Diverse Shades This Fall

Last year, in a segment on "The Today Show" on diverse shades of pointe shoes, Dance Theatre of Harlem artistic director Virginia Johnson reflected on the groundbreaking 1970's-era performance, when DTH founder Arthur Mitchell had the company dance in dyed shoes for the first time. "When the curtain went up you saw a range of people in all different skin tones," she said. "It was the most exquisite thing to see." Yet it wasn't until 2017 that Gaynor Minden made waves as the first pointe shoe brand to offer shoes in a diverse range of shades, saving Black and Brown dancers massive amounts of time and energy spent pancaking their shoes by hand. Freed followed suit in 2018, in a collaboration with London-based Ballet Black.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
bloch pointe shoes capezio diversity
diversity
Tulsa Ballet in Ma Cong's Tchaikovsky: The Man Behind the Music. Kate Luber Photography, Courtesy Tulsa Ballet.

Updated: Mark Your Calendars for These Online Ballet Performances

Updated on 6/6/2020

Since COVID-19 has forced ballet companies around the world to cancel performances—and even the remainder of their seasons—many are keeping their audiences engaged by streaming or posting pre-recorded performances onto their websites or social media channels. To help keep you inspired during these challenging times, we've put together a list of upcoming streaming events and digital performances.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
online ballet performances streamed ballet perofrmances covid-19 coronavirus
coronavirus

Editors' Picks