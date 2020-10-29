Faith Joy Mondesire

Ava Rikki, Courtesy Mondesire

I'll Never Forget My First Pair of Flesh-Tone Tights

Faith Joy Mondesire For Dance Magazine
Oct 29, 2020

I remember when I encountered the color cinnamon. Such warmth and comfort instantly saturated my soul. It was the summer of 2015, a time I will never forget, and I was trying on my first pair of flesh-tone tights. The band fit perfectly on my waist with such a calm gentleness. They were tights that looked like me—not ballet pink, the color that many were taught could be the only one in the ballet world. It was me, all the way from my head to my toes. No breaks, perfect continuity.

Earlier that year, I'd auditioned for Dance Theatre of Harlem's summer intensive. The Black-owned company had changed the face of ballet and was filled with so many people that looked like me. Their dancers' complexions range from dark chocolate and sun-kissed to sweet caramel, vanilla and more. They represent the endless palette and possibilities of shades of skin that can—and should—exist in the dance world.

I knew that the DTH School was a place I wanted to, I needed to, get into. The day I found out I got accepted into the summer intensive I could not believe it. A dream that once felt so far away was suddenly so close. I'd be able to look around and see people who looked like me with such hope and security that I belonged. I knew, without a doubt, that this was the beginning of forming my sense of self and identity in this art form.

On the first day of the four-week summer intensive, I was nervous but eager to work on my craft. The moment I turned the corner of 155th Street, my heart sped up. Gentle spots of perspiration began to form like beads on my forehead. My clammy hands could not stop fidgeting. This was it. I had read about Dance Theatre of Harlem, seen them perform, and now here I was, about to become a part of the community.

During orientation, the faculty reviewed the syllabus and requirements. One requirement? "Flesh-tone tights, please, ladies." When I heard this my cheeks rose so quickly because of the smile plastered on my face. I was so happy and comforted that they were enforcing that we wear tights that looked like us. This was an essential factor, but something that I found was constantly lost or considered insignificant in previous programs I had attended—but not this one.

After orientation I headed downstairs to the school's store to look for my tights. The fact that I could even say "my tights" felt so weird, yet right. I was immediately greeted and shown a box entirely filled with flesh-tone tights. It was like heaven on earth. Eventually, after going through each shade, we decided on the perfect match for me: cinnamon. As I read the packaging, the word immediately rolled off my tongue with such liquidity. I instantly was filled with security and joy. This would be my first time wearing my flesh tone.

Once I was finished getting ready for my placement class, I stood in front of the mirror and looked at myself. I saw a beautiful girl. A brown-skinned girl. No breaks from the melanin on my face to all the way down my legs. A tall girl that had just a little more confidence when she stood up and just a little more pride in her heart. A chocolate-kissed, beautiful, tall dancer, and nothing less than that.

I knew I was ready for this placement class now. I was ready to show them who I am without any apologies.

Related Articles Around the Web
dance theatre of harlem flesh-tone tights diversity in ballet

Latest Posts

Gavin Smart, Courtesy ROH

Calling All Ballet Lovers! World Ballet Day 2020 Is on October 29

While very little about this year has felt normal, we're excited to share that one of the dance community's landmark events is returning despite the pandemic. October 29 marks World Ballet Day 2020.

This year's iteration of the annual social media extravaganza features three of the world's leading companies: The Royal Ballet, The Australian Ballet and the Bolshoi Ballet. Additional participating companies, which include American Ballet Theatre, Houston Ballet, National Ballet of Canada and Boston Ballet, have just been announced. Last year's World Ballet Day was the biggest yet, reaching over 315 million social media users around the world.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
world ballet day 2020 the royal ballet the australian ballet bolshoi ballet online ballet performances online dance performances world ballet day
world ballet day
Yan Revazov, Courtesy Staatsballett Berlin

How Staatsballett Berlin Pulled Off "Giselle" in the Age of Coronavirus

It's 8:24 am on a Tuesday. Even though morning class isn't for another hour and a half, Daniil Simkin is already at Staatsballett Berlin's studios; tests for the coronavirus, a biweekly requirement to dance with his partner, Iana Salenko, need to be submitted before 8:30 am—an inconvenient time, if you ask him. "It's annoying, but I'm just really grateful to be performing again," he says. "You do what you have to do."

Staatsballett Berlin has been back onstage since August. Return has been slow and steady, with dancers first performing solos or pas de deux (composed of people who already live together) in galas. On October 28, the company presented an adapted version of Patrice Bart's Giselle, its first full-length production since March. Pointe took a virtual behind-the-scenes tour to learn what goes into mounting a ballet during a pandemic, including safety precautions, adjustments to choreography, and what it feels like to be back onstage.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
giselle staatsballett berlin giselle daniil simkin iana salenko patrice bart coronavirus covis-19 raffaella renzi staatsballett berlin
staatsballett berlin
Courtesy Dani Hernandez, REDO U Media Design

Creating Your First Website: Pro Tips for Making a Striking Online Impression

Before COVID, having an active social media presence may have been enough to supplement your in-person efforts of auditioning, taking class and planting yourself in your local dance community. Now that most auditions are virtual and online submissions have been on the rise, it takes more to stand out. "Art is going to continue, but it will look different," says Rebecca Herrin, ballet instructor at the University of Oklahoma School of Dance, who advises her students on how to be competitive in the industry. "So many dancers are doing the same thing, and it's important to get your work to rise to the top."

To be competitive as the industry adapts and evolves, a professional website is the online presence you'll need to help you stand apart from all the chatter. Here are the basics to get you started.
Keep reading SHOW LESS
ballet website alison stroming how to make a dance website dance website
dance website

Editors' Picks