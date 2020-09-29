The author, Kyra Laubacher

Jeremy Kyle, Courtesy Laubacher

My First Month as a Professional Dancer in the Age of COVID-19

Kyra Laubacher
Sep 29, 2020

I moved to Eugene, Oregon, in August, brimming with nerves and excitement to launch my career as an aspirant with Eugene Ballet. After months of quarantining at home in Pittsburgh because of the coronavirus lockdown, transitioning to my new life on the West Coast marked a rapid shift. But in time, it granted me newfound feelings of security. For starters, the ritual of filling up my water bottle, packing my shoes and leotard, putting up my hair and walking into the studio reintroduced a much needed flow of normalcy into my life.

A blue sign taped to a window says "Please stay six feet apart. Stay safe and healthy by practicing physical distancing."

Social distancing signs like this one dot the hallways and studios of Eugene Ballet.

Courtesy Kyra Laubacher

Throughout August, Eugene Ballet offered studio sign-up times so that we could give ourselves maintenance classes during the week. Dancers could choose from three 90-minute time slots per weekday to ensure availability without risking having too many people at once. As a new dancer entering the ranks after months of training in my basement, I could easily acclimate myself with the studios, dancers and overall environment without the pressure of an instructor at the front of the room. After class, we sprayed the floors with vinegar and swept them clean with microfiber towels, wiped down the barres and sanitized any other surfaces we may have touched.

Feeling welcomed by my fellow dancers, I gradually sensed my stamina gaining ground, muscles firing fully and placement reestablishing itself, and by the third week I even worked up to taking center on pointe again (hallelujah!). I became accustomed to the white squares taped on the floor designating proper physical distance, and after two weeks of dancing in a mask my cardiovascular system adjusted to the extra respiratory challenge.

A male dancer stands in the center of a studio with his arms held up, with three female dancers crouched around him.

Clockwise from far right: Laubacher with Savannah Cox, Nina Nicotera and Mark Tucker in rehearsal for #instaballet

Courtesy Laubacher

When Eugene Ballet's artistic staff began offering optional company classes on August 31, I felt confident and ready. The classes, designed to help get us back into shape for our November 23 season start date, have been on a rotating schedule, split between two studios with two pods of up to 10 dancers each. By the end of the first week, my body had transitioned through yet another roller coaster of soreness, struggle, recovery and elation as I adjusted to new instructors and heightened drive. It was incredible—I hadn't done a saut de chat in five months, and suddenly I found myself flying across a giant studio surrounded by fellow dancers, each of us infused with newfound energy. Outside the studio, too, I'd secured a part-time job at a dancewear store, which bolstered the developing sense of normalcy.

I even got to participate in my first professional performance with #instaballet, an interactive dance company co-founded by Eugene Ballet's resident choreographer, Suzanne Haag. We rehearsed two brief phrases in studio before presenting it to our live outdoor audience in early September, building the rest of the dance piece by piece with the viewers' input. This process of co-choreographing with the audience, while characteristic of #instaballet, felt quite new to me. But the experience rejuvenated me artistically. Even with masks on and physical distancing enforced, we were able to create something together with the community in real time.

A mountain in the distance is framed by pine trees and blurred by a smoky orange sky.

A view of Eugene's smoke-filled skies. A recent wildfire forced Eugene Ballet to suspend in-studio classes for two weeks.

Courtesy Kyra Laubacher

Then the wildfires hit the West Coast, interrupting any sense of progress. Eugene's air quality spiked to alarming heights as ash and smoke turned the sky an ominous orange and made it unsafe to breathe the air, even for a few minutes. This put in-studio classes on hold for two weeks (though Eugene Ballet has plans to unveil a spectacular new building in 2021, we rely on outdoor airflow in the current studios). The sudden switch from sauts de chat across the floor to intense indoor quarantine, for new reasons this time, challenged my patience. So when the air began to clear, rain began to fall and company class landed back on the schedule on September 21, I was reminded yet again how incredibly fortunate we are to have the opportunity to dance in the studios at all. Though the future remains uncertain, I hope to use this newfound gratitude to push myself further, learn to live with change and trust in my own capabilities.


eugene ballet kyra laubacher coronavirus covid-19 outdoor performances dancing in a mask ballet and social distancing

Latest Posts

Complexions Contemporary Ballet's Tatiana Melendez Proves There's No One Way to Have a Ballet Career

This is Pointe's Fall 2020 cover story. Click here to purchase this issue.

Talk to anyone about rising contemporary ballerina Tatiana Melendez, and one word is bound to come up repeatedly: "Fierce." And fair enough, that's a perfectly apt way to describe the 20-year-old's stage presence, her technical prowess and her determination to succeed. But don't make the mistake of assuming that fierceness is Melendez's only (or even her most noteworthy) quality. At the core of her dancing is a beautiful versatility. She's just as much at ease when etching pure classical lines as she is when boldly throwing herself off-balance.

"Selfish choreographer that I am, I want Tatiana to stay with Complexions for all time," says her boss Dwight Rhoden, Complexions Contemporary Ballet's co-artistic director and resident choreographer. "She has a theatricality about her: When the music comes on, she gets swept away." Not too shabby for someone who thought just a few years ago that maybe ballet wasn't for her.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
complexions contemporary ballet cover story dwight rhoden desmond richardson claudio munoz tatiana melendez
tatiana melendez
Erik Tomasson, Courtesy SFB

"My Plate Is Full": Sofiane Sylve on Her New Leadership Roles at Ballet San Antonio and Dresden Semperoper

Sofiane Sylve had huge plans for 2020: Departing her post as a principal dancer at San Francisco Ballet, she embarked on a multifaceted, bicontinental career as ballet master and principal dancer at Dresden Semperoper Ballett, and artistic advisor and school director at Ballet San Antonio—and then COVID-19 hit, sidelining performances and administrative plans at both companies. But ballet dancers are nothing if not resilient. In her new leadership roles, Sylve is determined to help shepherd ballet through this challenging time—and transform it for the better. Pointe caught up with her by phone while she was in Dresden.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
dresden semeroper ballett ballet san antonio sofiane sylve
sofiane sylve
Erik Tomasson, Courtesy SFB

The Anatomy of Arabesque: Why Placement and Turnout Are Key to Achieving This Crucial Position

Audition for any school or company, and they'll likely ask for a photo in arabesque. The position not only reveals a great deal about a dancer's ability, but it is also a fundamental building block for more advanced movements, like penché or arabesque turn. Beyond technique, it can be the epitome of grace and elegance onstage, creating unforgettable images—just try to imagine Swan Lake or Balanchine's Serenade without an arabesque.

Yet many dancers are unsatisfied with their arabesque lines, and students frequently ask how to improve their extensions. (Social media posts of dancers with extreme flexibility don't help!) In an attempt to lift the back leg higher, dancers may sacrifice placement and unknowingly distort their position in the process. How can you improve the height of your back leg while maintaining proper placement and turnout? We talked to a few experts to better understand the science behind this step.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
arabesque tips anne-sophie rodriguez san francisco ballet school julie daughtery dpt arabesque strength arabesque height arabesque
arabesque

Editors' Picks