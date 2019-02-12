Master pointe shoe fitter Josephine Lee of the California-based The Pointe Shop is back, this time answering all of your pointe shoe questions. Here she answers: "What could I do if my box is dead after a few weeks, but the shank is still hard?" Lee explains the anatomy of a pointe shoe, and offers tips on how to extend the life of your shoes, whether you break the box or the shank first.
Viral Videos Feb. 12, 2019 04:46PM EST
Whether You Break Your Pointe Shoes' Shank or Box First, Here Are Tips on Extending Their Life
Getty Images