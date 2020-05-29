Isabella Boylston adding her own take to the newly-coined #EsmeraldaChallenge.

Courtesy Boylston

Is the #EsmeraldaChallenge Quarantine's Next Big Thing?

Chava Lansky
May 29, 2020

By this point in the coronavirus pandemic shutdown, people are completely burned out on dancing at home. So it's no surprise that last week, all-around dance superstar Alex Wong posted a video on Instagram performing the famous La Esmeralda variation... but in his living room. And with a frying pan instead of a tambourine.

The variation, which stems from a rarely-performed 1844 ballet based on Victor Hugo's famous novel, The Hunchback of Notre-Dame, is a competition classic, favored by bunheads eager to show off their extension and control. But earlier this week, American Ballet Theatre principal Isabella Boylston took to the internet, channeling her stir craziness into her own version: complete with frozen pizza.

Soon after, BalletMet dancer Jim Nowakowski joined in, also risking toe-bruising with a frying pan, à la Wong. But note that Nowakowski one-upped the other two by masterfully turning his développés.

Of course this begs the question, is the #EsmeraldaChallenge (as we've chosen to coin it), quarantine's next big thing? At least we've given you a task for your weekend: Pull out your own pans, pizzas, frisbees, tortillas or whatever else you have on hand, and add your own version to the mix. Don't forget to use the hashtag #EsmeraldaChallenge and tag @pointemagazineofficial on Instagram. Happy dancing!

Related Articles From Your Site
la esmeralda esmeralda variation isabella boylston alex wong jim nowakowski #esmeraldachallenge

Latest Posts

Getty Images

Class of 2020, These Ballet Stars Have a Heartfelt Video Message Just for You

Congratulations to this year's graduating seniors!

You might not have had the chance to take that long planned-for final bow, but we're here to cheer you on and celebrate all that you've accomplished. And we've brought together stars from across the ballet world to help us; check out the video to hear their best wishes for your futures.

To further fête all of the ballet grads out there, we're also giving away 100 free subscriptions to Pointe... plus, one lucky bunhead will receive a personalized message from one of ballet's biggest stars. Click here to enter!


ballet stars 2020 grads
Tulsa Ballet in Ma Cong's Tchaikovsky: The Man Behind the Music. Kate Luber Photography, Courtesy Tulsa Ballet.

Updated: Mark Your Calendars for These Online Ballet Performances

Updated on 5/27/2020

Since COVID-19 has forced ballet companies around the world to cancel performances—and even the remainder of their seasons—many are keeping their audiences engaged by streaming or posting pre-recorded performances onto their websites or social media channels. To help keep you inspired during these challenging times, we've put together a list of upcoming streaming events and digital performances.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
online ballet performances streamed ballet perofrmances covid-19 coronavirus
coronavirus
Suzanne Faulkner Stevens, Courtesy Lincoln Center.

Lincoln Center's Dance Week Offers 7 Online Broadcasts—Including Vintage ABT and NYCB Favorites

How many of us have hovered breathlessly over our iPads, watching grainy YouTube footage of Gelsey Kirkland and Mikhail Baryshnikov in Theme and Variations? Or Suzanne Farrell in Mozartiana? (Hundreds of thousands of us, to be exact.) Well, get ready: Yesterday, Lincoln Center announced its brand new Dance Week, a series of seven online broadcasts devoted to our favorite art form. Part of Lincoln Center at Home, the organization's new portal for digital offerings, the six-day fest will feature performances by Ballet Hispánico, American Ballet Theatre, New York City Ballet, School of American Ballet and Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. What's particularly exciting is that some of these—including the aforementioned Theme and Variations and Mozartiana—are legendary performances of yesteryear.

Ready to hear the lineup? Check it out below, then tune in to Lincoln Center's website or Facebook page to watch the performances.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
lincoln center dance week lincoln center new york city ballet american ballet theatre abt ballet hispanico alvin ailey american dance theater online dance performances online ballet performances

Editors' Picks