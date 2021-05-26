Erica Raver in rehearsals with Texas Ballet Theatre. Dai Jiyan, Courtesy Tulle Box

After An Injury Sidelined Her Career, Erica Raver Started Her Own Ballet Subscription-Box Business

April Deocariza
May 26, 2021

There seems to be subscription boxes for everything these days from health and beauty, to pet care, wine and even calligraphy. Now ballet is no exception. Tulle Box, a new subscription box of ballet goodies, launched on April 5 and brings together various products to care for dancers both in and out of the studio.

The company was founded by Erica Raver, a former apprentice with Rochester City Ballet. After resigning from her apprenticeship in January 2020 due to a recurring knee injury, Raver was looking for ways to stay connected to her passion for dance. She came up with the idea for Tulle Box that November and just three months later, Raver was creating her boxes.

The boxes range in price from $72.99 to $175 and can be ordered as a one-time purchase, monthly (in standard or petite sizes) or quarterly. There is also an option for customized gift boxes. The first box to be released included a Gaynor Minden Roller Kit and Dancer Dots, R.E.D.D. energy bars, a hydrating face mask and a Sweats by Jo jumpsuit. International shipping is also available.

Raver chatted with Pointe about her new business and her advice for fellow dancers.

What was the inspiration for launching Tulle Box?

After I stopped dancing, I felt very disconnected from the dance world and I wanted to do something to enhance dancers' training and rehearsal experience. I thought a subscription box with all of their needs was a wonderful idea. I definitely would have wanted something like this when I was dancing.

How did you go about curating the brands and products featured in the boxes?

I first thought, What would I want in a box, being a dancer myself? These are brands I personally have used and love. For example, I have been using Sweats by Jo since I was 13 years old, and Gaynor Minden was my first pointe shoe that felt great on my feet. I also added a hydrating face mask, since it might be a good way to unwind after sweating in a mask in the studio.

When I first contacted the brands about my idea, I had low expectations, but I was surprised that they were on board and didn't hesitate to collaborate with me. I had never taken a business course before, so I learned everything from reading books, researching online and talking to people, like my significant other, who is a business owner himself. I first had to obtain a resale license online, which allows me to resell other products, and then I bought the products wholesale directly from the brands.

A foam roller, energy barres, elastic waistband and teal warm-up jumper are neatly organized on a white background and photographed from above.

Examples of featured products offered with a Tulle Box subscription

Courtesy Tulle Box

What was it like launching this business during the pandemic? Do you think it was challenging or was there more room for opportunity?

Both. It's been hard with dancers struggling right now, but I also feel small businesses are taking off since people are realizing the importance of them. The support from everyone has been so incredible. My dancer friends loved the concept when I told them about it.

What types of products are you hoping to feature in the boxes in the future?

I would love to feature leotard brands and any products that are owned by ballet company members, so I can help them promote their businesses. I would also love to collaborate with dancers to feature some of their favorite products that they carry in their bags.

Tatiana Melendez sits cross-legged on a wood floor and holds a white box that says "Tulle Box." Surrounding her on the floor are various products like energy bars, bags and pointe shoe accessories.

Complexions Contemporary Ballet dancer Tatiana Melendez with her first Tulle Box delivery

Courtesy Tulle Box

You made the difficult decision to stop dancing due to an injury. Thankfully, through Tulle Box, you are still able to contribute to this industry that you love. Do you have any advice for dancers who may be at a similar crossroads in their career?

After I stopped dancing, I tried to fill the void with other activities like yoga and Pilates, but there is nothing like ballet. I had to block myself from the dance world for a while, but it makes you realize how much you miss and love it. My advice would be to find your own unique way to immerse yourself in the dance world, like through teaching, for example. I also want to go back to taking class recreationally.

Latest Posts

Chisako Oga photographed for Pointe by Jayme Thornton

Chisako Oga Is Soaring to New Heights at Boston Ballet

Chisako Oga is a dancer on the move—in more ways than one. From childhood training in Texas, California and Japan to a San Francisco Ballet apprenticeship to her first professional post with Cincinnati Ballet, where she quickly rose to principal dancer, she has rarely stood still for long.

But now the 24-year-old ballerina is right where she wants to be, as one of the most promising soloists at Boston Ballet. In 2019, Oga left her principal contract to join the company as a second soloist, rising to soloist the following year. "I knew I would have to take a step down to join a company of a different caliber, and Boston Ballet is one of the best companies in the country," she says. "The repertoire—Kylián, Forysthe, all the full-length ballets—is so appealing to me."

And the company has offered her major opportunities from the start. She danced the title role in Giselle in her very first performances with Boston Ballet, transforming a playful innocent into a woman haunted by betrayal with dramatic conviction and technical aplomb. But she also is making her mark in contemporary work. The last ballet she performed onstage before the pandemic hit was William Forsythe's demanding In the middle, somewhat elevated, which she says was a dream to perform. "The style really clicked, felt really comfortable. Bill drew something new out of me every rehearsal. As hard as it was, it was so much fun."

"Chisako is a very natural mover, pliable and strong," says artistic director Mikko Nissinen. "Dancing seems to come very easy for her. Not many have that quality. She's like a diamond—I'm curious to see how much we can polish that talent."

Chisako Oga, an Asian-American ballerina, does a pench\u00e9 on pointe towards the camera with her arms held out to the side and her long hair flying. Smiling confidently, she wears a blue leotard and a black and white ombr\u00e9 tutu.

Jayme Thornton for Pointe

A Life-Changing Opportunity

Oga began dancing at the age of 3. Born in Dallas, she and her family moved around to follow her father's job in IT. Before settling in Carlsbad, California, they landed in Japan for several years, where Oga began to take ballet very seriously. "I like the simplicity of ballet, the structure and the clear vocabulary," she says. "Dances that portray a story or have a message really drew me in. One of my favorite parts of a story ballet is diving into the role and becoming the character, putting it in my perspective."

In California, Oga studied with Victor and Tatiana Kasatsky and Maxim Tchernychev. Her teachers encouraged her to enter competitions, which she says broadened her outlook and fed her love of performing in front of an audience. Though highly motivated, she says she came to realize that winning medals wasn't everything. "Honestly, I feel like the times I got close and didn't place gave me perspective, made me realize being a dancer doesn't define you and helped me become the person and the dancer I am today."

At 15, Oga was a semifinalist at the Prix de Lausanne, resulting in a "life-changing" scholarship to the San Francisco Ballet School. There she trained with two of her most influential teachers, Tina LeBlanc and Patrick Armand. "She came in straightaway with strong basics," Armand recalls, "and working with her for two years, I realized how clever she is. She's super-smart, thoughtful, driven, always working."

She became a company apprentice in 2016. Then came the disappointing news—she was let go a few months later. Pushing 5' 2", she was simply too short for the company's needs, she was told. "It was really, really hard," says Oga. "I felt like I was on a good track, so to be let go was very shocking, especially since my height was not something I could improve or change."

Chisako Oga, an Asian-American ballerina, poses in attitude derriere on her right leg with her arms in a loose high fifth position and her face looking over her left shoulder towards the camera. She wears a light blue tutu, pink tights and pointe shoes, and a rhinestone tiara and smiles regally with closed lips.

Jayme Thornton for Pointe

Moving On and Up

Ironically, Oga's height proved an advantage in auditioning for Cincinnati Ballet, which was looking for a talented partner for some of their shorter men. She joined the company in 2016, was quickly promoted to soloist, and became a principal dancer for the 2017–18 season, garnering major roles like Swanilda and Juliet during her three years with the company. "There were times I felt insignificant and insecure, like I don't deserve this," Oga says about these early opportunities. "But I was mostly thrilled to be put in those shoes."

She was also thriving in contemporary work, like choreographer-in-residence Jennifer Archibald's MYOHO. Archibald cites her warmth, playfulness and sensitivity, adding, "There's also a powerful presence about her, and I was amazed at how fast she was at picking up choreography, able to find the transitions quickly. She's definitely a special talent. Boston Ballet will give her more exposure on a national level."

Chisako Oga, an Asian-American ballerina, poses in attitude derriere crois\u00e9 on her right leg, with her right arm out to the side and her left hand grazing her left shoulder. She smiles happily towards the camera, her black hair blowing in the breeze, and wears a blue leotard, black-and-white ombre tutu, and skin-colored pointe shoes.

Jayme Thornton for Pointe

That was Oga's plan. She knew going in that Cincinnati was more stepping-stone than final destination. She had her sights on a bigger company with a broader repertoire, and Boston Ballet seemed ideal.

As she continues to spread her wings at the company, Oga has developed a seemingly effortless artistic partnership with one of Boston Ballet's most dynamic male principals, Derek Dunn, who Oga calls "a kind-hearted, open person, so supportive when I've been hard on myself. He's taught me to believe in myself and trust that I'm capable of doing whatever the choreography needs." The two have developed an easy bond in the studio she likens to "a good conversation, back and forth."

Dunn agrees. "I knew the first time we danced together we had a special connection," he says. "She really takes on the artistic side of a role, which makes the connection really strong when we're dancing onstage. It's like being in a different world."

He adds, "She came into the company and a lot was thrown at her, which could have been daunting. She handled it with such grace and confidence."

Derek Dunn, shirtless and in blue tights, lunges slightly on his right leg and holds Chisako Oga's hand as she balances on her left leg on pointe with her right leg flicking behind her. She wears a yellow halter-top leotard and they dance onstage in front of a bright orange backdrop.

Oga with Derek Dunn in Helen Pickett's Petal

Liza Voll, Courtesy Boston Ballet

Perspective in a Pandemic

The pair were heading into Boston Ballet's busy spring season when the pandemic hit. "It was really a bummer," Oga says. "I was really looking forward to Swan Lake, Bella Figura, some new world premieres. When we found out the whole season was canceled, it was hard news to take in."

But she quickly determined to make the most of her time out of the studio and physically rest her body. "All the performances take a toll. Of course, I did stretches and exercised, but we never give ourselves enough time to rest as dancers."

She also resumed college courses toward a second career. Oga is one of many Boston Ballet dancers taking advantage of a special partnership with Northeastern University to help them earn bachelor's degrees. Focusing on finance and accounting, Oga upped her classes in economics, algebra, business and marketing. She also joined Boston Ballet's Color Our Future Mentoring Program to raise awareness and support diversity, equity and inclusion. "I am trying to have my voice inspire the next generation," she says.

Wearing stretch jeans, a flowy white shirt, black leather jacket and black suede high-heeled boots, Chisako Oga sits in a white chair and stretches her left leg up with pointed toes. Her right leg hangs over the side of the chair and she tilts her head right with a huge, happy smile.

Jayme Thornton for Pointe

One pandemic silver lining has been spending more time with her husband, Grand Rapids Ballet dancer James Cunningham. The two met at Cincinnati Ballet, dancing together in Adam Hougland's Cut to the Chase just after Oga's arrival, and got married shortly before her move to Boston. Cunningham took a position in Grand Rapids, so they've been navigating a long-distance marriage ever since. They spend a lot of time texting and on FaceTime, connecting in person during layoffs. "It's really hard," Oga admits, but adds, "We are both very passionate about the art form, so it's easy to support each other's goals."

Oga's best advice for young dancers? "Don't take any moment for granted," she says without hesitation. "It doesn't matter what rank you are, just do everything to the fullest—people will see the hard work you put in. Don't settle for anything less. Knowing [yourself] is also very important, not holding yourself to another's standards. No two paths are going to be the same."

And for the foreseeable future, Oga's path is to live life to the fullest, inside and outside ballet. "The pandemic put things in perspective. Dancing is my passion. I want to do it as long as I can, but it's only one portion of my life. I truly believe a healthy balance between social and work life is good for your mental health and helps me be a better dancer."

chisako oga boston ballet cincinnati ballet cover story
Matthew Holler

Yoga Flow Your Way to Better Port de Bras

Some ballet dancers think yoga is boring, or just isn't for them. Shelby Elsbree wants to convince you otherwise. "Yoga is an extraordinary physical and mental supplement to your dance training," says the former Royal Danish Ballet and Boston Ballet dancer, and current yoga teacher to companies including New York City Ballet. She adds that it's actually easier to do yoga incorrectly than trained dancers might assume. Read on to clean up your flow—and score more fluid, controlled port de bras, to boot.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
yoga cross-training port de bras shelby elsbree arm strengthening your best body
your best body
Styles Dykes competing at YAGP Finals. Photo by Star Action Shots, Courtesy YAGP

What It Feels Like to Be at a Major Competition Again

When asked to describe the energy at this month's Youth America Grand Prix Finals, judge Sascha Radetsky had one word: "Stratospheric."

More than 800 dancers from around the United States—selected from 10,000 who'd taken part in regional events—competed onstage at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts in Tampa, Florida, for the competition's season Finals from May 9 to 16. And after months of cramped kitchen-counter barres and delayed Zoom connections, for many serious ballet students, the opportunity to perform onstage had never felt quite so sweet.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
yagp youth america grand prix covid-19 coronavirus competitions
competitions

Editors' Picks