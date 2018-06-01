Get to Know English National Ballet's 6 Emerging Dancer Finalists

Back in January, English National Ballet announced the six finalists for its annual Emerging Dancer competition, which recognizes up-and-coming company talent. Now, their time to shine is (almost) here.

On June 11, Precious Adams, Fernando Carratala Coloma, Giorgio Garrett, Daniel McCormick, Francesca Velicu and Connie Vowles will perform before an audience that includes a panel of expert judges at the London Coliseum. The six finalists were all nominated and coached by their fellow company members, and will each perform a classical pas de deux and contemporary solo before the 2018 winner is chosen.

While the dancers perfect their repertoire for the big day, ENB put together behind-the-scenes clips and interviews with each of the contestants to keep you in the loop (and help you decide who to root for, of course).