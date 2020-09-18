English National Ballet's 2020 Emerging Dancer finalists

Laurent Liotardo (post-production by Nik Pate), Courtesy ENB

Catch English National Ballet’s Rising Stars in the Emerging Dancer Competition Livestream

April Deocariza
Sep 18, 2020

The coronavirus pandemic may have postponed English National Ballet's annual Emerging Dancer competition last spring, but the show must go on—digitally! You can still watch ENB's best and brightest talent during the competition's livestream, taking place on September 22 at 7:20 pm BST (that's 2:20 pm ET). Now in its 11th year, the competition for the Emerging Dancer Award will be broadcast live from the company's East London production studio for the first time. Tickets are available for $6.99 per device and will remain available to view on demand until September 29.

ENB announced its six 2020 Emerging Dancer finalists, selected by their peers, last February. The repertoire for the evening includes a pas de deux from Talisman, with Ivana Bueno and William Yamada; a pas de deux from Satanella, with Emily Suzuki and Victor Prigent; and a piece from Diana and Acteon, with Carolyne Galvao and Miguel Angel Maidana. The contemporary section will feature three brand-new original works created especially for the event by choreographers Mthuthuzeli November (Ballet Black dancer and choreographer), Stina Quagebeur (ENB first artist and associate choreographer) and ENB lead principal Jeffrey Cirio. There will also be special performances by last year's Emerging Dancer Award winner Julia Conway and the People's Choice Award winner Rhys Antoni Yeomans.

For the first time the live viewing audience will be able to vote for the People's Choice Award winner on the night of the performance by using a new text-to-vote system (a UK number will receive any international votes). Viewers will also enjoy backstage access to the event throughout the broadcast, with interviews and much more. The recipient of the Corps de Ballet Award will also be announced during the evening, acknowledging the on- and offstage work of a corps member chosen by ENB's artistic team.

The Emerging Dancer competition is the company's first major live event since January and kicks off ENB's 2020 digital autumn season, which includes nine new commissions and the launch of the online viewing platform ENB At Home.

