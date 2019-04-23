Powered by RebelMouse
News
Chava Lansky
Apr. 23, 2019 03:59PM EST

Onstage This Week: British Premieres at the Joffrey, ABT Studio Company at the Joyce, NYCB's Spring Season Opens, and More!

American Ballet Theatre Studio Company in Lauren Lovette's Le Jeune. Erin Baiano, Courtesy The Joyce Theater.

Wonder what's going on in ballet this week? We've rounded up some highlights.

The Joffrey Ballet Celebrates British Choreographers With a Program of Premieres

April 24-May 5, Joffrey Ballet presents Across the Pond, a program celebrating British choreographers that includes two world premieres. First up is a new work by Andrew McNicol, a London-based freelancer who's worked with The Royal Ballet, Royal Ballet of Flanders, The New York Choreographic Institute and many more. Also on the list are the world premiere of Andrea Walker's Home, inspired by by the personal stories of the DREAMers, and the company premiere of Liam Scarlett's Vespertine.

NYCB's Spring Season Opens This Week

Spring must be upon us, because New York City Ballet is back in season. The company will present 28 ballets over the next six weeks, starting with a week of contemporary repertoire April 23-28. The first of the two programs on display this week includes Alexei Ratmansky's Pictures at an Exhibition, Mauro Bigonzetti's Oltremare and Justin Peck's Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes. The second program features Peter Martin's Hallelujah Junction, William Forsythe's Herman Schmerman, Matthew Neenan's The Exchange and Ratmansky's Concerto DSCH.

Orlando Ballet Presents the World Premiere of "Arcadian Broad's Wonderland"

April 26-28 marks the world premiere of choreographer and Orlando Ballet dancer Arcadian Broad's Arcadian Broad's Wonderland: Mad Tales of the Hatter at Orlando Ballet. For his take on Lewis Carroll's classic Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, Broad sets the ballet in 1980's London. And not only did Broad choreograph the work; he also composed the score, and will star in its titular role.

ABT Studio Company Returns to the Joyce

American Ballet Theatre Studio Company presents a mixed repertoire bill at New York City's Joyce Theater April 24, 25 and 27. The program features classic works like George Balanchine's Tarantella and a suite from Don Quixote, as well as New York premieres by Ma Cong and Ethan Stiefel. The company also brings a number of new works to the stage as part of ABT's Women's Movement, including pieces by Claudia Schreier, Gemma Bond and Stefanie Batten Bland.

Four World Premieres Take the Stage at Alabama Ballet

Alabama Ballet's Ovation program, running April 26-28, features four world premieres. Three are by company affiliates: dancers Nadine Barton and Frederick Lee Rocas and associate artistic director Roger VanFleteren. The last is by Germaul Barnes, an AB newcomer. Barnes is a multifaceted artist; he's currently a répétiteur for Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Dance Company, for which he formally danced. His new work will explore the idea of folding, and feature a commissioned score by hip-hop/rap artist KAMAU.

Smuin Ballet's Dance Series 02 Includes a World Premiere by Amy Seiwert

Smuin Ballet kicks off its Dance Series 02 this week at the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts in San Francisco before embarking on a tour around California through June 1. From April 26-May 5, San Francisco audiences can catch the company in two works: founder Michael Smuin's The Best of Smuin and a world premiere by former Smuin Ballet choreographer in residence Amy Seiwert titled Renaissance.

Ben Folds Performs Live With Nashville Ballet

April 26-28, Nashville Ballet presents Ben Folds With Nashville Ballet, a quadruple bill featuring Paul Vasterling's The Ben Folds Project: Concerto to music by the American singer-songwriter performed live. This work makes its Nashville debut after its premiere at the Kennedy Center in 2017. Also on the program are Annabelle Lopez Ochoa's Bloom, George Balanchine's Duo Concertant and Val Caniaparoli's The Lottery.

Sarasota Ballet Closes Its Season With "Giselle"  

Sarasota Ballet's 2018/2019 season closes this week with a classic: Giselle. Running April 26-27 at the Sarasota Opera House, this romantic masterpiece will feature accompaniment by The Sarasota Orchestra with Royal Ballet principal guest conductor Gary Wordsworth. Check out a preview in the above video.

Related Articles Around the Web
onstage
The Conversation
Sponsored by Trafalgar Releasing

Watch The Royal Ballet in Cinemas All Year Long

The Royal Ballet's Vadim Muntagirov and Marianela Nuñez in La Bayadère. Photo by Bill Cooper, Courtesy ROH.

Do you ever wish you could teleport to London and casually stroll into The Royal Opera House to see some of the world's best-loved ballets? Well, we have a solution for you: The Royal Ballet's 2018-19 cinema season.

Whether live or recorded, the seven ballet programs listed below, streaming now through next October, will deliver all of the magic that The Royal Ballet has to offer straight to your local movie theater. Can you smell the popcorn already?

Keep reading... Show less
Ballet Stars

Longtime Friends Maria Kowroski and Stella Abrera on Performing Together for the First Time

Maria Kowroski and Stella Abera. Via Instagram @stellaabreradetsky.

While both based in New York City, American Ballet Theatre and New York City Ballet are very different companies, from their touring schedules to their repertoire and training styles. Nevertheless, two principals—ABT's Stella Abrera and NYCB's Maria Kowroski—have sustained a long-lasting friendship "across the plaza" of Lincoln Center. Both Abrera and Kowroski entered their respective companies in the mid-1990s at age 17, and their careers have run side by side ever since.

Tonight, for the first time ever, these two primas, joined by their colleagues Isabella Boylston and Unity Phelan, will perform together in a new work by Gemma Bond titled Marie Thérèse, presented as part of the annual Dance Against Cancer benefit concert. We caught up with Abrera and Kowroski after a recent rehearsal with Bond to hear what it's like to finally dance together, how they've seen the ballet world change throughout the years, and what advice they'd give to their younger selves.

Keep reading... Show less
Ballet Stars

6 Reasons You Should See the Carlos Acosta Biopic Yuli

Carlos Acosta in a still from Yuli. Photo by Denise Guerra, Courtesy Janet Stapleton

Since the project was first announced toward the end of 2017, we've been extremely curious about Yuli. The film, based on Carlos Acosta's memoir No Way Home, promised as much dancing as biography, with Acosta appearing as himself and dance sequences featuring his eponymous Cuba-based company Acosta Danza. Add in filmmaking power couple Icíar Bollaín (director) and Paul Laverty (screenwriter), and you have a recipe for a dance film unlike anything else we've seen recently.

Keep reading... Show less
News

Congratulations to the 2019 Youth America Grand Prix Winners

Gabriel Figueredo in a variation from Raymonda. VAM Productions, Courtesy YAGP.

This week, over 1,000 young hopefuls gathered in New York City for the Youth America Grand Prix finals, giving them the chance to compete for scholarships and contracts to some of the world's top ballet schools and companies. Roughly 85 dancers made it to the final round at Lincoln Center's David H. Koch Theater on Wednesday. Today, the 20th anniversary of YAGP came to a close at the competition's awards ceremony. Read on to find out who won!

Keep reading... Show less