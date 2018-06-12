Did You Miss English National Ballet's Emerging Dancer Award Livestream? Watch It Here!

English National Ballet's Emerging Dancer Award has become a highly anticipated annual event, especially since the company started live-streaming the performance around the world. The competition, which is between six up-and-coming dancers from ENB's junior ranks, is often a good predictor of bigger things to come—past winners include ENB principal Shiori Kasi and first soloist Junor Souza, as well as exiting principal Cesar Corrales, who will join Royal Ballet as a first soloist next season.

This year's live-streamed competition took place yesterday, but we've got you covered if you missed it. (We get it—you had dance class.) Catch finalists Precious Adams, Fernando Carratalá Coloma, Giorgio Garrett, Daniel McCormick, Francesca Velicu and Connie Vowles perform their hearts out in the recorded livestream below (and read more about them here).

This year's ENB Emerging Dancer Award winner is (spoiler alert!) company artist and San Francisco native Daniel McCormick. "It was incredibly hard to pick a winner but the judges felt that Daniel had that little bit extra," says artistic director Tamara Rojo in a statement. "He's special, he has a hunger to continue to learn, an openness to all the different styles English National Ballet has, and such courage as a young dancer to put himself out there." The evening also saw Georgia Bould receive the Corps de Ballet Award, acknowledging her hard work onstage and off; Alice Bellini won the People's Choice Award, an honor given through a public vote. Congratulations to all!