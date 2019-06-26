Powered by RebelMouse
Health & Body
Madeline Schrock
Jun. 26, 2019 03:00PM EST

How Boston Ballet Principal Derek Dunn Retrained His Body With Gyrotonic

Derek Dunn in George Balanchine's Prodigal Son. Liza Voll, Courtesy Boston Ballet

A new way of working: Derek Dunn may be known for his explosive jumps and strings of pirouettes, but the powerhouse dancer admits that he wasn't always working inthe smartest way. When he developed hip issues last year, he was forced to shift from "giving 150 percent all the time" to a subtler approach. "I'd been muscling through every- thing and tucking and cranking," he says. "But I've realized that my energy can be used in a much more effective way."

Dunn in August Bournonville's La Sylphide

Rosalie O'Connor, Courtesy of Boston Ballet

The results: Through his sessions with Kerri Williams, a physical therapist and Gyrotonic trainer at Boston Ballet, Dunn says he's already noticed a huge difference. "I'm always mixing up the rep with classical and contemporary and putting my body into crazy positions. Doing Gyrotonic puts me back into alignment." His workouts focus on finding more space in his hips, recruiting smaller muscles, engaging his core and creating long lines as he moves. "It's really taken a load off my hips and legs."

Morning must-dos: Around the time he was promoted to principal, Dunn crafted a pre-class warm-up, echoing principles from his Gyro work. He starts each day with bridges to activate his gluteus medius, then abdominal work and an exercise for stability and turnout. After a side-lying series of clamshells and leg lifts, plus a hamstring strengthener, he caps off his routine with stretching.

For partnering work: "With my body type, I build muscle pretty quickly, but that's not always the goal," says Dunn. "I just want to make sure that I'm strong enough to support my partner." Instead of lifting weights, he prefers upper-body exercises using a TheraBand or his body weight. To strengthen his shoulders, for instance, he'll tie a TheraBand to the barre at his left side and hold the band in his right hand. Keeping his elbow pinned to his body, he'll pull the band away from the barre and return, focusing on correct alignment of the shoulder joint.

Spinning his wheels: When he's getting in shape for challenging rep, Dunn's cardio of choice is 20 minutes on a stationary bike. "I try to keep the same pace, but I'm pushing myself, not going for a stroll."

Visualize It: To engage the deepest layer of abdominal muscles, the transversus abdominis, Dunn imagines he's walking into cold water.

Derek's Daily Diet

PactoVisual via Pixabay

"It's taken me a while to learn what to eat to feel energized without feeling overly full," says Dunn, who worked with a nutritionist to identify meals and snacks that click with him.

Breakfast: Three eggs with spinach; coffee; and water with a splash of apple cider vinegar. He'll add toast on busy days.

After class: An energy bar, "to get more carbs before rehearsals."

Lunch: A homemade bowl with spinach, quinoa, a vegetable ("usually butternut squash or roasted beets") and chicken.

Snack: Peanut butter pretzels, for quick carbs mixed with protein. "I eat a handful if I need a pick-me-up."

Dinner: Fish with roasted vegetables and a carb, like rice, couscous or pasta. If he's performing, he'll have another bowl instead.

the workout health gyrotonic diet derek dunn
The Conversation
Sponsored by Trafalgar Releasing

Watch The Royal Ballet in Cinemas All Year Long

The Royal Ballet's Vadim Muntagirov and Marianela Nuñez in La Bayadère. Photo by Bill Cooper, Courtesy ROH.

Do you ever wish you could teleport to London and casually stroll into The Royal Opera House to see some of the world's best-loved ballets? Well, we have a solution for you: The Royal Ballet's 2018-19 cinema season.

Whether live or recorded, the seven ballet programs listed below, streaming now through next October, will deliver all of the magic that The Royal Ballet has to offer straight to your local movie theater. Can you smell the popcorn already?

Keep reading... Show less
Viral Videos

Pro Pointe Shoe Hacks From The Russian State Ballet Theater's Matisse Love

Via YouTube

Master pointe shoe fitter Josephine Lee of the California-based ThePointeShop catches up with Moscow-based Russian State Ballet Theater dancer Matisse Love to hear all of her pointe shoe hacks, particularly her tips for pancaking. Before joining Russian State Ballet Theater, Love, a Los Angeles native, graduated from the Bolshoi Ballet Academy and had a recurring role on the TV show Bunheads.

Ballet Stars

Say Goodbye as Your Favorite Dancers Take Their Final Bows

Pacific Northwest Ballet principals Rachel Foster and Jonathan Porretta took their final curtain call on June 9, 2019. Photo by Lindsay Thomas, Courtesy PNB

We all know dance careers are temporary. But this season, it feels like we're saying goodbye to more stars than usual.

Many have turned to social media to share their last curtain calls, thoughts on what it feels like to say farewell to performing, and insights into the ways that dancing has made them who they are. After years of dedicating your life to the studio and stage, the decision to stop dancing is always an emotional one. Each dancer handles it in their own way—whether that means cheekily admitting to having an existential crisis, or simply leaving with no regrets about what you did for love.

We will miss these dancers' performances, but can't wait to see what awaits each in their next chapters.

Keep reading... Show less
Ballet Stars

Houston Ballet's Linnar Looris and Jared Matthews to Lead Estonian National Ballet

Houston Ballet's Yuriko Kajiya and Linnar Looris in "The Merry Widow." Photo by Amitava Sarkar, Courtesy of Houston Ballet.

With Houston Ballet's Sunday performance of Marie, the company bade farewell not only to its spring season, but to two of its most beloved leading men: principal Jared Matthews and first soloist Linnar Looris each took their final bows on the Wortham Theater Center stage. Both men will travel soon to Estonia, where they will work together to lead the Estonian National Ballet, with Looris serving as the company's artistic director and Matthews as the assistant to the artistic director.

Keep reading... Show less