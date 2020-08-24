Revisiting Pointe's Past Cover Stars: Derek Dunn (October/November 2016)

Steve Sucato
Aug 24, 2020

We revisited some of Pointe's past cover stars for their take on how life—and ballet—has changed.

Derek Dunn, October/November 2016

Then: Demi-soloist, Houston Ballet

Now: Principal dancer, Boston Ballet

Dunn in black tights with white suspenders leans forward on the cover of Pointe against a red background with pale yellow text.

On being a Pointe cover star: "It was awesome. At the time, I felt like the wheels on my career were starting to turn, and getting this recognition was yet another big achievement. I was self-conscious about my height, and I really wanted to highlight that there are things you can do as a shorter dancer to push outside of the box of your physique. When the article came out, it was nice to receive messages from other dancers who felt inspired by what I said."

Dunn in black tights and a white t-shirt leaps onstage against a dark blue background.

Derek Dunn in a performance of Balanchine's Agon

Liza Voll, Courtesy Boston Ballet

What's changed since then: "When I was younger, I used to think that the end goal was to become a principal dancer. What I have learned since then is that while becoming a principal is a huge step, it is not the end goal. It is actually where you start setting even more goals and pushing yourself into something new every time."

Advice for dancers: "I think it is really important for dancers to be in the corps de ballet and have older dancers to look up to and learn from, especially artistically. Don't be in a rush to get to where you ultimately want to be in your career, because every experience along the way is setting you up to be even better when you do get there."

Related Articles From Your Site
Related Articles Around the Web
pointe turns 20 cover star cover star revisited derek dunn

Latest Posts

Yuseki Ota, Courtesy YAGP

Virtual Auditions Are a New Reality. Here's How to Create a Strong Online Audition Package.

The COVID-19 pandemic may have paused life as we know it, but the ballet world is still turning. Schools and companies are finding ways to move forward, and this spring many accepted full-time students, awarded scholarships and hired artists via online auditions. That's likely to be the case over the coming months, as well, so Pointe reached out to several professionals for expert advice on preparing successful online audition materials—even if you're dancing at home.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
dance auditions virtual ballet auditions online ballet auditions covid-19 coronavirus ballet resumé audition photos ballet audition video ballet auditions audition advice
ballet auditions
Erin Baiano, Courtesy NYCB

New York City Ballet Apprentice KJ Takahashi is Also a Well-Known Hip-Hop Virtuoso

New York City Ballet apprentice KJ Takahashi moves with elegance and precision. The ease, poise and speed with which he eats up space would make George Balanchine himself proud, though Mr. B might be surprised by the exact steps you can often find Takahashi performing.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
dancer spotlight hip hop new york city ballet world of dance kj takahashi
kj takahashi
Lawrence Elizabeth Knox, Courtesy Houston Ballet

Inside Houston Ballet II: How the Second Company Gives Dancers a Taste of the Big Leagues

Before Houston Ballet's studios were forced to close down in March due to COVID-19, Jindallae Cho Bernard and Neal Burks were getting their first taste of George Balanchine's Serenade. The dancers, members of Houston Ballet II, were learning the ballet's waltz pas de deux, soaking up the details of Balanchine's signature style. "Finding a balance between the precise footwork and airy port de bras was the most challenging for me," says 16-year-old Bernard. "But the more we rehearsed, the more we fell in love with the ballet."

Keep reading SHOW LESS
second company melissa allen bowman jindallae cho bernard neal burks claudio munoz aki kawasaki alice topp daniel panameno houston ballet ii
houston ballet ii

Editors' Picks