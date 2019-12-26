Powered by RebelMouse
Ballet Stars
Karen Campbell
Dec. 26, 2019 03:48PM EST

Standout Performances of 2019: Boston Ballet's Derek Dunn in "Vestris"

Boston Ballet principal Derek Dunn flies through the air in Leonid Yakobson's Vestris. Rachel Neville, Courtesy Boston Ballet.

Imagine stepping into an iconic role made famous by one of ballet's greatest living legends. That was the challenge for Boston Ballet's Derek Dunn in the company's premiere of Vestris, a solo that Soviet-era choreographer Leonid Yakobson created especially for the physical and dramatic artistry of a young Mikhail Baryshnikov. Yet Dunn pulled it off with dazzling élan and technical assurance.

A small, powerhouse dancer who is really coming into his own, Dunn began his career with Houston Ballet, joining Boston Ballet in 2017 as a soloist. Quickly stepping into the spotlight, he was promoted to principal dancer last season and has become well known for his brilliant turns, buoyant leaps and deep musicality, not to mention dramatic depth and charisma to spare. Vestris, inspired by the famous French dancer/pedagogue Auguste Vestris (1760–1842), seemed tailor-made for Dunn's talents. As the technical and theatrical tour de force unspooled a vivid cast of characters, from doddering old man to imperious dandy to drunken oaf, Dunn brought each to life with masterful command and fanciful comic flair.

derek dunn boston ballet vestris leonid yakobson mikhail baryshnikov auguste vestris
Ballet Stars

American Ballet Theatre’s Catherine Hurlin and Aran Bell Are on the Fast Track Towards Stardom

Jayme Thornton

This is Pointe's Winter 2020 cover story. You can subscribe to the magazine here, or click here to purchase this issue.

"They're breaking all my theories about not pushing dancers too soon," Kevin McKenzie, the usually cautious artistic director of American Ballet Theatre, said recently in his office near Union Square. He was referring to recently promoted soloists Catherine Hurlin and Aran Bell, 24 and 21, respectively. And he's not kidding. Hurlin and Bell are on the fast track, with role after role coming their way.

Keep reading... Show less
Sponsored by Ballet Arizona

The Case for Attending a Well-Rounded Summer Intensive Program

Tzu Chia Huang, Courtesy Ballet Arizona

These days, ballet dancers are asked to do more than they ever have—whether that's tackling versatile rep, taking on intense cross-training regimens or managing everything from their Instagram pages to their summer layoff gigs.

Without proper training, these demands can take a toll on both the mind and the body. But students can start preparing for them early—with the right summer intensive program.

The School of Ballet Arizona's summer intensive takes a well-rounded approach to training—not just focusing on technique and facility but nurturing overall dancer growth. "You cannot make a dancer just by screaming at them like they used to," says master ballet teacher Roberto Muñoz, who guests at the program every summer. "You have to take care of the person as well."

Keep reading... Show less
Viral Videos

Pro Pointe Shoe Hacks From Colorado Ballet's Emily Speed

Master pointe shoe fitter Josephine Lee of the California-based ThePointeShop chats with Colorado Ballet's Emily Speed to hear all about her pointe shoe hacks.

Keep reading... Show less
Sponsored by The School of Pennsylvania Ballet

Why It's Never Too Early to Start Prepping for Your Summer Intensive

Courtesy School of Pennsylvania Ballet

While many of us are deep in Nutcracker duties, The School of Pennsylvania Ballet director James Payne has been looking further ahead, finalizing preparations for the school's summer intensive programs. In January, he and his staff will embark on a 24-city audition tour to scour the country for the best young dancers, deciding whether or not to offer them a spot—maybe even a scholarship—in the school's rigorous 5-week intensive focused on high-caliber ballet instruction. Though he'll be evaluating aspirants, he urges that as a student, you should be equally selective in choosing programs that could galvanize your training—and possibly even your career.

We got Payne's advice on strategizing your summer intensive plan before the audition cycle kicks in:

Keep reading... Show less