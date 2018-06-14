Got Sore Muscles? Try Adding This Spice to Your Diet

Most commonly consumed as a powdery spice, turmeric has seen a recent spike in popularity but has been used in Indian and other Asian cuisines and natural medicine for centuries. Today, it's often consumed as a natural anti-inflammatory and a dietary supplement for a variety of medical conditions. Comparable to ginger, turmeric tastes warm and peppery. (It has a slight kick, so a little goes a long way.)

Looking for a natural way to decrease muscle soreness? Try incorporating a small amount (a quarter teaspoon three times a day) into your diet in these ways:



- Stir into hot tea or hot lemon water

- Sprinkle over scrambled eggs

- Mix into rich, creamy soups or stews

- Use as a seasoning for roasted vegetables

- Add flavor to a meat-and-veggie– based stir-fry

- Sprinkle onto chickpeas, toss with olive oil and bake for a crunchy snack