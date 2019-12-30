Powered by RebelMouse
Ballet Stars
Amy Brandt
Dec. 30, 2019 10:37AM EST

Standouts of 2019: David Hallberg and Joseph Gordon in "Song of a Wayfarer"

David Hallberg (left) and Joseph Gordon perform Maurice Bejart's Song of a Wayfarer at the Joyce Theater's Ballet Festival. Maria Baranova, Courtesy The Joyce Theater.

American Ballet Theatre's David Hallberg and New York City Ballet's Joseph Gordon are two very different dancers at very different points in their careers. Yet they each made striking debuts when they came together to dance Maurice Béjart's Song of a Wayfarer last August. Staged by Maina Gielgud for The Joyce Theater's annual Ballet Festival, Béjart's quietly intense male duet was originally created on Rudolf Nureyev and Paolo Bortoluzzi in 1971. Gordon and Hallberg, portraying the young wayfarer and his destiny, respectively, gave the ballet renewed significance.

Set to four sung pieces by Gustav Mahler, the ballet begins with Gordon slicing through the air with sharp battements, passés and arabesques, a simple theme of movements revisited again and again. An understated performer, Gordon beautifully embodied his character's youthful vigor, innocence and idealism. Hallberg observed patiently in the darkness, waiting for the right moment to introduce himself to his charge. For a short while, life looked full of possibilities as they danced together. Yet Hallberg expertly built tension, growing gradually more commanding and sinister and blocking the wayfarer's way before pulling him into a dark abyss. Gordon, in a role that expanded his artistic range, looked back in anguish, a dramatic image that many in the audience will never forget.

American Ballet Theatre’s Catherine Hurlin and Aran Bell Are on the Fast Track Towards Stardom

Jayme Thornton

This is Pointe's Winter 2020 cover story. You can subscribe to the magazine here, or click here to purchase this issue.

"They're breaking all my theories about not pushing dancers too soon," Kevin McKenzie, the usually cautious artistic director of American Ballet Theatre, said recently in his office near Union Square. He was referring to recently promoted soloists Catherine Hurlin and Aran Bell, 24 and 21, respectively. And he's not kidding. Hurlin and Bell are on the fast track, with role after role coming their way.

Sponsored by Ballet Arizona

The Case for Attending a Well-Rounded Summer Intensive Program

Tzu Chia Huang, Courtesy Ballet Arizona

These days, ballet dancers are asked to do more than they ever have—whether that's tackling versatile rep, taking on intense cross-training regimens or managing everything from their Instagram pages to their summer layoff gigs.

Without proper training, these demands can take a toll on both the mind and the body. But students can start preparing for them early—with the right summer intensive program.

The School of Ballet Arizona's summer intensive takes a well-rounded approach to training—not just focusing on technique and facility but nurturing overall dancer growth. "You cannot make a dancer just by screaming at them like they used to," says master ballet teacher Roberto Muñoz, who guests at the program every summer. "You have to take care of the person as well."

Sponsored by The School of Pennsylvania Ballet

Why It's Never Too Early to Start Prepping for Your Summer Intensive

Courtesy School of Pennsylvania Ballet

While many of us are deep in Nutcracker duties, The School of Pennsylvania Ballet director James Payne has been looking further ahead, finalizing preparations for the school's summer intensive programs. In January, he and his staff will embark on a 24-city audition tour to scour the country for the best young dancers, deciding whether or not to offer them a spot—maybe even a scholarship—in the school's rigorous 5-week intensive focused on high-caliber ballet instruction. Though he'll be evaluating aspirants, he urges that as a student, you should be equally selective in choosing programs that could galvanize your training—and possibly even your career.

We got Payne's advice on strategizing your summer intensive plan before the audition cycle kicks in:

Ballet Stars

Standout Performances of 2019: Ballet Black in "The Suit"

José Alves and Cira Robinson in Cathy Marston's The Suit. Bill Cooper, Courtesy Ballet Black.

It was a bold choice of adaptation. "The Suit," a short story by South African writer Can Themba about a woman's infidelity and subsequent punishment, could easily serve as an excuse for overwrought domestic violence onstage. Not so in Cathy Marston's crisp one-act version for Ballet Black, Britain's small but artistically mighty company for black and Asian dancers, during performances at London's Sadler's Wells Theatre in November.

